Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella Cressman
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Related
southsoundmag.com
Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies
The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
visitseattle.org
Anthony’s HomePort – Kirkland
Waterfront dining on the eastside of Lake Washington featuring fresh Pacific Northwest seafood. Banquet room available. H.
New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands
Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Half of Seattle homes failed to sell for initial asking price in July
Nearly 50% of houses in Seattle were sold below their initial asking price, nearly double the amount from July 2021, across an overall cooling housing market nationwide, according to Redfin data. A high share of home sellers dropped their asking price in July, particularly in pandemic boomtowns like Seattle and...
Seattle mayor breaks silence on KTTH exclusive, calls homelessness authority ‘one tool of many’
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell is potentially looking to reduce funds to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, the independent agency that began in 2021 to centralize the county’s homelessness response. Mayor Harrell signaled in recent weeks his interest in moving funds away from the KCRHA, even as it asks...
moderncampground.com
Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington
Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
helpmechas.com
Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Man Survives Cougar Encounter At Olympic National Park
'It’s one of them life or death situations.'
KUOW
A blue suit becomes history
The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
visitseattle.org
Courtyard by Marriott – Tacoma Downtown
Upscale boutique hotel near museums and shops. Enjoy our indoor pool, exercise room, day spa and award-winning restaurant. HA.
dailyphew.com
Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park
Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Seattle Kung Fu studio on brink of closure
SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.
KXL
One Of The Largest Hospitals In The Pacific Northwest No Longer Turning Away Some Patients
SEATTLE (AP) – Harborview Medical Center in Seattle is again admitting and treating all types of patients after a lack of bed space caused the hospital to temporarily divert some people to other health care facilities. The Seattle Times reports the hospital diverted care for about seven days earlier...
knkx.org
Seattle employee is found to hold racists beliefs; then city pays him $125K in settlement
A longtime employee of the Seattle Department of Transportation who sent a Black woman racist and threatening messages at the height of the protests over the police killing of George Floyd in 2020 is still working with the city agency, despite concerns over his problematic history with the department and continued interaction with the public.
Jewelry thieves targeting the elderly in western Washington
MILL CREEK, Wash. — Mill Creek police say at least two elderly people have been targeted for their jewelry in the past two weeks and similar instances have been reported in Bellevue in Renton. The alleged crimes are unusual and appear to catch all the victims off guard. Mark...
Home renovation turns into nightmare for Lake Stevens family
LAKE STEVENS, Wash — It started as a simple plan to turn their garage into an apartment for Shawn Alameda's elderly parents, but things came apart quickly. "It's a nightmare," said Shawn. "This is honesty the worst thing we've ever experienced as adults in our lives." The Alamedas say...
KGMI
Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington
EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...
q13fox.com
Police warn parents of 'Rainbow Fentanyl' making its way to the Pacific Northwest
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD), ‘rainbow fentanyl’ has been seized at both the U.S. southern border...
myeverettnews.com
Salvation Army Everett Corps, Old Navy And Volunteers Send Local Students Back To School In Style
While it was virtual during the pandemic it was all hands on and in person today at the Old Navy Store at the Everett Mall as the Salvation Army organized a back to school shopping event for kids from Everett and Marysville. Captain Caleb Fankhauser with the Salvation Army Everett...
Comments / 0