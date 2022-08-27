ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

southsoundmag.com

Sip & Savor: Fair Food, Blackberry Festival, and Cider Slushies

The Washington State Fair is here Sept. 2-25. The air will fill with the smell of onion burgers and deep-fried everything. Be sure to try the famous Fisher scones, deep-fried food at Totally Fried, Dole Whip from Duris Elephant Ears & Dole Whip, and a Krusty Pup (a very good fried corndog).
BREMERTON, WA
Crosscut

New rules put Puget Sound's urban trees in private hands

Some people call them the True-Love Trees. Part Douglas fir, part western red cedar that sprouted from seeds likely dropped by a hungry rodent so close together that they grew into one – with two trunks each measuring more than 3 feet across. These exceptional trees in the Meadowbrook...
SEATTLE, WA
moderncampground.com

Camping World to Acquire Clear Creek RV Center Dealerships in Washington

Camping World Holdings, Inc. is continuously increasing its reach by announcing today that an agreement has been signed to purchase the Clear Creek RV Center dealerships in Silverdale and Puyallup (Washington). According to a press release, the acquisition is expected to be completed in September. “We continue to pursue dealership...
SILVERDALE, WA
helpmechas.com

Soon! New Travel Route Between Everett And Anchorage

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Families, friends, businesses, and industry will be connected by daily, year-round service in two important locations. The area’s newest commercial airport and one of our major hubs are connected by Alaska Airlines: Beginning Nov. 30, 2022, there will be new daily nonstop service between Everett and Anchorage. On alaskaair.com, tickets are currently on sale for flights between Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport and the state of Alaska’s largest city.
EVERETT, WA
KUOW

A blue suit becomes history

The story behind the viral and historic blue suit that inspired this podcast. Congressman Andy Kim was photographed on Jan. 6, 2021 picking up trash in the Capitol rotunda, in the aftermath of that day’s chaos. The indelible image of a congressperson in a blue suit, kneeling on the ground and tidying the detritus of an insurrection went viral.
SEATTLE, WA
dailyphew.com

Every Day This Dog Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Meet Seattle’s celebrity dog, Eclipse, who takes a bus to a nearby park all by herself. “All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does,” fellow rider Tiona Rainwater told KOMO. “She makes everybody happy. How could you not love this face?”
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

South Seattle Kung Fu studio on brink of closure

SEATTLE — A beloved Kung Fu studio in south Seattle is on the brink of closure, after more than two years of navigating the COVID-19 pandemic. Jeffrey Chon is in the fight of his life, for the survival of his small business, "JunHong's Kung Fu Club" in south Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KGMI

Invasive Grasshopper Spotted In Western Washington

EVERETT, Wash. – We’ve dealt with giant hornets, massive moths, and now: a large grasshopper with striped eyes. The state Department of Agriculture is asking residents near Everett to be on the lookout for invasive Egyptian grasshoppers. One was spotted in Everett, and department entomologist Sven Spichiger tells...
EVERETT, WA

