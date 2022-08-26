Read full article on original website
Clements reflects on Daytona win
Spartanburg’s Jeremy Clements’ second career Xfinity Series win came in the early hours of Saturday morning as he claimed the win at Daytona, fulfilling a childhood dream. Clements is back in the upcoming Xfinity Series playoffs with the victory and spoke with 7 News Sports’ Todd Summers Monday about his latest triumph.
‘Start Your Engines!’NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum
‘Start Your Engines!’ NASCAR Exhibit Racing to Upcountry History Museum. Greenville, S.C. – NASCAR races are always filled with “thrill of victory and agony of defeat” moments,. and Fast Lane: The NASCAR Photography of Darryl Moran, the newest exhibition opening at the Upcountry. History Museum-Furman University,...
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
South Carolina lottery ticket worth big bucks sold in Gaffney, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An unsuspecting but no doubt hopeful Upstate Powerball player will win big bucks if they come forward with their winning ticket. South Carolina Education Lottery officials said a player, who added Double Play to their Powerball ticket they bought in Gaffney, won $50,000 in Saturday night's drawing.
Caught on cam: People illegally dumping behind Upstate church
Spartanburg County leaders need your help to keep the Upstate clean. The county is targeting people in multiple cases who are illegally dumping in areas around the county.
Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
Home damaged during Friday night fire in Pickens County
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Liberty Fire Department said crews responded to a fire at a house along Woody Lane on Friday night. Officials said crews responded to the house shortly after the fire was reported at 8:22. When crews arrived, they located the flames and extinguished them before the home was completely destroyed.
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
Family honors woman killed during target practice with fundraisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a woman who was killed during a target practice incident in Gaffney is hoping to raise money for her funeral expenses and her eight children. 42-year-old Kesha Tate was in her kitchen when she heard gunshots. She was reportedly looking out of...
Inside the Lines: Living up to legends
When The Game was about to start, I thought, well, wouldn’t be it a shame if, on this reunion night for the 1972 state champions, Laurens upset Clinton?. Within a few minutes, I realized that the gaze alone of The Coach would stop the Raiders if need be. I...
Laurens Co. bridge closing in 2 weeks as SCDOT works to replace it
South Carolina Department of Transportation leaders said they're replacing hundreds of bridges statewide as a part of their 10-year plan.
95-year-old crossing guard in South Carolina returns to school saying retirement was boring
(WYFF4) Estella Williams is back. You may remember the 95-year-old crossing guard in Anderson County, South Carolina from earlier this year. She hung up her crossing guard vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Well, Williams showed up to...
South Carolina city makes CNN list of best fall destinations in the world
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Some South Carolina cities are regulars on national lists for food, history, and charm, but a new list is recognizing a Palmetto State town on a global level. CNN released 12 handpicked destinations for travel this week as recommended places to visit for fall. Among them...
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
‘Heartbroken’: 14-year-old dies after car hits middle school students, SC officials say
A 14-year-old boy died after a car hit him and another South Carolina middle school student, officials said. A Toyota was traveling west on a Union County road when the driver struck two people, state troopers told news outlets. The pedestrians had been walking in the opposite direction at the time of the crash early on Sunday, Aug. 28, according to WHNS and WSPA.
Deputies searching for missing teenager last seen in Belton
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Joshua Cuddy, a missing teenager from Belton. Deputies said Cuddy was last seen along Highway 252 in Belton this afternoon. He was wearing a black and gray T-shirt, black gym shorts and Nike shoes.
Power restored after outage in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY (WSPA) – Duke Energy said over 3,000 customers were without power Saturday morning in Spartanburg County. According to the company, the outage was first reported around 6:58 a.m. The outage was from Dillard Street to Dartmoor Drive. Duke Energy said the outage was caused by a vehicle damaging their equipment. The power restored […]
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
More than 1000 customers without power in Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Duke Energy says there are more than 1000 residents without power in the Upstate. According to the power company, the power is expected to be restored at around 2 a.m. As of 9:20 p.m., 1,072 customers are without power in Spartanburg County and 644 are...
Gallery: Shuckin’ & Shaggin’
On Friday night, Presbyterian College students packed Bailey Memorial Stadium for the annual Shuckin’ & Shaggin’ dance event. Held at the end of the college’s Welcome Week, the event not only lets students bond with each other, but also allows them to show off their unique dance moves, including the famous Carolina shag.
