Read full article on original website
Related
Breeze-Courier
THS and LHS take on Litchfield Country Club
LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Country Club played host to a five-team match on Tuesday, August 30. The Five teams included Taylorville, Lincolnwood, Litchfield, Vandalia and Gillespie. Taylorville took the fifth place spot with a team total of 230. Tornado lead, Luke Poor, snagged a 54 individual total. Freshman Isaac...
Breeze-Courier
Hillsboro gets past Lincolnwood
HILLSBORO — The Lincolnwood girls golf team traveled to Hillsboro to take on the ‘Toppers on Monday, August 29. The head to head matchup went down to the wherewith the Lancers catching a total of 247 and Hillsboro snagging the victory with 233. Jhia Walker notched the low...
Breeze-Courier
Lincolnwood Lancer’s victory over Athens Warriors
ATHENS —The Lincolnwood volleyball team took their talents to Athens on Monday evening. They dropped the first set, 14-25, but then kicked themselves into gear and won the next two, 25-19 and 26- 24. Coming out on top and continuing their 3-game winning streak as to start the 2022 season.
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield schools on lockdown
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police ordered three schools on soft lockdown after a person in the area was spotted with a gun. According to a release, Springfield Police were called around 10 a.m. about reports of a person walking with a firearm near the corner of New and Cook Streets. Trinity Lutheran School, Springfield […]
Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Storms bring heavy rain to Central Illinois
Illinois Public Media News is monitoring severe storm potentional on Monday. The National Weather Service in Central Illinois says strong thunderstorms is tracking across the region, producing strong wind gusts, rain and hail. We will update this post with the latest forecast information. Tuesday 1:30 a.m. URBANA – Destructive winds...
For sale: 154-year-old Carlinville church renovated as home
CARLINVILLE, Ill. – A historic former church in Carlinville, Illinois, is being sold as a fully-renovated private residence. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built in 1868, just a few years after the city’s founding. St. Joseph’s and St. Mary’s parishes merged about two decades ago and a new church was built across town.
IN THIS ARTICLE
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT
(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s Crop Progress Report, the statewide average temperature was 72.5 degrees last week, 1 degree below normal. The state’s precipitation averaged 0.20 inches last week, 0.56 inches below normal. As of Sunday, corn in the dough stage was at 85%, corn denting at 46%, and mature corn at 3%. Soybeans setting pods were at 86%. The crop numbers for good to excellent conditions were at 69% for corn and 66% for soybeans.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS HARVEST HAULING PERMITS
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Harvest Permits will be available September 1st through December 31st, starting this coming Thursday. The permits allows trucks hauling ag commodities to exceed their gross, axle, and registered weights by up to 10%. While a route authorization must be carried along with the state permit, the authorization prescribes the route of travel and ensures there are no weight limit postings along that route. To obtain a permit, the haulers must apply to each road jurisdiction on whose routes they plan to travel. For state routes, the permit is only available online from IDOT. Go to webapps.dot.illinois.gov/ITAP.
timesnewspapers.com
Head For The Hills In Southernmost Illinois
With the beautiful backdrop of the Shawnee National Forest, all seasons lure outdoor enthusiasts to Southernmost Illinois. An abundance of scenic hikes range in level from easy to challenging and offer beautiful views. Bring a bike or rent one along the 50-mile Tunnel Hill Trail, or venture out on moderately rugged mountain bike trails that include creek crossings, switchbacks, and hilly and rocky terrain.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Lake Pointe Grill closing after 15 years
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A longtime staple along Toronto Road in Springfield is closing its doors for good. The owners of Lake Pointe Grill, located at 1386 Toronto Rd, announced on Sunday they plan to close next month. We're told there are multiple reasons for the closure including their...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
Illinois’ Best Fast Food Restaurant Won’t Be Opening New Stores In The State?
If you have to drive a considerable distance to enjoy what has been dubbed as the best fast food in Illinois you're not going to like this. It looks like there isn't a possibility of a new location opening near you. Portillo's is not overrated, don't even let that thought...
1 hurt, 1 arrested in Bethalto, Ill. shooting
One person was hurt and another person was arrested after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Bethalto, Illinois.
Illinois family of 6, killed in car crash, laid to rest Monday
ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WTVO) — A funeral was held Monday for six members of the same family who were killed in a fiery crash in McHenry County last month. The Dobosz family was on their way to Minnesota when they were hit by a wrong-way driver on I-90, near Hampshire. Lauren Dobosz and her four […]
Severe thunderstorms damage century-old church
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather rolled into parts of Central Illinois on Monday, at least one area is still cleaning up damage from Sunday. Strong winds caused a tree to fall onto a century-old church in Monticello. The church that was damaged is First Presbyterian Church. Thankfully, no one was hurt and the […]
Traffic light replacement closing Springfield lanes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic on Dirksen Parkway in Springfield will be down a few lanes on Wednesday as City Water, Light and Power crews replace the traffic lights at two intersections. Crews will close southbound lanes at Dirksen’s intersections with 30th Street and Ridge Avenue. Additionally, crews will restrict the southbound turning lanes on […]
Illinois man accidentally wounds himself during shooting event
A Mount Vernon man accidentally shot himself during a shooting event at a recreation center in Sparta.
Comments / 0