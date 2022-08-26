ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Boise’s 5 Largest Homes for Sale Are Positively Incredible [PHOTOS]

On any given day of the week, you can find some publication talking about the Boise housing market. Many of those articles agree that our housing market is totally overvalued. Others say that 70% of the homes on the market have seen price drops. Even if that’s true, those prices aren’t dropping as quickly or as much as those of us who already call Boise home would like them to.
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?

I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals

A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
