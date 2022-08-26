Read full article on original website
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
BREAKING: WSDA Warns Watch For Plague Causing Egyptian Insect
First the pandemic, then Murder Hornets, a giant moth from China, and now there is a new insect Washington State is being invaded by! If you grew up reading the bible or watching the kids movie "Bugs Life", you might be very scared right now. The WSDA just released a...
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
msn.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Going to the Oregon State Fair on Labor Day Weekend? 5 Things to Know
It seems that one of the most popular searches this month amongst Washington state residents is about the Oregon State Fair. We want to know when is the Oregon State Fair, what can we expect if we go, and what other county and state fairs are happening this Labor Day holiday weekend?
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
Boise’s 5 Largest Homes for Sale Are Positively Incredible [PHOTOS]
On any given day of the week, you can find some publication talking about the Boise housing market. Many of those articles agree that our housing market is totally overvalued. Others say that 70% of the homes on the market have seen price drops. Even if that’s true, those prices aren’t dropping as quickly or as much as those of us who already call Boise home would like them to.
columbiagorgenews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Oregon using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Plans To Phase Out New Gas Vehicles ‘like California, Washington’! Will The Oregon New Gas Policy Be Helpful?
With new gas vehicles completely phased out by 2035, both California and Washington made it clear Thursday that they want to enforce stricter emissions limits over the coming ten years. Although not necessary in the same stage of development as its two neighbors, Oregon might eventually do the same. KGW...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest death rate
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest deaths from COVID-19 in Oregon using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
yachatsnews.com
As school year begins, Oregon districts hope to overcome staff shortages with millions in wage, bonus incentives
Districts plan on spending millions of dollars in state and federal funds to pay teachers higher salaries and offer hiring and retention bonuses to fully staff schools by Sept. 1. Nearly all of Oregon’s 219 school districts and education service districts have applied for a portion of $100 million allocated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Is There New Hope for Meth Addicts in Washington State?
I used to tell a joke onstage that, "I lost 70 lbs on the Spokane Weight Loss Program," which was true. "And it's better than Spokane's other weight loss program, which is meth." The crowd loved that joke; it got big laughs. Not because meth addiction is funny. It's not. But because everyone in that audience knew that Spokane has a serious meth problem. It's one of our worst-kept secrets.
New Uber, Lyft drivers warned about picking up travelers at Tri-Cities Airport without this
Ride-share drivers could face fines drivers for repeated violations.
Chronicle
Idaho Sheriff's Office Takes Issue With Washington Laws, Criminals
A Kootenai County Sheriff's Office town hall on Thursday night saw officials reiterate earlier claims that Washington's police reform laws are wreaking havoc on neighboring North Idaho, while the sheriff ended up defending himself over the aftermath of the arrest of 31 white nationalists outside a Pride event in Coeur d'Alene.
Is it Legal to Drive Barefoot in Washington? What about Oregon? [VIDEO]
I've always heard that it's "against the law" to drive barefoot. In fact, it was my dad who told me it was against the law to drive without shoes on. He also told me that it's against the law to drive with the overhead light on in your vehicle. Is it true?
Human composting facility honored as Funeral Home of the Year
After opening last year, the world's largest human composting facility was honored as Washington's Funeral Home of the Year.
One of the Weirdest Ice Cream Flavors in America is Made and Served in Idaho
Are you one of those folks that when it comes to weird combinations and flavors of food, you approach them with the attitude of “I’ll try anything once?” Then this refreshing list of cold treats may be for you!. Boise has set a new record for the...
105.3 KISS FM
Pasco WA
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT
105.3 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissfm1053.com/
Comments / 0