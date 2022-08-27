Read full article on original website
Week 7: Washington Part 1
Walking towards Cascade Locks I kept looking over my shoulder. I was immediately attempting to use all my mental strength to engrave the memory of the Eagle Creek PCT Alternate Trail into my brain. That day my jaw ached from the edges of my mouth pointing upward for the entire 8 hours of hiking. A day spent meandering through a land of thundering cascades surrounding both sides of the trail— the crash of rushing water making it hard not to grin. This enlightened mood would continue and then switch drastically, matching the terrain of Washington: up, down, up, down… ad infinitum.
Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)
A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
