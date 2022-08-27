Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
Coffee @ Ten, Petoskey
Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. Artist talk with Good Hart Artist in Residence, Rashaun Rucker. Rashaun makes photographs, prints & drawings & has won more than 40 national & state awards for his work. In 2008 Rucker became the first African American to be named Michigan Press Photographer of the Year.
northernexpress.com
Turtle Hill Art Collection
Charlevoix Circle of Arts, Norman Brumm Artist Reference Library. On loan from the private collection of local resident Joan MacGillivray. Runs through Oct. 1. Open 11am-4pm on Mon. through Fri. & 11am-3pm on Sat.
northernexpress.com
3rd Annual Summer Salon
Showcasing regionally inspired work by local & area artists. Runs July 1 - Sept. 3. An opening reception will be held on Thurs., July 7 from 5-7pm with music by the Drawbridge Uke Band. Open Mon. through Fri., 11am-4pm; & Sat., 11am-3pm.
northernexpress.com
Blooms & Birds: Wildflower Walk
Held every Tues. throughout summer. Go for a relaxing stroll on the trails with Grass River Natural Area docents Julie Hurd & Phil Jarvi to find & identify the beautiful & unique wildflowers at Grass River. Along the way you will listen & look for the birds that call Grass River home.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LEGO Lovers Invited to Gaylord Alpine Brick Show
Creative kids of all ages are invited to build new designs, and friendships this weekend in Gaylord. The Alpine Brick Show, hosted by the Alpine Brick Exchange, is happening Saturday, September 3 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, September 4 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. It’s all happening at Jay’s Sporting...
My North.com
Final Ode to Summer: Northern Michigan Events this September 2022
Celebrate the final weeks of summer and prepare to welcome a gorgeous Northern Michigan fall with these local events, end of summer celebrations and beer festivals. This is a web original article from the team at MyNorth Media and Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Want to read recent print articles? View our print subscription and digital subscription options and have Traverse delivered to your door or inbox monthly.
leelanauticker.com
Tales From The Crib: A U.S. Coastguardsman Shares What It's Like To Live At An Offshore Light
The North Manitou Light Keepers offered trips to Lake Michigan's iconic offshore lighthouse The Crib this summer with a very special tour guide on board: retired U.S. Coastguardsman Coby Thenikl. The Lake Ann resident and 1970 graduate of Suttons Bay High School rode along on the boat to the light and shared glimpses into his own wild ride on deck there for two shipping seasons. (There are stories that he just may have cruised a motorcycle around the perimeter…)
northernexpress.com
Guided Walking History Tours of Traverse City
Held on Mondays, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, May 30 - Oct. 10. Learn about the history of this area on a two mile route through historic neighborhoods, the waterfront area & downtown. 946-4800.
IN THIS ARTICLE
northernexpress.com
4th Annual Great Northern Art Explosion
Public voting runs Aug. 27 - Sept. 10, 10am-5pm, for $11,000 in prize money. Features the works of 90 artists. Find on Facebook.
Grand Traverse County Conservation District Opens New Nature Playscape in Traverse City
A great new way for kids in Traverse City to get outdoors has opened. The Grand Traverse County Conservation District opened a Nature Playscape. It’s a natural play area that provides a resource for environmental education programs. It’s open to the public when not in use for programming.
northernexpress.com
Jordan River Arts Council's Member Show
Held Aug. 28 – Sept. 30. Featuring the work of JRAC member artists. The gallery will be open Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm & closed Tues. & Weds.
Up North Voice
Local poet publishes fourth book
GRAYLING – Local Poet, Douglas Wilson, recently published a fourth collection of his poetry through iUniverse and it will be available soon on Amazon and Barnesandnoble.com, and sold locally at Tip‘n the Mitten in Grayling. The new book entitled, “Angels at Midnight,” mostly focuses on the emotion of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garden Talk: How to plant garlic this fall for an amazing harvest next year
Do you love garlic in your meals? You will love it even more when you dig the fresh garlic bulbs out of your garden next year. Garlic is planted in Michigan in October. It grows just a little bit before the ground turns cold. In spring it’s one of the first leaves to emerge out of the ground. The garlic leaves grow through April, May, and June. The bottom leaves then start to turn brown in July. This is a sign that the big bulb of tasty goodness is awaiting below ground.
Northern Michigan’s Hippie Tree
If you’re from Northern Michigan, you may or may not have heard about the infamous hippie tree. Tucked away in the woods behind the Traverse City State Hospital, is an old willow tree with an assortment of twisted branches that have been painted in bright, vibrant colors, by the local community and visitors.
northernexpress.com
Pavilion Summer Concert Series
Featuring the Full Moon Jam Band. Bring a chair or picnic blanket.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Traverse City, MI — 20 Top Places!
The sleepy Traverse City is a romantic location for holiday escapades for its stunning views, wineries, and dining opportunities. Besides national parks, picturesque port towns, and scenic highways, you’ll also have your choice of restaurants, serving meals from early morning all the way to late at night. Indeed, there...
Sleeping Bear Dunes river investigation spotlights access tensions
HONOR, MI — Who messed with Platte River Point?. That’s what the National Park Service is investigating after the Platte River outflow suddenly shifted in a way that makes it easier for boats to access Lake Michigan. The river, which winds through the Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore...
Detroit News
Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-75 in northern Mich. Sunday
A truck pulling a camper overturned Sunday after a crash on Interstate 75 in northern Michigan, but only minor injuries were reported, officials said. The crash happened at about 1 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Rondo Road in Ellis Township, Michigan State Police said. Ellis Township is in Cheboygan County.
Where are property tax rates highest and lowest in Michigan?
Not all property tax bills are created equal. For example, some homeowners in Ecorse in Wayne County have a tax rate 6.6 times higher than people in part of Leelanau County – in northwest Lower Michigan.
9&10 News
MSP Investigating Abandoned Single-Vehicle Rollover Found Near Alba Schools Bug Garage
Michigan State Police are investigating an abandoned rolled vehicle found near the Alba Public Schools bus garage on Sunday. Troopers from the MSP Gaylord Post responded to a call at the Alba Public Schools bus garage road entrance after a school maintenance worker found a vehicle rolled into trees. MSP says the maintenance worker believed it was a vehicle he had heard on his scanner the night before of a black SUV doing donuts on Elm Street.
Comments / 0