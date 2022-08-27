Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Tiger basketball adds another transfer for 2022-2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Memphis Tigers Men’s Basketball team has another transfer player, Demaria Franklin a shooting guard from The University of Illinois-Chicago. Franklin, a 6′3,″ 200 pounds, averaged almost 18 points a game last season for the Flames in earning all horizon league honors. He shot...
Ole Miss 2025 baseball commit Luke Romine is just getting started
The most recent baseball to commit to the defending National Champion Ole Miss baseball team is just beginning his sophomore year at Hernando High School, just about an hour north of Oxford on I-55. On Monday morning, Luke Romine made his college decision official. "I’m very excited and blessed to...
therebelwalk.com
Column: Ole Miss vs. Troy, a game that hits home
OXFORD, Miss. – It is here. It is finally here. It is game week. For me, it is a little bit more than that. It is personal. When Troy visits Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to take on Ole Miss Saturday, it will be a game between the two schools that mean the most to me.
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 statistical trends Ole Miss must reverse in 2022
It’s no secret that Ole Miss is of national relevance after how well it performed on offense. The Rebels’ quarterback — Matt Corral, a third-round pick of the Panthers — could have a bright NFL future, and their system produced the program’s first 10-win season since 2015 under then-coach Hugh Freeze.
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
actionnews5.com
Ja Morant purchases $3M home, moves in next to parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant purchased a new multi-million dollar home and is now neighbors with his parents. Ja posted to social media that his parents and little sister are his new neighbors. The home in question is the former house of Kyle Anderson, who signed with the Minnesota...
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
desotocountynews.com
Green T Road surfacing work starts
Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift
Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
thelocalvoice.net
David G. Sansing Memorialized with Historical Marker at Ole Miss
Plaque between Bondurant and Bishop halls pays tribute to iconic university historian. The life and legacy of a beloved University of Mississippi professor were memorialized Saturday, August 27, 2022 with the unveiling of a historical marker between the buildings where he taught classes and kept office hours. In front of...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug 23-29
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Days Inn (Hotel / […]
Traffic Alert: Crash causes major backup on I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A injury crash is causing a major backup in the eastbound lanes of I-240. The center and left lanes on I-240 at Bill Morris Parkway are currently blocked. Traffic is stacked until Perkins. The crash has caused slow traffic in the westbound lanes of I-240 near the Bill Morre Parkway exit as […]
wtva.com
Skilled to Work - Magnolia Stone in New Albany
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Magnolia Stone is a contracting business that fabricates countertops. Owner and operator C.J. Hill said his workers make quartz, granite, quartzite, and marble countertops. He said they make pretty much any solid surface countertop for the public. He's looking for three or four new...
ourmshome.com
Henderson’s Estate Expands Legacy at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – For 37 years, the late Alice Henderson, of Jackson, supported the University of Mississippi with funds for scholarships. Now her $3.1 million estate gift further illustrates her devotion to strengthening her alma mater. The gift is directed to the John P. and Wanda Alice McKee Henderson...
DeSoto Times Today
Meridian Premiere Homes cuts ribbon on model home in new Horn Lake subdivision
Meridian Premier Homes celebrated the grand opening of its model home in Horn Lake on Friday. Builder Jeff King and wife and broker, Roxanne, were joined by Mayor Allen Latimer, city officials, and ambassadors from Horn Lake Chamber of Commerce to cut the ribbon. “We are really excited to have...
actionnews5.com
Mayor Strickland declines to get involved in Memphis in May’s Tom Lee Park dispute
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said he will not get involved in the dispute between Memphis In May (MIM) and Memphis River Parks Partnership (MRPP). The mayor’s response comes one day after MIM leaders said they need Strickland’s help to get the city’s premiere festival back into a newly remodeled Tom Lee Park at a price they can afford.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
