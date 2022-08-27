Read full article on original website
Ole Miss 2025 baseball commit Luke Romine is just getting started
The most recent baseball to commit to the defending National Champion Ole Miss baseball team is just beginning his sophomore year at Hernando High School, just about an hour north of Oxford on I-55. On Monday morning, Luke Romine made his college decision official. "I’m very excited and blessed to...
desotocountynews.com
Green T Road surfacing work starts
Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
wtva.com
Strong storms down trees, lead to power outages across Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Monday night, crews and first responders were busy responding to calls throughout Tupelo. A line of strong storms came through the area, knocking down trees onto transformers and power lines. According to a spokesman with Tupelo Water and Light, a substation in the city was down,...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift
Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
Mississippi Middle School starts new rock band class
Tupelo Middle School is located in the heart of the King of Rock and Roll’s hometown, so it’s only appropriate for the school to help foster the next generation of rock stars. Following tryouts last week, the school’s new rock band class now meets during the first period...
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 10. Emily Hart Gilmore, 206...
Daily Mississippian
The music venues that make Oxford
A mile-long line for The Lyric. A packed show at Proud Larry’s. The sweet sound of the Yalobushwhackers during a Thacker Mountain Radio broadcast. New Oxford residents can easily get overwhelmed with options when deciding what to do on a Saturday night or free weekday in the “Cultural Mecca of the South.”
wtva.com
United Way of Northeast Mississippi opens new park installation
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - United Way of Northeast Mississippi opened their fifth “born learning trail” at Swift Park in Booneville Saturday morning. The installation was sponsored by Toyota of Mississippi. According to the CDC, the first eight years of a child’s life are the most important when it...
thevintagenews.com
Buford Pusser Was a Good Cop Who Was Hell-Bent on Getting Revenge
Buford Pusser was a big guy with a strong desire for justice. He lived a short but incredible life and became a man of legend while still alive. His death only amplified his legacy. Pusser’s efforts to rid the streets of crime caused one of the greatest tragedies in his life and led him to seek revenge on those responsible.
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
wtva.com
Molestation arrest made in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A man faces molestation charges in Prentiss County. According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, 62-year-old Johnny Wayne Holley was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 23. He’s from Marietta and received a $50,000 bond. No more information was provided.
thelocalvoice.net
Clarksdale Man Arrested for Shoplifting Oxford Business and then Re-Arrested Two Days Later for Burglary of Same Business on West Jackson Avenue
The suspects were already gone from the scene but they were quickly identified as Brandon Miller (42 of Clarksdale, Mississippi) and Stacy Murphree (44 of Clarksdale, Mississippi). Warrants for both were issued at that time. On July 29, 2022, OPD officers took a commercial burglary report from the same business...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
thelocalvoice.net
New York City’s Russell Sage Foundation Selects University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas as Visiting Scholar
Sociologist James Thomas will do one-year residency in New York City. University of Mississippi professor James M. Thomas is heading to New York City to continue his exploration into how white Southerners are making sense of race and racism. The associate professor of sociology is among 14 fellows selected by...
wtva.com
Men wanted for check fraud in Pontotoc
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Police are trying to find the individuals who cashed counterfeit payroll checks in Pontotoc. Crime Stoppers shared five pictures showing two men. According to police, the men in the photos cashed the checks on Aug. 11. The checks bore another business’ name. No more information...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of four people after discovery of crystal meth
A traffic stop led to the arrest of four individuals after officers discovered felony amounts of crystal methamphetamine. On August 16, 2022, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle as it left a residence on County Road 931 in the Auburn Community. The driver was identified as...
Germantown Mom Takes on Woke School Board
Carrie Schween is the latest mom to step up and run for school board to reclaim public education in Germantown. The conservative mother of three is hoping to boot incumbent school board chair Angela Griffith out of Position 4 on the Germantown School Board. “Parents are entrusted by God to...
WBBJ
UPDATE: 1 inmate found, 2nd still on the run, US Marshals say
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — US Marshals have released video surveillance showing Aurelius Crayton after he escaped on Wednesday. Marshals say a second image shows Crayton in a red shirt that could be over his white shirt. They say that Clayton could be in the Jackson area. UPDATE:. CHESTER COUNTY,...
