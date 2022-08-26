Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed
“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
Today show host Hoda Kotb announces major career change as ‘feud’ with Savannah Guthrie rages on
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has announced a major career move during the morning show on Friday. The new gig comes as the 58-year-old’s been allegedly feuding with her co-host Savannah Guthrie behind the scenes for months. While co-hosting Today, Hoda revealed she had a brand-new project in the works.
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Keanu Reeves Shows Up at U.K. Couple's Wedding — and the Bride Is Thrilled: 'A Genuinely Kind Guy'
A bride and groom just got treated to a most excellent adventure. Keanu Reeves popped by the U.K. wedding reception of Nikki Roadnight and James Roadnight last weekend, much to the surprise of the newlyweds and their guests!. Courtesy James Roadnight / SWNS Keanu Reeves attends U.K. couple's wedding. Photos...
AOL Corp
Daniel Radcliffe Teases ‘Weird Al’ Origin Story in Official Biopic Trailer, Reveals Musical Motto: ‘Be as Weird as You Want to Be’
Most teens rebel by getting regrettable tattoos, partying, or driving too fast. But in the first official trailer for Roku’s upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story — which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the polka-loving song parodist — we learn that Al’s motivation was, well, being told that he was too weird.
AOL Corp
Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'
When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
AOL Corp
Amber Heard's Sister Whitney Calls MTV 'Disgusting' and 'Desperate' for Including Johnny Depp in VMAs
Amber Heard's sister Whitney Henriquez is slamming MTV for featuring Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards just under three months after the verdict in the Virginia defamation trial. During the Sunday night live broadcast, Depp, 59, appeared as the awards show's Moon Person in a pre-recorded bit with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings talk challenge of hosting 'Jeopardy!'
That’s the task facing Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who last month were named permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” The pair will split the job, officially taking over for Alex Trebek after filling in for him since he died in 2020. The duo says hosting the beloved game...
Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
AOL Corp
Four faces to watch from big fall movies
One of the benefits of a fall season full of adult dramas and prestige titles is the opportunity to watch actors sink their chops into juicy showcase roles. The four actors below are each poised for big-screen breakthroughs in the next two months that could carry them all the way into awards season.
AOL Corp
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel Are Turning Their Real-Life '90s Romance Into a Movie
Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's love story romance is getting the rom-com treatment! On a recent episode of Fishel's Pod Meets World podcast, the Boy Meets World actress had her ex as a guest on the show and they recalled dating during her senior year of high school. The two...
Comments / 0