ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Comments / 0

Related
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

‘Elvis’ actress Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death revealed

“Elvis” actress and blues singer Shonka Dukureh died of “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.” According to documents obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as “natural.” The singer, who was just 44 years old at the time of her death, is survived by her two young kids. On July 21, Dukureh was found dead inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. The Tennessean reported that Dukureh’s son, who is the oldest of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbor, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A spokesperson for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
AOL Corp

Daniel Radcliffe Teases ‘Weird Al’ Origin Story in Official Biopic Trailer, Reveals Musical Motto: ‘Be as Weird as You Want to Be’

Most teens rebel by getting regrettable tattoos, partying, or driving too fast. But in the first official trailer for Roku’s upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story — which stars Daniel Radcliffe as the polka-loving song parodist — we learn that Al’s motivation was, well, being told that he was too weird.
MOVIES
AOL Corp

Nicki Minaj gets emotional during VMAs Video Vanguard speech: 'I wish that people took mental health seriously'

When Nicki Minaj was presented with the Video Vanguard Award at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards ceremony, her career-spanning, greatest-hits medley was a characteristically colorful and raunchy affair — one that had her famous fans (or “Barbz”), like Taylor Swift and the ladies of BLACKPINK, bopping in the Prudential Center audience to “All Things Go,” “Roman’s Revenge,” “Monster,” “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” “Moment 4 Life,” “Super Bass,” “Anaconda,” and the brand-new single “Super Freaky Girl.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Bip#Us Weekly#Abc#Bachelor Nation
AOL Corp

Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings talk challenge of hosting 'Jeopardy!'

That’s the task facing Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who last month were named permanent hosts of “Jeopardy!” The pair will split the job, officially taking over for Alex Trebek after filling in for him since he died in 2020. The duo says hosting the beloved game...
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Four faces to watch from big fall movies

One of the benefits of a fall season full of adult dramas and prestige titles is the opportunity to watch actors sink their chops into juicy showcase roles. The four actors below are each poised for big-screen breakthroughs in the next two months that could carry them all the way into awards season.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy