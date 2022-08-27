ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Hella disrespectful’: Biggie Smalls mural vandalized in Clinton Hill

A mural dedicated to Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn was vandalized overnight Friday, igniting outrage in the community. The words “East Coast” were scribbled over the mural with a splotch of paint splashed on the iconic rapper’s face. The mural, unveiled in 2019, was painted by artist Vincent Ballentine and is located at Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, just a few blocks where the Smalls (born Christopher Wallace) grew up.
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022

West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
Woman fatally shot in head at Brooklyn birthday party

A birthday party at a Brooklyn event space called Hearts of Love turned deadly early Sunday when a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, police said. The 44-year-old victim was shot about 5 a.m. at the party spot on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'

Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Woman Charged With Murder in NYC Brawl Outside Deli That Killed Bystander in Walker

A driver was arrested after running down a man with her car outside a Queens deli, killing him — even though he was not the person police said she may have been aiming for. Police on Monday said that 26-year-old Kiani Phoenix was arrested and faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession. The arrest comes after she allegedly ran over a 59-year-old bystander in a walker following a brawl she got into with another woman at the Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway before 7 a.m. Saturday.
