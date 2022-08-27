Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bkmag.com
‘Hella disrespectful’: Biggie Smalls mural vandalized in Clinton Hill
A mural dedicated to Notorious B.I.G. in Brooklyn was vandalized overnight Friday, igniting outrage in the community. The words “East Coast” were scribbled over the mural with a splotch of paint splashed on the iconic rapper’s face. The mural, unveiled in 2019, was painted by artist Vincent Ballentine and is located at Fulton Street in Clinton Hill, just a few blocks where the Smalls (born Christopher Wallace) grew up.
newyorkled.com
NYC’s West Indian Day Carnival / Parade & Other Events for 2022
West Indian American Day Carnival is Back for Labor Day Weekend 2022. Taking place in Brooklyn, NYC with most items requiring purchased tickets. Visit the official site for additional details on any/all of that which appears on this page. Most if not all are taking place at the Brooklyn Museum,...
Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park
NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
bkmag.com
Black Fashion Fair stopped by Brooklyn Museum to uplift Black designers (and party)
What started off as a night of mingling and gallery walkthroughs at Brooklyn Museum, quickly turned into hundreds of well-dressed people Hustle dancing and absolutely losing it to Beyoncé’s “Renaissance.”. Curated by Black Fashion Fair and hosted by FUBU, Taofeek Abijako of Head of State, and Tier...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Report: Hometown mural of legendary rapper Biggie Smalls defaced in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A mural honoring the late hip-hop icon the Notorious B.I.G., also known as Biggie Smalls, was vandalized in Brooklyn overnight on Friday, according to multiple news sources. The mural, painted in 2019 on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill where...
Man kicks woman into unconsciousness, steals her bag in Brooklyn
A man kicked a woman into unconsciousness—sending her to the hospital in critical condition—as he snatched her bag in Brooklyn this week, police said.
bkreader.com
Woman fatally shot in head at Brooklyn birthday party
A birthday party at a Brooklyn event space called Hearts of Love turned deadly early Sunday when a 44-year-old woman was fatally shot in the head, police said. The 44-year-old victim was shot about 5 a.m. at the party spot on Liberty Ave. near Williams Ave. in East New York, […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
HipHopDX.com
Jim Jones Hosts Back To School Giveaway In Harlem: 'Only Here To Be An Inspiration'
Harlem, NY – Jim Jones helped children in his hometown of Harlem, New York get ready for school with a special giveaway event on Sunday (August 28). The Diplomats member and his team took over PS 208 Alaine Locke School on 111th street between Fifth and Lenox Avenues for a back-to-school event that provided kids with free book bags, school supplies, sneakers, clothes, raffled laptops and more.
RELATED PEOPLE
eastnewyork.com
New ‘Surf & Turf’ Special at Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn
We just received the inside scoop that Fusion East Caribbean Soul Restaurant in Brooklyn has just added a ‘Surf & Turf’ Special to its dinner options. You will not find this special on their menu, so you must ask for it. If you are serious about eating quality food instead of food from chain restaurants, then here you go.
Woman falls through her apartment floor into cellar in Bronx
Fortunately, the woman only suffered minor injuries in the fall.
Man stabbed in neck and hand during argument in Brooklyn
It happened just after 4 a.m. Sunday on Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
'Le Diner en Blanc' returns to NYC in September after two-year hiatus
The exclusive picnic event known as "Le Diner en Blanc" returns to New York City on September 29th for the first time since 2019.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man harasses, slaps subway riders then slashes good Samaritan at Brooklyn station
A man slashed a good Samaritan who intervened as he was harassing and slapping subway riders at a Brooklyn station, police said Tuesday. The slashing happened at the Bedford Avenue station in Williamsburg on Sunday night.
1 dead, 4 others hurt after gunfire erupts at Coney Island boardwalk
One person was killed, and several others were injured after gunfire erupted at the boardwalk in Coney Island, Brooklyn.
New York City woman falls through apartment’s bathroom floor into basement
NEW YORK — A woman was taken to a hospital after crashing through the floor of her apartment into the building’s basement. City officials described the incident as a partial collapse and told WNBC that inspectors found a section of the bathroom floor in front of the shower and toilet in a first-floor apartment gave way, sending a woman down into the basement.
NYPD: 23 shootings shake up city over the weekend
A series of shootings swept through New York City this weekend with multiple suspects wanted in connection to them still on the run.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man found beaten, murdered in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – the New York City Police Department has reported that the man...
Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn
Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
Alert Center: 2 teenagers struck by van in Brooklyn, 1 in critical condition
Police say two teenagers were struck by a van on Sunday in Brooklyn. One of those teenagers is currently in critical condition.
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Murder in NYC Brawl Outside Deli That Killed Bystander in Walker
A driver was arrested after running down a man with her car outside a Queens deli, killing him — even though he was not the person police said she may have been aiming for. Police on Monday said that 26-year-old Kiani Phoenix was arrested and faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapons possession. The arrest comes after she allegedly ran over a 59-year-old bystander in a walker following a brawl she got into with another woman at the Rohan Deli on Beach 20th Street in Far Rockaway before 7 a.m. Saturday.
Comments / 1