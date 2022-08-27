Read full article on original website
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
Ukrainian Armed Forces Heighten Artillery Fire in the South, Britain Says
(Reuters) - The Ukrainian armed forces heightened the rate of artillery fire across southern Ukraine, and long-range precision strikes continued to disrupt Russian resupply, Britain's defence ministry said on Tuesday. Russia has made efforts since the beginning of August to reinforce its troops on the western bank of the Dnipro...
EU to Start Work on Military Assistance Mission for Ukraine - Top Diplomat
PRAGUE (Reuters) - European Union defence ministers have agreed to start the work necessary for setting up an EU military assistance mission for Ukraine, the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Tuesday. "There are many training initiatives on the way but the needs are enormous and we need to...
Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim Cleric Al-Sadr Announces Hunger Strike - State Media
(Reuters) - Powerful Iraqi Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr is said to have announced a hunger strike until the violence and use of weapons stops, Iraq's state news agency INA and state TV reported late on Monday. There was no immediate confirmation from Sadr's office. At least 10 Iraqis were...
Explainer-Why Russia Drives European and British Gas Prices
LONDON (Reuters) - The Nord Stream 1 pipeline that transports gas from Russia to Germany will undergo maintenance from Aug.31 - Sept. 2, cutting flows to zero and raising concerns about a prolonged halt to supply and further European gas price spikes. Russia had already cut gas flows through Nord...
Moscow Says Baltic States' 'Russophobia' Will Further Damage Ties
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia condemned the destruction of Soviet war memorials in the three Baltic states and accused them on Tuesday of persecuting their Russian-speaking minorities. In a forcefully worded statement, Moscow said Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were guilty of xenophobia, saying they were treating their ethnic Russian minorities as "second-class...
Zelenskiy Tells Russians to Run for Their Lives From Ukraine Offensive in South
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine/KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged Russian soldiers to flee for their lives after his forces launched an offensive to retake southern Ukraine, but Moscow said it had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy losses on Kyiv's troops. Ukraine said on Monday its ground forces had gone...
Taiwan Shoots at Chinese Drone After President Warns of 'Strong Countermeasures'
PENGHU, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan fired warning shots at a Chinese drone which buzzed an offshore islet on Tuesday shortly after President Tsai Ing-wen said she had ordered Taiwan's military to take "strong countermeasures" against what she termed Chinese provocations. It was the first time such warning shots have been fired...
South Sudan in Peace Milestone Graduates 1st Unified Forces
JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan has reached a milestone in its recovery from civil war, graduating its first group of unified armed forces from former rival groups on Tuesday. President Salva Kiir called on the more than 20,000 new troops and other forces to refrain from political...
Germany's Gas Storage Facilities Filling up Faster Than Planned - Econ Minister
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities are filling up faster than planned, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said, giving hope that Europe's biggest economy could avoid acute gas shortages this winter. "The reservoirs are filling up faster than specified," Habeck was quoted as saying by Der Spiegel Magazine, adding that...
Russia Has Faced 'Failures' With Iranian-Made Drones, Says U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Russia has faced "numerous failures" with Iranian-made drones acquired from Tehran this month for use in its war with Ukraine, according to a senior U.S. administration official. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the United States assesses Russia has received the delivery of Mohajer-6...
Japan Pledges $30 Billion in African Aid at Tunis Summit
TUNIS (Reuters) -Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Addressing a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would work...
Russia Names Second Ukrainian Suspect in Killing of Nationalist's Daughter
(Reuters) - Russia's FSB security service on Monday named another Ukrainian it said was part of a team that assassinated Darya Dugina, the daughter of a prominent Russian ultra-nationalist who believes Ukraine should be absorbed into a new Russian empire. Dugina, who like her father Alexander Dugin was a vocal...
Ukraine Begins Russian Counteroffensive
Ukraine appears to have launched a major new offensive against Russian-occupied territory around Kherson, a strategically critical city near Crimea, in one of the first major tests of Kyiv’s ability to gain an edge in the burgeoning stalemate as Moscow’s own military shortcomings mount. [. Read:. How Ukraine...
American killed while fighting alongside Ukrainians in contested Donbas region
A Memphis native fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers is the latest American killed by Russian-backed militias in the hotly contested Donbas region.
Live reaction: tributes for Mikhail Gorbachev pour in after death of former Soviet leader
World leaders react to death of last head of the Soviet Union who had called for Kremlin and White House to mend ties
Mother Seeks Justice for Son in Ukraine: 'He Walked Away and They Shot Him'
BORODIANKA, Ukraine (Reuters) - Roman Herasymenko, 57, was shot in his hometown in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, his mother said, as he tried to recover a SIM card from his mobile phone which they had smashed. He struggled home but died hours later. "He walked 50 metres away and they...
U.S. Concerned About India's Participation in Russia Military Exercises
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The United States is concerned about India's plans to participate in joint military exercises with Russia, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday. Last month, Moscow announced plans to hold "Vostok" (East) exercises from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, even as it...
Kremlin Says World Needs to Pressure Ukraine Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin called on the international community on Monday to put pressure on Ukraine to reduce military tension at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, accusing Kyiv of endangering Europe ahead of a visit to the facility by the U.N. nuclear watchdog. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said earlier...
Greek Parliament Sets up Inquiry Commission to Probe Phone Tapping Scandal
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers on Monday voted in favour of setting up an inquiry commission to probe the phone tapping of an opposition leader that led Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to sack the head of the country's intelligence service (EYP). The scandal over the wiretapping of Nikos Androulakis, leader...
