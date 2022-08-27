Read full article on original website
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
YUMA, Ariz. — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a...
JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
DURHAM, N.C. — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in...
MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House appeared ready to vote Tuesday on a new total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest as Democrats joined with the chamber's most conservative members to keep the bill as restrictive as possible. Many Republicans accused...
The state’s largest civil rights organization suffered a big blow just months before the mid-term elections. The Internal Revenue Service revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The revocation took place earlier this year, but was only made public by the IRS this month.
NORFOLK, Va. — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court...
PORTLAND, Maine — Parents of children enrolled in Maine religious schools fought for years — all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court — for the state to treat tuition reimbursements the same as other private schools. But only one of the religious high schools that stood...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
CURRITUCK, N.C. — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years. Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.
Following Buncombe County Commissioner Amanda Edwards' calls for a walkout of North Carolina teachers, the North Carolina Association of Educators announced teachers are not planning to strike at this time. “We are not planning to strike. However, the sentiment behind her statement is true,” Buncombe County Association of Educators president...
Durham, N.C. — Democrat Cheri Beasley is seeking to make the case to voters why she is the most pro-law enforcement candidate in North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race, a move that comes weeks after her Republican opponent presented himself as the candidate most supportive of police officers. Bealsey,...
CNN — President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the attacks on the FBI following the agency's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence are "sickening," and offered scathing criticism of Republicans in Congress who have not condemned the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. "It's sickening...
Marion County, S.C. — A patient at a South Carolina hospital set off a chase into North Carolina after stealing a patrol vehicle on Saturday. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a disturbance at the county’s MUSC hospital. It’s there that deputies said a psychiatric patient took control of the patrol vehicle and left the area.
Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
A former prominent South Carolina attorney accused of murdering his wife and son appeared in court Monday for a pre-trial hearing. Alex Murdaugh sat in a Colleton County courtroom as his attorneys argued over several motions ahead of the double murder trial. The judge eventually ordered a temporary protective order...
