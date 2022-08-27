ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WRAL News

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in North Carolina has lost its status as a nonprofit, according to a website that lists nonprofit status. The IRS revoked the state NAACP of its nonprofit status in May 2022 after the organization did not file 990 tax forms showing exempt from income tax for three consecutive years. The announcement was made public in August.
INCOME TAX
WRAL News

Containers are no hindrance for migrants on Arizona border

YUMA, Ariz. — Hours before Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey declared “a major step forward to secure our border” with the installation of 130 double-stacked shipping containers, hundreds of migrants found their way around them, belying his claim. They walked through tribal lands to the edge of a...
ARIZONA STATE
WRAL News

Flooding looms large again in Mississippi's capital city

JACKSON, Miss — The forecasted flooding in Mississippi could not have come at a worse time for Veronique Daniels, who became homeless three months ago and was sleeping on her mother's back porch in Jackson when she got wind of the impending disaster. The Red Cross has opened a...
JACKSON, MS
WRAL News

Alabama man's execution was botched, advocacy group alleges

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
ALABAMA STATE
WRAL News

Investment regulators accuse NC insurance magnate of fraud

DURHAM, N.C. — Federal securities regulators on Tuesday formally accused a North Carolina-based insurance magnate, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions. Attorneys for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint in...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Storms blamed in deaths of 3 in Michigan, Ohio, Arkansas

MONROE, Mich. — Severe storms that brought damaging winds, heavy rains and flash flooding to parts of the Midwest and the South were blamed for the deaths of three people, including two children in Michigan and Arkansas as well as a woman in Ohio. Monday's storms also knocked out...
MICHIGAN STATE
WRAL News

Beasley touts sheriff support, opposes 'defund the police'

DURHAM, N.C. — North Carolina U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley pitched herself Monday as a bridge between law enforcement and the Democratic party, appealing to moderate voters in one of the nation's most competitive races for a seat in the narrowly divided chamber. Joined by more than a dozen...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Abortion ban faces exceptions fight in South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina House appeared ready to vote Tuesday on a new total ban on abortion with no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest as Democrats joined with the chamber's most conservative members to keep the bill as restrictive as possible. Many Republicans accused...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

'Turbulent times' for state NAACP as civil rights group loses tax-exempt status

The state’s largest civil rights organization suffered a big blow just months before the mid-term elections. The Internal Revenue Service revoked the tax-exempt status of the North Carolina Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP). The revocation took place earlier this year, but was only made public by the IRS this month.
POLITICS
WRAL News

Judge tosses suit that tried to deem books obscene for kids

NORFOLK, Va. — A judge in Virginia dismissed a lawsuit Tuesday that had sought to declare two books as obscene for children and to restrict their distribution to minors, including by booksellers and libraries. The books in question were “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRAL News

New trial for N. Carolina insurance magnate set for March

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new trial for a North Carolina-based insurance magnate whose previous convictions on corruption-related charges were overturned is set for early March, a federal judge decided on Monday. Attorneys for Greg E. Lindberg and the U.S. government met with U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn, who set...
LAW
WRAL News

NC Rep. Hanig switches chambers with Senate appointment

CURRITUCK, N.C. — A North Carolina House member has officially joined the state Senate — the chamber that he's already campaigning to serve in for the next two years. Republican Rep. Bobby Hanig of Currituck County was the choice of GOP activists in several northeastern counties that compose the 1st Senate District to succeed Sen. Bill Steinburg of Chowan County, who resigned at the end of July.
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

NC parent accused of bringing loaded gun to school

Matthews, N.C. — A North Carolina parent is accused of bringing a loaded gun to a school's open house. The incident happened last week in Matthews, and officials said the gun, inside a woman's purse, was discovered by a detector before the parent went inside. Taniesha Knaff was rattled...
MATTHEWS, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.
https://www.wral.com

 https://www.wral.com

