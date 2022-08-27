Read full article on original website
Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Offering Fall Cookie Decorating Class
Bridgeport Parks & Recreation is hosting a fall cookie decorating class, 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Tueday, Oct 18 at the Benedum Civic Center. Instructing the class will be Megan Oliverio, owner of Sweet Events WV. The class is open to those age 11 through adult. The cost is $60 and includes all supplies needed to decorate five different fall-themed cookies, pictured. Each class member will learn the techniques to decorate the cookies and take them home after class. Register by calling 304-842-8240. Space is limited.
PHOTOS: A Late-August Stroll Across City Park Trail
A few leaves are starting to turn and the wildlife is active. Anytiime of year is a good time to walk the trail between Bridgeport City Park and Virginia Avenue, and late-August is no exception. Enjoy this gallery of photos taken earlier this week.
Good News on Police Front as New Officer Arrives for Duty and Offers Tendered for Two More Individuals
Bridgeport could soon be back to a fully staffed police department. Last week, a step toward making that happen took place in front of Bridgeport City Council. William Benjamin “Ben” Myers took the oath of office from Mayor Andy Lang and signed all the necessary paperwork to become official with the city. Myers was joined by Police Chief Mark Rogers as well as members of his family during the ceremony.
Early Wednesday Working Fire Leads to Evacuation of Home Depot as its Quickly Contained by Fire Staff
A Wednesday morning working fire call led to the evacuation of one of the biggest retail facilities in Bridgeport, but there were no injuries and no structural damage, according to Fire Chief Phil Hart. The call was for a “fire trash…dumpster exposures” according to the Harrison County 911 Media Log....
Fallen Tree Closes Portion of South Virginia Avenue
At 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, Bridgeport Emergency Services advises that South Virginia Avenue, near Foley Street and Burnside Funeral Home is closed due to a fallen tree. Please avoid the area.
West Virginia State Police Investigation Taking Place against Trooper from Bridgeport Detachment
According to WDTV, West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to an...
Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Announce Donation for Medbrook Children's Charity Inclusive Playground Project
The City of Bridgeport and The Friends of Bridgeport Recreation Inc. are excited to announce our next major donor for the Medbrook Children’s Charity Inclusive Playground Project. The Rotary Club recently held a ‘closest to the pin’ golf event at the Bridgeport Country Club. The golf event proved to...
City Residential Area Facing Emergency Water Leak
The City of Bridgeport is dealing with a water leak at Willis Avenue. Customers in the area of Front Street will be affected. A Bridgeport Public Works crew is on site. The estimated repair time is 3-4 hours. The City apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. Contact the Public...
City to Begin Milling, Paving Projects and First Streets to be Impacted Listed; Vehicles Need off Roadways
The City of Bridgeport Milling and Paving Project will begin September 1, 2022 and is scheduled to last through September 19, 2022. Anderson Excavating’s subcontractor, Swank Construction, will be milling the following areas September 1, 2022 – September 2, 2022, weather permitting - James St. (Hall St. to...
Arrest Made, Another Warrant Issued as Woman ODs in Parking Lot on Suspected Fentanyl with Kids in Car
Bridgeport Police charged a 40-year-old Clarksburg man with child neglect with creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after responding to a call last week along Thompson Drive, according to a Harrison County Magistrate Court filing. The man in question was Michael Wesley Potter. On August 23,...
