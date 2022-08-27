The Cross Country team didnt have to travel far to find some of the best competition in the state this weekend. The Franklin Invitational saw close to 500 runners from 20 different teams who all came from central Indiana. While the competition was stiff, it did not phase the Golden Bear runners one bit. On the girls side, Hannah Wright lead the way to a 44th place finish overall, running her 5K in 22:18. For the boys, Beau Kenkel finished 48th overall with a time of 18:21. As a team, the boys and girls both finished 16th overall. As a whole team, the team saw strong performances by freshmen (Reinhart, Garcia, Flynn) & new-to-xc Powell along with four all-time PRs (Wright, Kreider, both Harkers).

FRANKLIN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO