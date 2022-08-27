Read full article on original website
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
Boys Tennis Travels to Waldron, Picks Up Win
The Golden Bears didnt have to travel far from home tonight to get their groove back. The Golden Bears defeated the Waldron Mohawks 4-0. 1S Aidan Asher over Lucas Shaw 2,1; 2S Caden Tackett 3,4 over Jack Fischer; 3S Logan Prickett tops Caden Young 1,1; 1D Aiden Smith/Caden Claxton draw Josh Kellems/Jacob Lindsey 2-6, 6-2, 4-4 (susp. weather) and in 2D Karson Schaf/Reece Prickett top Matthew Thomas/Conner Hinchman 1,1.
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
Girls Golf Falls to Greensburg
The Girls Varsity Golf Team traveled to Greensburg with hopes of continuing their winning ways. As they hit the greens they, along with the Greenburg Pirates, were in a rush to beat incoming weather. In the end, the Pirates bested the Golden Bears in what turned out to be a close match. The Golden Bears drop a match to 218-198. Greensburg’s Sarah Stapp was medalist with a 41. Scoring for Shelbyville was Kate Linville (53), Madison Monroe (53), Emmie Higgins (54), and Ava Essex (58).
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
Cross Country sets new PR’s at Franklin
The Cross Country team didnt have to travel far to find some of the best competition in the state this weekend. The Franklin Invitational saw close to 500 runners from 20 different teams who all came from central Indiana. While the competition was stiff, it did not phase the Golden Bear runners one bit. On the girls side, Hannah Wright lead the way to a 44th place finish overall, running her 5K in 22:18. For the boys, Beau Kenkel finished 48th overall with a time of 18:21. As a team, the boys and girls both finished 16th overall. As a whole team, the team saw strong performances by freshmen (Reinhart, Garcia, Flynn) & new-to-xc Powell along with four all-time PRs (Wright, Kreider, both Harkers).
readthereporter.com
One goal keeps Millers’ record perfect
NOBLESVILLE – It was a different date, but the same old intensity for the Noblesville and Hamilton Southeastern girls soccer team. For several years, the Millers and the Royals met during the last week of the regular season. This year, the two teams got together much earlier, playing Saturday at Noblesville’s Hallmark Orthodontics Soccer Complex.
Fox 59
Brownsburg brothers to compete in NHRA U.S. Nationals
The NHRA U.S. Nationals is the biggest, longest, and most historic drag racing event in the world. It’s happening this week at Lucas Oil Raceway. Nick and Devin Isenhower of Brownsburg are both competing. They joined us to talk about how they got started in drag racing.
Hagerstown celebrates Little League team’s success with parade
HAGERSTOWN, Ind. — Over the past couple of weeks, the Little League baseball team from Hagerstown, Indiana has captured the hearts of many Hoosiers as they competed in the 2022 Little League World Series. The team qualified to head out to Williamsport, Pennsylvania and represent the Great Lakes region earlier this month as the smallest […]
Eleven Warriors
Malik Hartford Loves Ohio State’s “Family Atmosphere,” Buckeyes Offer No. 1 Overall Prospect in 2025, Brandon Inniss and Mark Fletcher Excel on National TV
Ohio State safety commit Malik Hartford is off to a strong start to his senior season. The four-star prospect has helped lead Lakota West to a 2-0 record early in the 2022 season, most recently dominating rival Lakota East in a 49-6 victory Friday. Hartford made his presence felt early...
4-star lineman commits to Purdue
Despite multiple recruiting experts predicting he would commit to Kentucky, defensive lineman Kendrick Gilbert committed to Purdue Sunday. Gilbert is a four-star recruit from Cathedral High School in Indianapolis. He is the highest rated Boilermaker commit of their 18-person 2023 class. He announced his decision on Instagram Live Sunday morning.
eaglecountryonline.com
Striped, Hybrid Striped Bass Stocked at Brookville Lake
Bass production at East Fork Fish Hatchery exceeded the annual request for 2022. (Brookville, Ind.) – Brookville Lake is among a dozen Indiana lakes stocked with striped and hybrid striped bass. The Indiana DNR Division of Fish & Wildlife announced Monday they have completed annual striped bass and hybrid...
WRBI Radio
Early morning swim, injury leads to water rescue
— Several agencies were called early Monday morning to the Laurel Conservation Club to rescue someone who swam across the Whitewater River, broke their arm, and couldn’t swim back. Firefighters from Laurel and Metamora plus Rescue 24 and Franklin County EMS fished the person out around 3:45 am.
indyschild.com
14 Under-the-Radar Fall Festivals near Indianapolis You Don’t Want to Miss
Indianapolis is beautiful in the fall: the leaves change colors, the air grows crisp, and it seems like everyone is excited about celebrating the new season. This fall, join in the celebration by getting out and visiting one (or more!) of these lesser-known, under-the-radar fall festivals in Indianapolis. Under-the-Radar Fall...
1017thepoint.com
STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO RICHMOND NEIGHBORHOODS
(Richmond, IN)--Storms that rolled through the area Monday night knocked out power to lots of Richmond residents for an extended period of time. Many of the outages were in the Fairview area and were caused by tree limbs that came down into wires at around 7 o’clock Monday night. Another extended outage happened in Oak Park when a pole broke. Richmond Power and Light said at 9:15 Monday night that the Oak Park outage would be an extended one. By 6 a.m. Tuesday, there had been no further updates.
Eaton Register Herald
Pork Festival announces grandstand music lineup
EATON — The 51st Annual Preble County Pork Festival is adding top entertainment from Ohio performers and groups throughout the festival weekend, Sept. 17-18, and is even bringing a country music legend to headline a Saturday evening concert at the Preble County Fairgrounds. Complimentary grandstand performances on Saturday and...
exoticspotter.com
BMW Alpina B7 | Spotted in Franklin, Indiana
Today I saw this awesome and rare sweet looking all black Alpina B7 at Franklin Community high school during a cross country event. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
indyschild.com
The Wizard Express: A Magical Train Adventure into the Wizarding World
If you’re looking for a magical adventure into the wizarding world, check out The Wizard Express. The Wizard Express is a 90-minute train ride that departs from Platform 8¾ in Noblesville and takes passengers through the magical wizarding world. When is The Wizard Express?. The Wizard Express will...
WKRC
COVID-19 spread risk steadily coming down in Tri-State for all age groups except one
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - After five weeks of high COVID-19 spread risk, the numbers are finally coming back down in Hamilton and Warren counties, but not for all age groups. While the numbers do not reflect at home testing, down is still good. After weeks of high transmission, less people are in the hospital in Hamilton County.
showmegrantcounty.com
James Dean Weekend Runs and Rallies Are “Classic Cool” Companions to the Remembering James Dean Festival
James Dean is remembered as being quintessentially cool. His youthful angst plus his love of cars and motorcycles led to living life to its fullest. Born and raised in Grant County, Indiana, Dean is a 1950s movie icon. He is known for his “coolness”, his rebellious roles in three Hollywood films, his passion for speed, cars and motorcycles, and ultimately, his tragic death at the young age of 24.
theseymourowl.com
Investigating the Haunted Hannah House
Indianapolis is well known for the Indy 500, its multitude of museums, historical landmarks, and bustling city life. However, a select few flock to Indy for something peculiar; its hauntings and paranormal activity. Indianapolis is home to some of the most haunted places in the Midwest, with the Hannah House being one of them. At the beginning of August, I decided to tour the Hannah House, and see for myself if the ghastly rumors were true.
Inside Indiana Business
Ohio, Indiana eyed for EV battery plant
For the second time in less than two weeks, an automaker with a major presence in Indiana is exploring the possibility of building an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant, potentially in the Hoosier State. Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co. (NYSE: HMC) and South Korea-based LG Energy Solution said Monday they plan to invest $4.4 billion to build a battery production plant in the U.S. through a joint venture.
Visit This Epic Warehouse Restaurant in Indiana
If you're looking for a fun, new restaurant to check out, look no further than this historic 1920s warehouse that was converted into an eclectic modern restaurant. Keep reading to learn more.
