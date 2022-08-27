ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My 1053 WJLT

Comments / 1

Related
My 1053 WJLT

If You Hate Raking Leaves, Have I Got Good News for You

Craving fall weather comes more naturally when we're blistering in the kind of heat waves we've experienced in the summer of 2022. As I write this, we have temperatures in the 80s and the humidity is at a decent level for Kentucky. But don't let that fool you...I WANT FALL. The crispness in the air. The flavors (NOT pumpkin spice--a story for another day). The smell of burning leaves.
KENTUCKY STATE
msn.com

There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing

Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
CAVE CITY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Lake#Native Species#Commonwealth#Asian
WBKR

Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]

Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

Did You Know You Can Grow Cacti Outside in Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois?

The days are becoming noticeably shorter as we enter into another seasonal transition. Hot and humid summer days will soon be gone as the chill of autumn approaches. If you consider yourself to be a bit of a horticulture enthusiast you might be thinking the season of planting and growing is over. I'm here to say, believe it or not, it isn't. I'm not talking about fall-colored mums either, but different species of cacti.
INDIANA STATE
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lootpress

WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
msn.com

The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
KENTUCKY STATE
middlesboronews.com

Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20

One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
KENTUCKY STATE
My 1053 WJLT

The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois

Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Overdose Victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
FRANKFORT, KY
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy