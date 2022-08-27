Read full article on original website
Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife looking for new conservation officers
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is on the hunt for new conservation officers.
wkyufm.org
Eastern Kentucky floods wrecked small farms. Here’s how to help.
The floods overwhelmed the creek beside Larry Noble’s home in Perry County. In the blink of an eye, rising water washed away a hundred of Noble’s chickens and two dogs from his farm. “It come so fast and come in the night, I can’t tell you nothing. It...
If You Hate Raking Leaves, Have I Got Good News for You
Craving fall weather comes more naturally when we're blistering in the kind of heat waves we've experienced in the summer of 2022. As I write this, we have temperatures in the 80s and the humidity is at a decent level for Kentucky. But don't let that fool you...I WANT FALL. The crispness in the air. The flavors (NOT pumpkin spice--a story for another day). The smell of burning leaves.
msn.com
There’s A Cave Right Next To An Adventure Park In Kentucky, Making For A Fun-Filled Family Outing
Mammoth Cave National Park is a world-renowned attraction and bucket-list experience for many, but just because it’s such a superlative destination doesn’t mean that it’s not accessible for families. Quite the contrary; in addition to accessible, family-friendly tours and above-ground excursions offered at this national park, there is a massive adventure park and campground located right next to Mammoth Cave, making for the most epic, fun-filled family outing in Kentucky.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
Did You Know You Can Grow Cacti Outside in Indiana, Kentucky, & Illinois?
The days are becoming noticeably shorter as we enter into another seasonal transition. Hot and humid summer days will soon be gone as the chill of autumn approaches. If you consider yourself to be a bit of a horticulture enthusiast you might be thinking the season of planting and growing is over. I'm here to say, believe it or not, it isn't. I'm not talking about fall-colored mums either, but different species of cacti.
EPA tells Kentucky, 14 others they missed air pollution plan deadline
The EPA has issued notices to 15 states for failure to submit plans for air pollution reduction, four months after a lawsuit on the matter from a coalition of environmental groups.
k105.com
Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers
During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
spectrumnews1.com
Voter Viewpoints: Economy, abortion key issues for one Kentucky farmer
BLOOMFIELD, Ky. — Leading up to election day, Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to hear about the issues they’ll be focused on when they cast a ballot. Spectrum News 1 is meeting with voters to get their perspectives on the issues ahead of the election. Nathan...
wpsdlocal6.com
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Joins Lawmakers to Sign $212 Million Relief Package to Help Flood-Damaged Eastern Kentucky Rebuild Over Next 6 Months
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 26, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state lawmakers in the Capitol Rotunda to sign a nearly $212.7 million relief package that will provide critical help over the next six months to Eastern Kentucky communities devastated by the deadly flooding that began July 26. The...
WVDNR accepting applications for controlled deer hunts at four state parks this fall
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is now accepting applications to participate in controlled deer hunts at four state parks. Controlled hunts are scheduled this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twin Falls Resort state parks. Hunters have until Aug. 31 to apply. Drawing for the hunts will be held on Sept. 1 and successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6-16.
KY Named One of the Best Fall Foliage States — Here Are the Best Viewing Times and Places [VIDEOS]
I've been to New England on a few occasions, and I just returned from western New York. Both are locations I would love to visit during the fall. And the cooler temperatures come much earlier to those regions of the country than they do here in Kentucky. So they get the beauty of fall foliage much earlier, too.
Haunted Mammoth Cave Church Is a Find for Kentucky Paranormal Enthusiasts
I've always thought large, empty buildings were creepy, especially schools and churches. They're made for LOTS of people and when LOTS of people aren't in them, you can almost HEAR the hollowness. THE EERINESS OF EMPTY STRUCTURES. A few years ago, when I toured my old elementary school--Masonville Elementary--just before...
msn.com
The Most Affordable Kentucky Road Trip Takes You To 5 Stunning Sites For Under $100
Here at OnlyInYourState, we’re all about having adventures – big and small. And while there are certainly many bucket-list-worthy trips that require a bit of planning and saving to accomplish, we firmly believe that travel shouldn’t break the bank. Luckily for us here in the Bluegrass, it doesn’t have to! We designed the following affordable Kentucky road trip to prove just that.
middlesboronews.com
Life expectancy for Kentuckians dropped in 2019-20
One of the most striking measures of the pandemic is the decline in life expectancy from 2019 to 2020, the year the novel coronavirus hit; it declined more in Kentucky than it did in most other states. Nationally, life expectancy declined from 77 years in 2019 to 77.8 in 2020,...
The 2022 Harvest Moon Will be the Final Full Moon of Summer in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois
Normally when you think of Harvest Moon you think of fall, but this year the Harvest Moon will happen before fall officially starts. Here's when to see it!. There's something special about stepping outside to look up at the moon. I can't tell you how many times my mom or dad have called me just to ask me if I'd seen the moon yet. I love looking up at the night sky, especially on nights the moon is full. The final full moon of summer is approaching quickly, and it will be here very soon!
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods.
WBKO
Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff for Overdose Victims
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31, in observation of Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated color to show support for overdose awareness.
My 1053 WJLT
