MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has signed a contract for one of its many facilities in the state. The first deployment will utilize a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in a hospital parking lot. The client also has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. This is the second new hospital client to sign up for Knightscope’s service in less than a month, representing one of the Company’s fastest growing market segments. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005401/en/ Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client (Graphic: Business Wire)

