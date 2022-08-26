Read full article on original website
Serving the future of web data collection with "Data as a Service"
Data as a service (DaaS) is a cloud-based software solution that provides businesses with the ability to request continuous pipelines of fresh, complete, and high quality ready-to-use data. This feeds directly into an organisation's data storages and strengthens the datasets which they base their insights on. DaaS platforms hold...
ValueWalk
Why Do We Still Blame Employees, When Training And Communication Are The Problems?
As a leader working with many organizations across the country, I realized they all had one thing in common: concluding prematurely that most operational gaps are caused by staff mistakes and not following protocol. But what if the protocol is inadequate and does not fulfill the intended purpose? How can...
JOBS・
thefastmode.com
Daon Partners with Neustar to Enhance Identity Proofing
Daon, the digital identity trust company, announced a partnership with Neustar that enables Daon to provide an integrated solution for deterministic authentication through automatic number identification (ANI) validation. The solution is designed to reduce fraud and mitigate call spoofing — a method of scamming that undermines trust in the caller...
Cincoze Awarded UL Certification, Raising Safety Standards
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- In harsh industrial environments, product safety is critical. Cincoze knows this. So, as a leading rugged embedded computer brand, our whole product lineup is specifically designed to improve safety. During product design, our engineers use Hazard-Based Safety Engineering (HBSE) design principles and material selection to ensure our products meet and exceed information and communication technology (ICT) and audio-visual (AV) safety standards to comply with the international IEC 62368-1, the EU CE mark for low voltage directive (LVD) EN 62368. Now, Cincoze is applying for UL certification for more products to further ensure they meet strict safety standards. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005037/en/ Cincoze Awarded UL Certification, Raising Safety Standards (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fast Company
'Fast tech' is unsustainable: The circular economy is the smart answer for growth
With the pace of innovation ever increasing, technology can feel antiquated, fast. Consumers, as well as businesses, have become accustomed to upgrading devices regularly and discarding "outdated" tech. But what happens to last year's laptops, mobile phones and tech accessories?. According to the United Nations, the world...
Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced that a locally owned healthcare system in Oregon has signed a contract for one of its many facilities in the state. The first deployment will utilize a Knightscope K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) in a hospital parking lot. The client also has a children’s hospital, a 24-hour mental and behavioral health services center, and more than 70 primary care, specialty and urgent care clinics. The hospital’s goal is to deter criminal activity, while enhancing patient and staff experience. This is the second new hospital client to sign up for Knightscope’s service in less than a month, representing one of the Company’s fastest growing market segments. Knightscope is proud to play a role in improving the safety of our nation’s healthcare providers, its patients and visitors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220830005401/en/ Oregon Healthcare Provider is Latest Knightscope (Nasdaq: KSCP) Client (Graphic: Business Wire)
investing.com
U.S. sues broker for selling data that could track church, health clinic visits
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) on Monday sued Idaho-based data broker Kochava Inc for selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices that could be used to track consumers. The FTC said consumer data could be used to trace people's movements to and from...
csengineermag.com
Leica Geosystems launches new safety awareness module in Leica ConX cloud solution
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, today announced the launch of the new safety awareness module in the cloud-based collaboration platform Leica ConX. The integration of Leica Geosystems’ safety awareness solutions with ConX increases safety on construction sites by collecting and visualising data that enhances awareness, speeds up hazard response and provides better insights.
AdWeek
Essence Alum Jill Metcalf Will Lead Dentsu Media's Strategy
Dentsu has hired Jill Metcoff as its new chief of business strategy and transformation for Dentsu Media in the Americas. Her appointment reflects the company's desire to execute on its lauded strategic vision—and Metcalf will draw on her consulting background to do that, she told Adweek. Analysts recognize...
T-Mobile Says 5G and Embedded Payments Set to Unlock New Connected Retail Experiences
Even in the early days of its commercial rollout, we know that 5G has the fastest throughput and connective capability of any standard yet conceived, but it remains somewhat of abstract. That era is setting as 5G solutions and experiences begin appearing in stores and homes. In a conversation for...
bloomberglaw.com
Metaverse Technology Opens Up a Wider World of Privacy Concerns
The expansion of digital experiences accessible through immersive headsets and related technologies is generating concerns about the information that's collected on people who wear the devices, and how to protect it. The metaverse promises to bring innovation to sectors from education to e-commerce, with the potential to generate up...
Fast Company
Three high-level metrics startups should track to grow
Growing a startup is a risky task. Why? Because startups have a high rate of failure. As statistics show, only 80% of startups survive after one year. And that is quite a disappointing number. Especially nowadays, with global inflation and labor shortages, making a profitable startup that could be of interest to investors and won't fail in the long run has become an even bigger challenge.
MedPage Today
Are Clinicians Prepared to Harness the Power of Digital Health?
While digital technologies from smartphones to social media permeate almost every facet of our daily lives, their adoption and application on the frontlines of healthcare remain limited. Despite this, digital health as an industry has seen explosive growth in recent years, with record levels of private investment pouring into start-ups creating mobile health apps, telehealth platforms, wearable devices, artificial intelligence for automated disease diagnosis, tools for health data management and analytics, and much more.
Bucketplace’s oHouse Leverages Moloco Retail Media Platform to Enhance the Shopper Experience and Enable Merchant Advertising
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2022-- Moloco, a machine learning company, today announced that technology platform Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace through enhanced user experiences and by enabling merchants to make their products discoverable. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005107/en/ Bucketplace is utilizing Moloco Retail Media Platform to drive the evolution of its oHouse marketplace. (Photo: Business Wire)
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
SME Demand Planning Success With Supply Chain 4.0: Win With the Power of Tech
Demand planning is tricky. Accuracy is a constant challenge. And the dread of errors always looms large. Moreover, spreadsheets need a great deal of time and effort to use. Meanwhile, customers' expectations keep growing. For SMEs, adapting to such dynamic market conditions is challenging and demand planning limitations are a...
Engadget
Meta will create a customer service division to help people who have lost their accounts
Meta is finally addressing a problem that's long vexed users: its lack of customer support. Bloomberg that Meta is now planning to build a customer support division, which will be able to help users "who have had posts or accounts removed unexpectedly."
Ransomware is still a major threat for your business
Ransomware continues to be the number one threat to large and medium-sized businesses, a new report from cybersecurity experts Acronis says. Based on data from the company's Cyber Protection Operation Centers, the findings say over-complexity in IT and infrastructure has led to an increase in attacks, with government agencies, as well as private companies of all sizes, being targeted.
Accenture Invests in Hyperspectral Satellite Company Pixxel to Monitor Earth’s Health
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. Based in Bangalore with a presence in Los Angeles, Pixxel is building the world’s highest resolution hyperspectral imaging satellite constellation in order to offer industry AI-powered insights that discover, solve, and predict climate issues at a fraction of the cost of traditional satellites. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005694/en/ Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Pixxel, a leader in cutting-edge earth imaging technology. (Graphic: Business Wire) Pixxel’s satellites can capture images at hundreds of wavelengths in the electromagnetic spectrum and reveal key data about the health of our planet that is invisible to other satellites. The company’s planned constellation of hyperspectral satellites will reshape how businesses across agriculture, defense, mining, environmental, and other critical industries make decisions on a global level to reduce their environmental impact. The data from Pixxel’s satellites provides 8x more information and 50x better resolution than existing in-market options.
Intelinair Named 2022 “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year”
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 25, 2022-- Intelinair, the maker of AGMRI®, today announced AgTech Breakthrough selected AGMRI Enterprise as “AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year” in the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. AgTech Breakthrough is a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global agricultural and food technology markets today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220825005121/en/ Intelinair named 2022 AgTech Data Analytics Company of the Year by AgTech Breakthrough Award. (Graphic: Business Wire)
