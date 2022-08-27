ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highlights from Seahawks final preseason game against Cowboys

By Liz Mathews
 3 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their preseason with a 27-26 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Friday night.

As promised, Geno Smith got the start at quarterback for the Seahawks but was promptly replaced by Drew Lock. Coach Pete Carroll announced after the game that Smith had won the starting job for Week 1 of the regular season.

The Seahawks managed to hold the lead for most of the night on Friday, but costly penalties late in the matchup proved deadly.

Seattle has some difficult choices to make before trimming the roster to the mandated 53 players by the deadline on Tuesday – but at least the quarterback competition has been decided.

Below are the highlights – and some lowlights – from the Seahawks’ loss to the Cowboys.

