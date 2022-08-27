ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox make Alex Cora announcement amid last place season

The Boston Red Sox have had a hugely disappointing 2022 season, but as far as the team’s staff is concerned, no major changes are coming. Red Sox team president Sam Kennedy made clear Monday that manager Alex Cora’s job is safe despite the Red Sox being in last place. The same is true of general manager Chaim Bloom.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

1 fatal flaw Dodgers must address in final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers have World Series aspirations. In fact, anything short of a World Series would be considered a failure for LA. The Dodgers, despite investing a jaw-dropping amount of money into stars over the years, have won just 1 World Series championship since 1988. With just over a month left in the regular season, we are taking a look at each contender’s fatal flaw ahead of the 2022 MLB playoffs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Padres owner drops truth bomb on Fernando Tatis Jr contract extension after PED incident

The San Diego Padres were dealt a brutal blow following the Fernando Tatis Jr PED incident. He will miss the remainder of the season and beginning of next year due to a suspension. The star shortstop had already missed the first portion of 2022 due to an injury he suffered after a careless motorcycle accident. The Padres extended Fernando Tatis Jr to the tune of a 14-year, $340 million dollar contract prior to his drama-filled 2022 campaign. And one has to wonder if the Padres regret the contract extension.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Aaron Judge
ClutchPoints

Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now in the same territory as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle after hitting his 50th homer of the season on Monday. Trailing the Los Angeles Angels 4-2 at the top of the eighth inning, Judge put the Yankees back into the game and himself towards history as he […] The post Yankees’ Aaron Judge reaches Babe Ruth, Mickey Mantle territory after 50th home run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans

When the Milwaukee Brewers traded Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres, it was met with some criticisms. After all, the Brewers were basically giving one of the MLB’s best relievers and closers for years. Less than a month later, though, Milwaukee fans might be thanking the team they made the move. Saying that Hader […] The post Josh Hader draws vile reaction from angered, frustrated Padres fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodger Stadium#Dodger Blue#The New York Yankees#The Bronx Bombers
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols inches closer to no. 700, achieves insane feat vs. Reds

Albert Pujols will not be able to stop his aging, but he’s also not going to be stopped from hitting balls out of the park. The future sure-fire first-ballot Hall of Famer moved closer to home run no. 700 when he added Cincinnati Reds pitcher Ross Detwiler to his long list of home run victims with a dinger in the third inning of Monday’s series opener at Great American Ball Park.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals

The Atlanta Braves brought Kenley Jansen in during the offseason for one reason: to close out games. Their bullpen has been excellent, but their previous closer, Will Smith, struggled in spots. Because of that, they dealt Smith to the Houston Astros for Jake Odorizzi and promoted Jansen to the full-time closer role. On Saturday night, […] The post Braves Twitter incensed over Kenley Jansen surrendering walk-off walk against Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
Yardbarker

Dodgers Vs. Game Preview: MLB Sunday Leadoff Stream On Peacock

After being quieted by Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara in the second game of their series at loanDepot Park, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to rebound in an early Sunday start that is streaming for a national audience on Peacock. First pitch is set for 9:05 a.m. PT. Jason...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Buck Showalter makes big pledge if Mets win World Series

The New York Mets are among the favorites to win the World Series in 2022, and manager Buck Showalter has given the team a bit of added incentive to pull off the feat. Showalter indicated Sunday that he has promised the team he will dye his hair if the Mets manage to win the title, though the manager did not offer many specifics.
QUEENS, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.

 https://www.DodgersNation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy