How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Florida Gators football: Billy Napier previews Week 1 showdown against No. 7 Utah
Florida opens Year 1 of the Billy Napier era Saturday when the Gators host No. 7 Utah. Previously the head coach at Louisiana, Napier was hired in late November last year to fill the void after the Gators fired Dan Mullen earlier in that month. Mullen was in his fourth season guiding the Gators. Florida went 6-7 a season ago, but sees buzz in the first year under Napier with quarterback Anthony Richardson leading the way on offense.
Morning news anchor, former USF women's basketball player dies at 27
WAUSAU, Wis. — The sister of Neena Pacholke, a beloved morning news anchor in the Midwest who had ties to the Tampa Bay area, wants people to know how much love she had for others. "I want people to know how loved she was, how much she loved other...
Popculture
Former USF Women's Basketball Player Found Dead
Neena Pacholke, a former basketball player for the University of South Florida (USF) who was also a television news anchor for WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, died Saturday, her sister Kaitlynn told the Tampa Bay Times. She was 27 years old. Kaitlynn told the Times that her sister died by suicide.
positivelyosceola.com
Seminole at Osceola to Highlight Week 2 Varsity Football Action
With the two teams moving into different classifications, it will not be a possible playoff preview but when Seminole (1-0) meets Osceola (1-0) on Friday night it will be critically important game for post-season seeding purposes. Both former perennial Class 8A state powers, Osceola (now in the Class 4A Suburban...
247Sports
Game Preview: No. 7 Utah Utes vs Florida Gators
The first one of the 2022 season, which means we are days away from the No. 7 Utah Utes taking on the Florida Gators in Gainesville. Utah is looking to build upon their 2021 season, that resulted in their first Pac-12 conference championship, while Florida is attempting to turn around the program after a lackluster season.
hernandosun.com
Former Central basketball great Alex Ruoff retires from playing professionally
BROOKSVILLE- Arguably the greatest boys basketball player to ever come out of Central High School announced his retirement from the game of professional basketball. Former Bears’ Shooting Guard Alex Ruoff announced via Twitter that he would be ending his basketball playing career. Ruoff has been playing overseas ever since he ended his playing days at West Virginia under Bob Huggins back in 2009.
Bay News 9
Clearwater Coach using History as Motivation
Friday Night at Clearwater High School, and the season has finally arrived, But long before the preparation for the 2022 season began, Head Coach Thor Jozwiak was back in his football office preparing for the season in a different way. The third year head coach spent the summer researching the...
fb101.com
Epic Wings Opens First Florida Location in Clearwater, FL
The California-based wing brand is bringing their award-winning family recipes to Florida, opening a new neighborhood wing spot at the Tri-City Plaza Shopping Center in Clearwater. The Epic Wings menu includes fresh, never frozen traditional and boneless wings, tenderloin strips, homemade breadsticks, sauces & dips, and their famous Epic Fries.
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa Bay university named a top employer by magazine
The University of South Florida has been named one of the Sunshine State’s best employers in rankings released by Forbes magazine. According to a news release announcing the magazine’s latest America’s Best Employers by State list, USF is No. 21 out of 100 public and private organization in Florida, and No. 2 among the state’s colleges and universities.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
fox13news.com
‘From Earth to the Moon’: Tampa was site of fictional moon shot nearly 160 years ago
TAMPA, Fla. - While NASA’s Artemis program moves toward sending people back to the moon, a fictional moon shot featuring Tampa is worth remembering. It’s a story written by the early science fiction writer Jules Verne, perhaps most famous for "20,000 Leagues Under The Sea." Some are surprised...
Lynching marker unveiled at Tampa Riverwalk
Tampa Bay is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, theme parks, Super Bowl and Stanley Cup champs, and beautiful weather. But, like most of the country, Tampa has a dark past rooted in racism.
Gator wrangled after wandering on US-19 access road in Clearwater
Clearwater police had to wrangle a small alligator after it wandered its way onto a major highway Monday morning.
Worth a drive: Trick Daddy, Trina and Plies are all playing together in Tampa this weekend
Juvenile and CeeLo Green will also be there.
wild941.com
Tampa Concert Events To Attend
So much is going on in the city for the next couple days. Even tonight we have Tricky Daddy, Trina, and Plies to name a few at Yuengling Center tonight. There is a concert for Sam E. Hues tonight and a party for Shock G this Sunday to name a few events. The one thing about 813/727 is that there is something to do every weekend. So buckle up and get ready to have a great time.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
Florida Woman Dances During Sobriety Test In Bodycam Video
'If you’re going to arrest me, just do it now.'
995qyk.com
Big Changes Happening At The Gandy Beach
There are big changes happening at the Gandy Beach. It’s a popular place and people are not happy about it. If you’ve driven by the Gandy beach in the last 10 days, you will notice that they are putting up posts along the mile stretch of the beach. The posts are blocking anyone from parking in the water and close to the Mangroves.
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
247Sports
