ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Prospect preview: Nebraska Huskers top prospects for Week Zero

By Josh Keatley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xZxlC_0hXlFGgr00

The 2022 college football season has arrived and we have been blessed with a pretty exciting match-up right off the rip in the Nebraska Huskers against the Northwestern Wildcats in a week zero Big Ten conference match-up. Now, most of the drama will be filled with talk of Scott Frost and his job security. In all honesty, Nebraska should destroy Northwestern, but for the purposes of Cleveland Browns fans, we will likely be watching this game to see any possible future Browns.

The Huskers have always had a fairly talented roster and last year featured stud offensive lineman Cam Jurgens and stud defensive back, Cam Taylor-Britt. Let’s see what Nebraska has for us this season.

Turner Corcoran, OT, 6'6", 300 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IaxHZ_0hXlFGgr00
Nebraska’s Turner Corcoran plays during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Turner Corcoran started at both tackle spots last season for the Huskers, but will be starting at guard this season. Corcoran missed time in the spring, but really shined at right tackle last season and should elevate his play even further in 2022. Corcoran is versatile and has the ideal size and potential to be a starting offensive tackle in the NFL.

Ochaun Mathis, DE, 6-5, 260 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x1vRt_0hXlFGgr00
Oct 2, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Ochaun Mathis (32) tackles Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska struck gold in the transfer portal with the addition of Ochaun Mathis from TCU. Mathis was named second-team All-Big 12 twice and is primed to destroy the Big Ten as well. Mathis transferred in after spring practice so we haven’t gotten a look at him in Lincoln yet, but he chose the Huskers over Texas and is viewed as the most highly touted transfer in the nation. I fully expect Mathis to dominate Northwestern and show off his ideal length.

Luke Reimer, ILB, 6'1", 225 pounds

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgxu6_0hXlFGgr00
Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Luke Reimer (28) celebrates after causing Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Jeremy Ruckert (88) to fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., on November 6, 2021. Osu21neb Bjp 226

Luke Reimer is the leader of one of the more talented linebacker groups in the country and he dominates from his inside linebacker spot with authority. Reimer recorded an impressive 108 tackles last season and even forced three fumbles. Reimer really shines with his high football intelligence and you will rarely find him out of position or in the wrong spot.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Nebraska football: Scott Frost has one saving grace after Northwestern loss

Although the season feels on the brink after the Northwestern loss, Nebraska football and head coach Scott Frost still have plenty left to play for in 2022. Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost has had a number of chances to make things right with the Huskers in his five years in charge. While donning the headset in Lincoln for five years, Frost has yet to see a team record a winning record.
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Nebraska must fire Scott Frost after latest debacle vs. Northwestern

Another year, another disappointing college football season for Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s certainly how things look after Saturday’s embarrassment. Nebraska jumped out to a 28-17 lead against lowly Northwestern, who voters placed last in the Big Ten West in the preseason poll, in Dublin. Then, the Cornhuskers inexplicably collapsed and allowed the Wildcats to come back for a 31-28 upset win.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Fan Has Wild Suggestion For Next Coach

Huskers fans appear to be done with Scott Frost, following the loss to Northwestern in Week Zero on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the loss, but the decision making, as Frost tried an onside kick up 11 points in the second half, leading to a quick score for the Wildcats.
LINCOLN, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
State
Texas State
Lincoln, NE
Sports
Lincoln, NE
College Sports
City
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Football
State
Nebraska State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 surprise cuts Cowboys may make as roster trims to 53

It’s cutdown time in the NFL and the Dallas Cowboys must get their roster down to 53 players by 3:00 p.m. central time Tuesday. It’s never an easy time for an organization, but tough decisions must be made. Getting the team down to the magic number has already begun, the Cowboys have already released a handful of players as they work their way to 53.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Frost
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz sets Iowa's starting QB entering 2022

Kirk Ferentz has his starting quarterback for Iowa as the team heads into the 2022 season. Coming out of 10 wins and a B1G West title in 2021, the Hawkeyes put the QB position up for grabs throughout the offseason. That QB battle included Spencer Petras – the starter for much of last season – and Alex Padilla.
IOWA CITY, IA
247Sports

Final countdown: Numbers show Scott Frost's Nebraska days are numbered

Scott Frost says he has seen this movie before, but the problem is he doesn't seem to remember how it ends. The Nebraska coach lost a close game once again in Week 0, but the 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland is perhaps the most inexplicable of his five seasons leading the Cornhuskers. It's also why it is so much easier today to blame him and not an unlucky bounce or an assistant coach (or five) for the program's twelfth straight loss in a game decided by single digits.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nebraska Huskers#American Football#College Football#Prospect#The Northwestern Wildcats#Northwestern#Tcu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mason Rudolph left out to dry in preseason finale

In the 2021 offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed quarterback Mason Rudolph to a one-year contract extension, assuring he would be on the roster for the 2022 season. It also gave him a nice raise, paying him just over $4 million for the upcoming season. But after signing Mitch Trubisky as a free agent and drafting Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh has turned its collective back on Rudolph and proved it on Sunday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chayce Bishop set for Tennessee return

Tennessee will kick off its 2022 season Thursday versus Ball State at Neyland Stadium under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT between the Vols and Cardinals. SEC Network will televise the season-opening matchup. The contest is the first meeting between Tennessee and Ball State.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

145K+
Followers
192K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy