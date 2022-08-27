Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Shocked After Elderly Man Offered to Buy Her 8-Year-Old Daughter for $100KBriana BelcherPort Orange, FL
Man Offers To Buy Child For $100,000, Is ArrestedJeffery MacPort Orange, FL
These Florida Ruins are in a State Park with One of the Largest Live Oaks in the South, the Fairchild OakL. CaneFlagler Beach, FL
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com
New latin restaurant coming to Ormond Beach
Nick Formisano and his father sell over 500 empanadas a week. It's one of the menu items for which their food truck, Tango01, is most well-known. And soon, they'll be serving empanadas from their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, to be called Tango's, at 600 S. Yonge St. Unit 16B in Ormond Beach.
click orlando
‘We don’t know what to do or where to turn:’ DeLand trailer park hikes rent 52%
DELAND, Fla. – Residents in a DeLand mobile home park are scrambling to figure out how to keep their homes with just a month until their rent goes up beyond many of their means. There’s over 40 mobile home and RV owners in the Lakeside Village, 55+ community, right...
getnews.info
New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows Launches New Internet Website
“New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows, a premier producer of storm impact doors and windows, introduces the launch of their freshly upgraded internet site.”. New Smyrna Beach Impact Windows, a premier producer of storm impact doors and windows, introduces the launch of their freshly upgraded internet site. New Smyrna Beach Impact...
villages-news.com
Shoppers flock to Earth Fare as prices slashed ahead of closing
Shoppers have begun flocking to the Earth Fare grocery store as prices have been slashed ahead of its closing later this month. The Earth Fare store located at Lady Lake Commons will reportedly close on Sept. 10. All products in the store have been marked down by 30 percent. Shoppers were loading up their carts at the store to take advantage of the deep discounts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usatales.com
10 Amazing Restaurants At Ormond Beach That You Must Definitely Visit!
Ormond Beach is located in Florida. As we all know, Ormond Beach is a terrific beach filled with parks, gardens, and historical and cultural landmarks. It is undeniably one of the exceptional holiday destinations. However, Ormond Beach is not only about the beaches, there are so many amazing restaurants with different cuisines all over Ormond Beach. Here are some of the exceptional restaurants to check out in Ormond Beach. The taste, price, and dining options are considered for this list.
orlandoweekly.com
Best of Orlando® 2022: Shopping and Retail
With a superhuman and unerring sense of style and eye for design, Castro designs all manner of clothing and finery for the modern man, which then makes its way from Brazil to his Orlando-based Lacastro Store. Castro seemingly peers into the future for the hottest trends. Best Antique Store. 1st:...
‘I’m tired of crying’: Local woman battles new-home builder over 30% price increase
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman claims a builder raised the price of her new home by over 30% a year after signing the contract, and she’s been trying to get her home built for nearly two years. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
mynews13.com
Space Coast diner owner looks to make Artemis launch special
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Steve's Family Diner features a touch of space everywhere you look. Hungry diners can tell they are eating on the Space Coast, from the restaurant's logo to the sauce bottles. What You Need To Know. Steve's Family Diner in Titusville offers a good vantage point to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox35orlando.com
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Volusia County invites residents and visitors to enjoy Labor Day weekend at the beach
With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety...
orlandoweekly.com
Best Day Spa
1st: Flex-I Nails Spa & Wellness, flexispaandwellness.com. Located a stone's throw from the University of Central Florida, Flex-I Nails is the go-to nail salon for students and lots of grown folk, too. Known for their high-quality service — both fast and good — their technicians have earned loyal devotion.
WESH
Orlando realtor explains rise in home sale cancellations
ORLANDO, Fla. — With the real estate market finally showing signs of cooling down, more buyers are backing out of contracts. Analysts believe some people are getting scared of higher interest rates. Real estate analysts seem to agree that the hot housing market is showing some signs of cooling...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
fox35orlando.com
Florida family hopes to thank couple who found soldier's decades-old personal items
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The DeLand Naval Air Station Museum helped reunite personal items – almost 80 years old – belonging to a soldier after someone found them at a garage sale. Scott Storz is a volunteer at the museum. He said about a month ago a couple...
orlandoweekly.com
Best Attraction That's Not a Theme Park
If you want to visit a local tourist attraction that exists on a human scale and truly reflects the unique characteristics of the Central Florida that it calls home, all signs point to Gatorland. Enter the gator maw out front and you'll find yourself in a home to all manner of exotic gators — including rare leucistic albino gators — and sundry other critters. This is a place where you're guaranteed to learn a little something in between the fun of the zip lines and close encounters. And you can't beat the iconic Gator Jumparoo Show.
twicetoldtale.org
Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel
Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
orlandoweekly.com
Best Vintage or Used Clothing Store
Visit The Owl's Attic in Audubon Park for your vintage garb, accessories and furniture requirements, all offered at a fair price and in a whimsical environment. This boutique also stocks a fine selection of market goods from local makers including original clothing, bumper stickers, handcrafted soaps and candles. 2nd: Out...
orlandoweekly.com
Best of Orlando® 2022: Food and Dining
This (super)power couple must have the ability to freeze time, because somehow they split their energies among all the entities in their Good Salt Restaurant Group, including Seito Sushi, The Osprey, Reyes Mezcaleria and The Monroe. The Chins are staunch supporters of local chef talent and front-of-house rockstars, and they're steady builders of Orlando's fine dining scene.
click orlando
SWAT units find wanted man at Palm Coast apartments, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – SWAT units found a wanted man at a Palm Coast apartment complex Wednesday night, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. The man, Leroy Sampson, 33, was inside an apartment at the Landings at Town Center Apartments on Sunset Boulevard, deputies said.
villages-news.com
14 acres listed at $5.1 million at corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road
Fourteen acres of pastureland have been listed at $5.1 million at the corner of Micro Racetrack Road and Lake Ella Road in Fruitland Park. Signs went up this week at the property where cows and donkeys are still grazing. The property is listed by Catherine Hanson Real Estate Inc. The...
Comments / 1