Chris Rock Reportedly Declined Hosting The Oscars Again, And The Joke He Made About It Isn't Sitting Well With People
Chris Rock used a questionable analogy to describe why he turned down hosting the Oscars.
Paramount+ Sets Australian Crime Thriller ‘North Shore’ From ‘Cold Feet’ Creator
Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under. The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original. North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing...
B.J. Novak, Chrissy Teigen, Uzo Aduba Set for A Day of Unreasonable Conversation
On Sept. 15, Propper Daley’s second A Day of Unreasonable Conversation gathering will return to Los Angeles, after being canceled in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The invite-only event — produced in collaboration with social impact and culture change agency Invisible Hand — will take place at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, and will feature a day full of programming designed to unite television creators (writers, producers, executives) with cultural changemakers to participate in conversations. Conversations will center on intellectual humility, mental health, social and economic division, reproductive rights, climate change, responsible tech, and...
