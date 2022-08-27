Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Japan Pledges $30 Billion in African Aid at Tunis Summit
TUNIS (Reuters) -Japan pledged $30 billion in aid for development in Africa on Saturday, saying it wants to work more closely with the continent, with the rules-based international order under threat after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Addressing a Japan-Africa summit in Tunisia, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Tokyo would work...
'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims
An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
BBC
US to appoint its first Arctic Ambassador
The United States is planning to appoint an Ambassador for the Arctic, amid increased Russian military activity in the region. The Ambassador-at-Large will be put in place to advance US policy in the northern polar region, a Department of State spokesman said. On Friday, Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned of...
Toxins in soil, blasted forests – Ukraine counts cost of Putin’s ‘ecocide’
Environmentalists are counting the cost of Russian military’s devastation and hope to force Moscow into making reparations
US News and World Report
Serbian President Nominates Ana Brnabic to Serve as PM Once Again
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday nominated Ana Brnabic to serve another term as prime minister and to lead a new government through a time of war in Europe, global energy and inflation crises and tensions with Kosovo. The nomination came more than five months after their...
US News and World Report
Greek Parliament Sets up Inquiry Commission to Probe Phone Tapping Scandal
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek lawmakers on Monday voted in favour of setting up an inquiry commission to probe the phone tapping of an opposition leader that led Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to sack the head of the country's intelligence service (EYP). The scandal over the wiretapping of Nikos Androulakis, leader...
American killed while fighting alongside Ukrainians in contested Donbas region
A Memphis native fighting alongside Ukrainian soldiers is the latest American killed by Russian-backed militias in the hotly contested Donbas region.
Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes, experts say
Russia’s attack on a Ukrainian train station that killed more than 20 people this week is the latest in a series of strikes on the country’s railway system that some international legal scholars say may be war crimes. While Russia claimed that it had targeted the train because it was carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment on Wednesday, an Associated Press reporter on the ground said there was no visible indication that Ukrainian troops were among the dead, who included children. If civilians were the target, experts said Thursday, the attack could be considered a war crime. “A train...
BBC
UK's biggest unions propose co-ordinated strikes this autumn
The UK's two largest trade unions, Unite and Unison, are seeking to co-ordinate strike action this autumn as they step up demands for better pay. Both have submitted motions ahead of the Trade Union Congress next month calling for walkouts to be synchronised to have more impact. There has been...
US News and World Report
Explainer: Untangling the Crisis in Libya
(Reuters) - Libya's worst fighting for two years suddenly hit the capital, Tripoli, on Saturday. This explains what led to the violence, why it matters, and how things may play out. HOW DID LIBYA FALL APART?. Libya's fault lines surfaced as local groups took different positions in the 2011 NATO-backed...
BBC
Kenya's tech hub: Meeting the DIY coders and gurus of the future
In our series of letters from African journalists, Ismail Einashe goes for some tech lessons in Kenya. On a balmy morning in Nairobi a group of children are building robots using motors and wires, while in an adjacent room a child is learning how to use software to spell their name on a computer.
Greek ‘Watergate’ phone-tapping scandal puts added pressure on PM
For much of last week thunderstorms and torrential rain swept Athens, marking a dramatic end to a summer otherwise electrified by talk of spyware, cyber-mercenaries, espionage and eavesdropping. As the sun re-emerged on Friday, it was to a highly charged mood as Greece’s prematurely reconvened parliament debated a phone-tapping scandal...
