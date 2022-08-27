Read full article on original website
Charges: Woman thought she was getting into a rideshare in Minneapolis when driver abducted her
MINNEAPOLIS -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly abducting a woman in downtown Minneapolis and driving south of the Twin Cities, where the victim escaped and called for help, prompting a series of police chases. Daquairus Black, of Minneapolis, is charged in Goodhue County with felony counts of kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing police, and illegal gun possession. According to a criminal complaint, the story starts at a Cannon Falls gas station, where an officer responded Saturday morning to a woman crying in the bathroom of a Casey's General Store, saying she'd been abducted.The woman told police that she had...
The Police Are Defunding Minneapolis
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In 2020, the allocation of money within city budgets—and specifically the distribution of Minneapolis’ budget—became a national concern. The slogan was Defund The Police. The idea was to take some...
Armed robbery outside Children's Minnesota prompts brief lockdown
MINNEAPOLIS -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital.Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, put officials say "their personal items were stolen."A "Code Yellow alert" soon went into effect for about 30 minutes, with staff members urged to avoid windows and doors until an "all clear" announcement was made on the hospital's P.A. system.Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct...
Frightening New Phone Scam Reported In Minnesota
A press release from The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office is alerting the public about a telephone scam currently being reported in St. Louis County. The phone scam involves impersonating a member of the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. Most people myself included might initially be a little concerned since it is apparently someone from a law enforcement agency, but that is obviously what makes people fall for it.
Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
KIMT
More information released on weekend chase and arrest in southern Minnesota
CANNON FALLS, Minn. – More details have been released on the apparent kidnapping that led to a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota. A little before 11 am Saturday, Cannon Falls police responded to a report of a female in the bathroom at Casey's General Store asking for help because she was abducted. Police say the suspected kidnapper drove away from Casey's and was pursued by an office, but the suspect's vehicle smashed into the squad car to escape.
fox9.com
Police: Altercation in quiet Minneapolis neighborhood ends in deadly shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say an altercation between a man and a woman in a "quiet" Minneapolis neighborhood ended with a deadly shooting. Officers were called out for reports of the shooting at an apartment complex near the 2400 block of Cole Avenue SE in the Como neighborhood on Monday just after noon. At the scene, officers say they found a man in his 30s who had suffered serious gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
Security guard exchanges gunfire with man outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A man who officials believe was under the influence exchanged gunfire with security guards outside of Abbott Northwestern Hospital early Monday morning, damaging two buildings on the campus. According to Allina Health, no patients or staff were injured when an armed man, who was "observed to be...
Police: Woman rescued at Cannon Falls Casey's was abducted in Minneapolis
More details are emerging about an abduction incident that ended with a woman being rescued at a Casey's General Store in Cannon Falls. The victim, a woman in her 30s, raised the alarm in the store 1125 Main St. W. at around 10:45 a.m. on Saturday, having been driven more than 40 miles from where she said she was abducted in downtown Minneapolis.
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul man convicted of burglarizing car dealerships faces new charges
New charges filed in two counties allege that a St. Paul man who was convicted of breaking into car dealerships and maintenance facilities returned to his old habits after being released from jail in May and placed on supervised probation. Adam William Klemmer, who has been convicted of 24 felonies...
bulletin-news.com
Mounds View man charged after his son reports dad was beating mom avoids jail time
In both one instance and another where he confessed to drawing a pistol on a guy in St. Paul, a 28-year-old Mounds View man who was prosecuted after his 10-year-old son contacted police to report that his father was “beating up” his mom escaped jail time. On three...
Take a Guess at Minnesota’s Most-Common Last Name?
The team at Ancestry.com has revealed the most common last names by the state? Any guesses as to what last name is #1 in Minnesota?. Smith, Johnson, Miller, Jones, Williams, and Anderson make up most of the most common surnames all across the country. Most Common Surname By State. Alabama:...
MN Street Gang Members Sentenced for Carjacking, Other Crimes
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- Five members of a Twin Cities-based street gang were sentenced for their role in three carjackings that occurred in August 2020 and other crimes. In an announcement made Thursday detailing the sentences, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said the men were part of a gang known as...
Ramsey County Sheriff's Office to be featured on 'On Patrol: Live'
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office will be one of multiple law enforcement agencies to be featured on the show, "On Patrol: Live." The announcement was made on Thursday night's "Live on Patrol" livestream, which has become a popular regular YouTube and social media feature from Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
willmarradio.com
More than 40,000 Minnesota vets eligible for a new bonus from State of MN
(St. Paul, MN) -- More than 40-thousand Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between 600 and two-thousand dollars, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16-thousand veterans have already applied for a post Nine-Eleven service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at m-n-veteran-dot-org.
voiceofalexandria.com
40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus
(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
KAAL-TV
Man faces several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she’d been abducted
(KSTP) – A Minneapolis man is facing several charges after a woman at a Cannon Falls convenience store said she'd been abducted by him. As previously reported, Cannon Falls police were called to a Casey's store at around 10:50 a.m. Saturday on a report of a woman crying in the bathroom, saying she'd been abducted.
UPMATTERS
Supervisor at a Wisconsin state prison faces charges stemming from relationship with inmate
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – On Wednesday, authorities were made aware of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a supervisor and an inmate at a Wisconsin correctional institution. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received the allegation of the relationship that was happening at the Racine Correctional Institution (RCI)...
