Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under. The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original. North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO