Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
duvalsports.com

Menendez Routes Ridgeview, Get’s Ready For Englewood

St. Augustine Fl- Menendez (1-0) exploaded early with a powerful offensive attack over Ridgeview and never looked back as they defeated Ridgeview in their season opener 43-0. Sophomore Christian Coleman had two rushing touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards in his season debut. Watch out for him this year! Junior Kani Harris added another touchdown and also caught a 15 yard touchdown pass from Bryce Petellat.
duvalsports.com

Photo Gallery: Fleming Island vs Clay

Fleming Island (1-0) defeated rival Clay (0-1) to open the season 49-7. Fleming Island is ranked #2 in the Duval Sports Week #1 Power Rankings released last Friday. Check out the sights of this game by Laura Anderson in this photo gallery below. L.A Photo & Design Gallery; By Laura...
Action News Jax

Englewood High School threats determined to be ‘not credible’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media posts about a threat to shoot up Englewood High School on Monday, Aug. 29 have been determined to be not credible. Several Instagram posts depicting violent images and messages were circulating around the social media platform. And another post seen by concerned parents and students mentioned school police arresting the student responsible for the threats.
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record

McDonald’s to rebuild at Merrill and Townsend

McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant at 7245 Merrill Road, near Townsend Boulevard. McDonald’s USA LLC is the developer and Integrity Engineering & Development Services Inc. of Dacula, Georgia, is the civil engineer. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans. “The proposed development consists...
wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week

Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
dcwitness.org

Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
News4Jax.com

Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
