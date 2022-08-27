Read full article on original website
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Fleming Island opens season with blowout win over rival Clay HighAnthony SalazarOrange Park, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Fugitive Friday: 41-year-old Clay County man wanted for aggravated assault, battery, child abuseZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
Jacksonville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence School football team will have a game with Providence School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
First Coast News
Trinity Christian football coach Verlon Dorminey is thankful for a second chance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Trinity Christian Conquerors head coach Verlon Dorminey has been placing the sideline as the Conquerors head man for 32 years. During his time at the helm, Dorminey has won 9 state titles. But last season Dorminey missed a game during his team run to the state after he blacked out.
duvalsports.com
Menendez Routes Ridgeview, Get’s Ready For Englewood
St. Augustine Fl- Menendez (1-0) exploaded early with a powerful offensive attack over Ridgeview and never looked back as they defeated Ridgeview in their season opener 43-0. Sophomore Christian Coleman had two rushing touchdowns and rushed for 146 yards in his season debut. Watch out for him this year! Junior Kani Harris added another touchdown and also caught a 15 yard touchdown pass from Bryce Petellat.
duvalsports.com
Photo Gallery: Fleming Island vs Clay
Fleming Island (1-0) defeated rival Clay (0-1) to open the season 49-7. Fleming Island is ranked #2 in the Duval Sports Week #1 Power Rankings released last Friday. Check out the sights of this game by Laura Anderson in this photo gallery below. L.A Photo & Design Gallery; By Laura...
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
Nominate a Duval teacher to get $1,000 for their classroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Teacher shortages, COVID-19, school shutdowns, and new standardized tests are just a few of the hurdles local teachers have faced over the past few years. Teachers are constantly having to overcome and learn new things. They deserve a surprise in the shape of $1,000. Taxslayer Gator...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen opening first Jacksonville restaurant in Mandarin
Mandola’s Italian Kitchen, with roots in Texas and Florida, intends to open its first Jacksonville area restaurant in Claire Lane Center in Mandarin. Area developer Dan Rainville, a joint venture partner, said Aug. 26 he hopes to open in February or March and hire 55-65 employees. Construction could start in November.
Englewood High School threats determined to be ‘not credible’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Social media posts about a threat to shoot up Englewood High School on Monday, Aug. 29 have been determined to be not credible. Several Instagram posts depicting violent images and messages were circulating around the social media platform. And another post seen by concerned parents and students mentioned school police arresting the student responsible for the threats.
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record
McDonald’s to rebuild at Merrill and Townsend
McDonald’s wants to demolish and rebuild its 41-year-old Arlington restaurant at 7245 Merrill Road, near Townsend Boulevard. McDonald’s USA LLC is the developer and Integrity Engineering & Development Services Inc. of Dacula, Georgia, is the civil engineer. The city is reviewing civil engineering plans. “The proposed development consists...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Hip-Hop $uicideboy$ – Thursday, September 1. New Orleans hip-hop duo $uicideboy$ perform at Daily’s Place amphitheater in Downtown Jacksonville with Maxo Kream, Ski Mask the Slump God and Snot on Thursday. Tickets | Map. Bluegrass. Serene Green – Friday, September 2. Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville...
Jacksonville high school musician playing his way to the national stage
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's one of the highest honors for a high school musician. Jacksonville's Maurice Chakour was one of just 20 high schoolers from around the country to be selected to play in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra in New York City. Maurice Chakour has been playing the...
JSO: Jacksonville double stabbing suspect arrested in South Carolina
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing incident involving two women near 103rd Street in Jacksonville, according to police. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Travis Thompson, 39, was charged with murder and attempted murder as a result of the crime. On Aug. 13...
Patient says St. Vincent’s is firing staff, shutting down clinics and letting go of departments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People in Jacksonville could soon have fewer health care options. Friday night, I’m digging into claims that could affect how and when you get seen by a doctor. I spoke with a patient at St. Vincent’s who says Ascension St. Vincent’s Hospital is closing down clinics in areas that need them the most.
Jacksonville police: Body found in home under construction on the Eastside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A body was found in a home under construction on the Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. The home is near the intersection of Danese and East 24th streets. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Police said the unidentified person did not live...
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton challenges T.K. Waters to three debates before runoff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lakesha Burton, the Democratic candidate for Jacksonville sheriff, challenged her Republican opponent, T.K. Waters, to a series of three debates ahead of the November runoff election. Burton said in a release issued Sunday that she hopes planning for the proposed debates will begin right away. Burton...
dcwitness.org
Document: Murder Suspect Apprehended in Florida
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to the murder of a 33-year-old woman that was murdered in July 19, on the 2900 block of Knox Place, SE. At approximately 1:24 p.m., officers found Audora Williams suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On Aug. 29, 34-year-old Wonell Jones Jr., was located in Jacksonville, Florida and was charged with first-degree murder while armed.
News4Jax.com
Body found in Jacksonville house under renovation: police
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A body was found Tuesday inside a house under renovation on the city’s Eastside, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Sgt. Steve Rudlaff, with the Sheriff’s Office, said officers responded around 9:20 a.m. to a vacant home undergoing construction on East 24th Street near Danese Street after workers who were hired for the project found a body inside.
