ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
duvalsports.com

Oakleaf Pulls Away From Lakeside Late In Middle School Season Opener

Orange Park Fl- The Clay County Middle School foot ball season began with a rematch of last year’s county championship game, as Lakeside Junior High hosted Oakleaf Junior High Tuesday night. It was a hard fought contest between two former champions the last two years. However, Coach Merlin Smith and his Yellow Jackets were victorious .18-6.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Education
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com

7th Annual Sista Strut

Join 93.3 The Beat and V101.5 for the 2022 The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. Sista Strut in Jacksonville, Florida. This year, the event will be held on Sat. Sat, October 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT 8:00 AM -10AM in Jacksonville, Florida @ Riverfront Plaza. The registration fee for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
904happyhour.com

Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville

SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackson Pace
duvalsports.com

Photo Gallery: Fleming Island vs Clay

Fleming Island (1-0) defeated rival Clay (0-1) to open the season 49-7. Fleming Island is ranked #2 in the Duval Sports Week #1 Power Rankings released last Friday. Check out the sights of this game by Laura Anderson in this photo gallery below. L.A Photo & Design Gallery; By Laura...
FLEMING ISLAND, FL
Action News Jax

Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations

Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Have you been recently evicted?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

NWS expires Tornado Warning for Duval, St. Johns

3:33 p.m. - The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning issued for Duval and St. Johns counties. 3:18 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Duval, and St. Johns counties through 3:45 p.m.. According to the NWS, meteorologists noticed a strengthening low level rotation...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Highschoolsports#Spartans#Nease#Webb Rogers#Trinity S Case With Ed
News4Jax.com

Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening

The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race

Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events

Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy