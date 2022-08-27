Read full article on original website
Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville professional dance team final auditions to be held at Orange Park MallZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Developers want approval to move forward with new Green Cove Springs housing projectJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
OakLeaf Plantation getting new free-standing Panera BreadDon JohnsonOakleaf Plantation, FL
Historic marker in Green Cove Springs will honor civil rights activistZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
News4Jax.com
New4JAX Super 10 football: Jackson, Raines, Creekside make big moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX high school football Super 10 will be published on Tuesdays throughout the high school football regular season. New to football this year are the Metro and Suburban divisions. Those are marked by S and M designations in classifications. The Class 1A Rural division is unchanged. All games are Friday at 7 p.m. unless indicated.
duvalsports.com
Oakleaf Pulls Away From Lakeside Late In Middle School Season Opener
Orange Park Fl- The Clay County Middle School foot ball season began with a rematch of last year’s county championship game, as Lakeside Junior High hosted Oakleaf Junior High Tuesday night. It was a hard fought contest between two former champions the last two years. However, Coach Merlin Smith and his Yellow Jackets were victorious .18-6.
News4Jax.com
Chomp: Napier says Gators looking forward to challenge of playing ‘formidable opponent’ in Utah
This story first appeared in Chomp, our Gators football newsletter. Subscribe here. Florida football officially returns this week, with only five more days until the first Gators game of the season. Who else is ready?!. 🐊 Gators excited about game week. Coach Billy Napier held a news conference Monday...
Jacksonville, August 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Providence School football team will have a game with Providence School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
3 individuals involved in fight at TIAA Bank Field violated Jaguars code of conduct, team says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars say they have identified three individuals involved in the fight in the stands that went viral on social media earlier this month. The brawl happened during the Jaguars preseason game vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers at TIAA Bank Field. Caught on video: Fight in...
News4Jax.com
7th Annual Sista Strut
Join 93.3 The Beat and V101.5 for the 2022 The Law Offices of Ron Sholes P.A. Sista Strut in Jacksonville, Florida. This year, the event will be held on Sat. Sat, October 1, 2022 8:00 AM EDT 8:00 AM -10AM in Jacksonville, Florida @ Riverfront Plaza. The registration fee for...
904happyhour.com
Vintage Market Days Comes to Jacksonville
SAVE THE DATE! VINTAGE MARKET DAYS COMING TO JACKSONVILLE DEC. 2-4 Antique dealers, vintage-inspired artisans + local artists will descend upon Clay County Fairgrounds. ST. AUGUSTINE, Florida (August 31, 2022) – Just in time for holiday shopping, Vintage Market Days Jacksonville will bring more than 120 unique, vintage-inspired vendors to one place – making gift-giving for everyone on your ‘Nice List’ a breeze. From homemade candles and home décor to vintage furniture, original artwork, clothing, and much more, the three-day event will be held Friday, December 2nd through Sunday, December 4th at Clay County Fairgrounds in Green Cove Springs, Florida.
Edward Waters University touts increased enrollment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leadership at Edward Waters University in Jacksonville says its enrollment has increased for the third consecutive year with nearly 1,200 students. According to information released by the university, this is the highest enrollment the institution has seen in nearly 20 years. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
duvalsports.com
Photo Gallery: Fleming Island vs Clay
Fleming Island (1-0) defeated rival Clay (0-1) to open the season 49-7. Fleming Island is ranked #2 in the Duval Sports Week #1 Power Rankings released last Friday. Check out the sights of this game by Laura Anderson in this photo gallery below. L.A Photo & Design Gallery; By Laura...
Florida Department of Health After School Meal Program locations
Jacksonville — The Afterschool Meals Program, a subcomponent of Florida’s Child Care Food Program is designed primarily to provide nutritious snacks and/or meals to children in participating afterschool programs. Snacks and/or meals will be available at no separate charge to children attending the sites listed below, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
News4Jax.com
Have you been recently evicted?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Data shows evictions in Jacksonville are up. Have you been recently evicted? If you would like to let us know or share your story, fill out the form below.
News4Jax.com
NWS expires Tornado Warning for Duval, St. Johns
3:33 p.m. - The National Weather Service has expired a tornado warning issued for Duval and St. Johns counties. 3:18 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Duval, and St. Johns counties through 3:45 p.m.. According to the NWS, meteorologists noticed a strengthening low level rotation...
News4Jax.com
Jenese Harris becomes first African-American woman to report a weathercast on WJXT in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was a typical Sunday evening of news, but history was in the making. As News4JAX Anchor and Reporter Jenese Harris approached the weather greenscreen for the 10 o’clock news, years of hard work and determination were finally bringing forth a significant moment in her life and in journalism history. However, quietly Harris saw this coming years ago.
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Dolly Llama dessert shop sets Sept. 10 grand opening
The Dolly Llama, a dessert shop featuring waffles and ice cream, will hold its Ponte Vedra Beach grand opening Sept. 10. The shop, in Tournament Plaza at 830 Florida A1A N., No. 16, will open at 2 p.m. with the first 100 guests receiving a Dolly Llama T-shirt and other items, the company announced in a news release.
First Coast News
'It's horrible:' Jacksonville military mom battles landlord over mold infestation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A battle over mold may be headed to the courtroom. Crystal Kincade had to throw away $38,000 worth of belongings destroyed by mold. As bad as that is, her biggest concern is her health and the health of her children. "It was a good for my...
floridapolitics.com
Former opponents continue to rally to Lakesha Burton in Jax Sheriff race
Two of three defeated Dems back Burton already. Democrat Lakesha Burton continues to collect endorsements from former Democratic opponents in the Jacksonville Sheriff’s race. Tony Cummings is joining Wayne Clark in backing Burton over Republican T.K. Waters in the November election to lead the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). Cummings...
SPOTLIGHT: Labor Day weekend full of events
Jacksonville, Fl — The third will (hopefully) be the charm for Rod Stewart, who kicks off Labor Day Weekend with his long-awaited performance at Daily’s Place. Stewart was set to perform on August 25, 2020, then August 17, 2021. Both times were rescheduled due to COVID-19. Thursday, Sept....
News4Jax.com
Family Fun: Free or affordable Jacksonville family activities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Does it feel like you blinked and summer is just about over? Blame it on high gas prices, chaos with the airlines, or expensive hotel rooms, but a lot of us didn’t get that “summer vacation” we dreamed about. But before the longer days slip away, Consumer Reports says it’s not too late to make some lasting memories on a budget.
Teenage sisters in Ponte Vedra run their own dance studio
NOCATEE, Fla. — Ponte Vedra competitive dancers, Reilly and Madison Hughes opened their very own dance studio last fall, 'Level-Up Dance'. “We started in November with just teaching a couple of classes, a tumbling class and a jazz class," Reilly said. “All of a sudden our classes just started...
