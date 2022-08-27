Read full article on original website
Paramount+ Sets Australian Crime Thriller ‘North Shore’ From ‘Cold Feet’ Creator
Paramount+ is launching its latest crime thriller down under. The streaming service has set a series from Mike Bullen, creator of hit British comedy drama Cold Feet, as its latest Australian original. North Shore is a six-part series set on and around Sydney Harbour. It follows the clash of cultures when British and Australian detectives team up to solve a complex murder mystery, and uncover a conspiracy with international political consequences. The series is produced by Beach Road Pictures, the production company set up by former Playmaker bosses David Maher and David Taylor. It is directed by Gregor Jordan (Two Hands) with writing...
Maria Doyle Kennedy Gives Outlander Characters Her Best Recipes & Relationship Advice
On Outlander, Maria Doyle Kennedy plays Jamie Fraser’s Aunt Jocasta, who might not be able to see, but somehow can see right through everyone. In her new show, Recipes for Love and Murder on Acorn TV, Kennedy plays Tannie Maria, a food columnist turned romance advice columnist who dabbles in a little murder mystery, too. Think Agatha Christie meets Julia Child meets Scottish Sherlock Holmes. I sat down with Kennedy for SheKnows to get the scoop on her new show — and of course, talk a little Outlander.
