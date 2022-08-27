Read full article on original website
Related
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App
Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. Apps can be seen as part and parcel of a business’ digital identity, and much like how every business should have a social media presence, all businesses should also have their own mobile application. Large businesses should most definitely hire their own in-house developers in order to save on costs. If the app is to be complex, it is much more sustainable to outsource a team that can manage or update it in the future.
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
How to Implement a Basic JavaScript Application
In a previous article in this series, we learned about getting input from others before beginning to code our application. After we’ve clarified all the doubts with the project stakeholders, we are then ready to turn our prototype into a JavaScript application. What are we working on?. The goal...
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
We are Looking for 100 Beta Users for Subscription Analytics
As an in-app subscription analytics tool, Appflow.ai was born with a mission to help App developers grow their in-app subscription revenue. After launching the Beta version in April, we now want to work with more App developers to test our product and make sure it is of great value to grow their subscription revenue.
What Are the Advantages and Disadvantages of Interstitial Ads?
With the rapid changes in digital advertising, publishers and advertisers are now searching for reliability and convenience. Since the advancements in digital advertising are snowballing, different ad formats or types are becoming prominent, especially in the app monetization industry. Interstitial ads are one such type of ad format that has gained popularity among publishers.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
NordVPN's Meshnet Lets Users Create Their Own Private Networks
Meshnet is a new feature allowing users to create their own private networks. Instead of connecting to a VPN server, users can connect to other devices anywhere in the world through private connection tunnels. Meshnet allows you to remotely access files from connected devices, wherever they are. The feature is powered by NordLynx — NordVPN’s ultra-secure VPN protocol that combines WireGuard's® high speeds and the Network Address Translation (NAT) system for additional user privacy. With a growing global user base of 14 million, NordVPN is a leader among the world's leading VPN providers.
Svix CEO on Webhook Architecture Design
Svix founder and CEO Tom Hacohen sat down with Head of Growth Ken Ruf to talk about webhook architecture and the best practices everyone sending webhooks at scale should follow. For your convenience, here is the diagram which is frequently referenced throughout the call: We also have a resource explaining...
Logging in Observability - Part 1
Today I want to consider one important component of observability. If monitoring is a pretty clear thing, now I want to focus on considering logging, talk about how to use logs' information, how to work with and aggregate events. In my past article, we have already discussed the difference between...
Best Resources for Software Engineers
I am often asked how “do I grow as a software engineer?” Apart from using every new task as an opportunity to learn something new, I am regularly checking out the resources presented in this article. tl;dr. https://www.reddit.com/r/ProgrammerHumor/. 1. Random Tech Talk Channel at My Company. There’s a...
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
The World of Customer Acquisition 3.0
The advent of new algorithms, faster processing, and massive, cloud-based data sets makes it possible for all major digital media providers. They sell advertising to experiment with artificial intelligence to help drive better performance for their advertisers. And while all areas of marketing are particularly ripe for transformation, I will focus on the areas of new customer acquisition and revenue growth because that is where most startups usually spend the most discretionary money. These areas—collectively called Customer Acquisition 3.0—have the most significant impact on scaling growth in your business and the power to unlock future rounds of funding.
Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work?
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Remote Work: A Preface. Did you know that according to Morning Consult, about 85% of tech workers identified as working fully remote or following a hybrid model?. This has stirred an opinion that tech companies are spearheading the adoption of the remote work culture and...
6 Domain Name Registration Drivers in Q2 2022
Domain Name System (DNS) patterns can help shape future security practices. We identified six notable domain registration drivers for the second quarter of this year. The Ukraine-Russia war remained a top global event and domain registration driver in Q2 2022. An alarming 12% of the Q2 tax-themed properties were malicious. The number of domains containing the names of the countries alongside words like “aid” and “donate” have been flagged as malicious by the quarter’s end.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 0