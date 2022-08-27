Read full article on original website
Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work?
Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Remote Work: A Preface. Did you know that according to Morning Consult, about 85% of tech workers identified as working fully remote or following a hybrid model?. This has stirred an opinion that tech companies are spearheading the adoption of the remote work culture and...
How a Clean Codebase Becomes Unmaintainable
This is my learned experience from working in Small-Mid Scale Software Companies. Code should always have a pattern/style. We always strive towards it. But leave it out for a year without a big feature, it might become something unrecognizable to you. We don’t really talk about this in such small-scale organizations. But its existence has to be addressed.
Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
Explain Complex Concepts With Minimalistic Drawings With Okso.app
Recently I launched the minimalistic online drawing app okso.app. I wanted it to be a place where people could do fast, ad-hoc, napkin-based-like explanations of any concept as if you are sitting with your friend and trying to explain him/her something during lunch. Don't ask me why it is needed, I was just experimenting.
Correlation vs. Causation: Why Correlation Does Not Imply Causation
In the data analysis and decision sector the terms correlation and causation are quite often confused, however, they are not synonyms, and here are the reasons why:. A correlation does not imply causation, but causation always implies correlation. The third variable problem and the directionality problem are two of the...
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
AI Meets IoT: What is the Artificial Intelligence of Things
From 60% to 73% of all enterprise data goes unused for analytics. An average company loses 12% of its revenue due to missing out on data analytics opportunities. Combining AI and IoT solutions, businesses can tap into their data and glean insights that were previously unavailable. AIoT is a mix...
The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App
Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. Apps can be seen as part and parcel of a business’ digital identity, and much like how every business should have a social media presence, all businesses should also have their own mobile application. Large businesses should most definitely hire their own in-house developers in order to save on costs. If the app is to be complex, it is much more sustainable to outsource a team that can manage or update it in the future.
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
Optimizing Your Cloud Costs
Cloud cost optimization is a practice any organization should adopt to ensure they spend right on the cloud. Let’s see how to plan the same. Every cloud stakeholder should be armed with documents, tutorials, training, guidance, and tools to effectively handle the cloud environment. FinOps products should have the ability to provide graphical representation and reports on cloud usage. Reports should facilitate the stakeholders to dive deep into granular pod level, node level, business unit level, tag level usage, associated cost details, etc.
How AI Is Transforming Your Smartphone
In the next few years, artificial intelligence algorithms will offer us more ways to learn and understand new things. The tech industry and the world are relying on artificial intelligence to solve big problems such as cybersecurity, healthcare, climate change, sustainability, education and traffic congestion. AI is also being used in many new consumer products. It's everywhere — from Google Home's voice recognition that lets it understand your requests for information to Amazon's Alexa offering suggestions for what to watch on TV or Uber recommending you download its app to get home safely.
Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API: Tutorial
In this tutorial, you'll learn how to create a custom progress bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API. The end result looks like the image below. Steps for Creating Custom Progress Bar with Jetpack Compose Canvas API :. Declaring a canvas. Understanding the drawArc Composable API. Drawing an arc for the...
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX
This blog was originally published in the Presto blog: https://prestodb.io/blog/2022/01/28/avoid-data-silos-in-presto-in-meta. Rongrong Zhong, Presto committer/TSC member and software engineer at Alluxio, shares the history of Raptor, and why Meta eventually replaced it in favor of a new architecture based on local caching, namely RaptorX. Alluxio: Rongrong Zhong; Meta: James Sun, Ke...
Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower
I'm Priya Kumari and I'm currently working as an Assistant Manager - Content Strategist at Valasys Media. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. A huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. I've been...
New Battery Technologies and the Race to Beating Climate Change
By now, we can hopefully all agree that producing sustainable energy from renewable sources is something humanity should strive for. Though it’s taken us way too long to get started, great leaps have been made in that direction over the last decade. However, the main energy challenge of the...
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
How We Used Machine Learning to Predict Real Estate Prices
It’s hard to surprise anyone with artificial intelligence and machine learning nowadays. Even though it’s a young technology, the models and algorithms are already capable of completing many tasks. They can do anything from highly personalized customer service to sophisticated and. . AI&ML-powered solutions can bring some benefits...
