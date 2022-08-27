In the previous part, we’ve prepared logic which gives us the ability to create figures. We know that in Checkers (standard variant) we have 12 figures for every player and every figure is placed on the dark cell. In chess and checkers, rows are labelled from 1 to 8 and columns from A to H. I want to add such labels, this will help us with more easiest visualization. The game board is ready and we can start to create game logic. We need dark cells and the first 3 rows for one side and the last 3 rows. And than in `App.tsx` we use this function.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO