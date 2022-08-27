Read full article on original website
5 Best Games Like Monster Hunter for MMORPG Fans
The 5 best games like Monster Hunter for MMORPG fans are recommended in no specific order: 1) Sword of Legends Online 2) Black Desert 3) Dauntless 4) Albion Online 5) Diablo. Those who can’t get enough of the Monster Hunter games, and perhaps have played every available title, are probably looking for other titles to fulfill that void. No doubt, the popularity of Capcom’s favorite monster slaying franchise has increased interest in the MMORPG gaming genre. I was surprised by how many similar games there are, with all offering unique twists, stories, and overall gaming styles.
The Lightning Round With StevieSats: 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview - Internet Heroes
I’m Stevie and I’m a crypto editor and co-founder of Womxn In Crypto, an educational community that’s obsessed with Bitcoin and blockchain tech. First off, I’d like to express my gratitude to the staff, and all other beautiful humans of HackerNoon for nominating me for a 2022 Noonies award! Y’all are the realest.
Gamescom 2022 Highlights You Can't Miss
The Callisto Protocol, a sci-fi horror game, and Off the Grid, a cyberpunk Battle Royale 2.0 shooter game received significant attention at Gamescom 2022. Age of Empires IV - Ottomans and Malians Update will be a part of a free anniversary update expected on October 25 this year. Lies of P, a Pinocchio-inspired steampunk-inspired action game, received much attention at the event. Bandai Namco brought three games to Gamescom, including Moonbreaker, Alone in the Dark, and Wreckreation.
Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Periklis Gkolias, proud Jack-Of-All-Trades
So let’s start! Tell us a bit about yourself. For example, name, profession, and personal interests. Hello everyone, thanks for having me. I am Periklis Gkolias, currently working for a cloud compliance & governance team at Citrix. I really love security engineering, though I have been a proud jack of all trades over the years, working in several domains, technologies and disciplines. In my work and personal life, I like keeping things pragmatic. Though some philosophy is always welcome and entertaining. I am a huge fan of biking in nature, solo travelling and always appreciate a great meal.
Checkers on React - Part 4 - Figures, Selection
In the previous part, we’ve prepared logic which gives us the ability to create figures. We know that in Checkers (standard variant) we have 12 figures for every player and every figure is placed on the dark cell. In chess and checkers, rows are labelled from 1 to 8 and columns from A to H. I want to add such labels, this will help us with more easiest visualization. The game board is ready and we can start to create game logic. We need dark cells and the first 3 rows for one side and the last 3 rows. And than in `App.tsx` we use this function.
