Ford Delays Spanish Investments But Will Still Build EVs In Valencia
Ford will delay production investments in Spain but still intends to produce some of its next generation of electric vehicles in Valencia. The car manufacturer confirmed during the week that it will not ask for a share of Spain’s European Union pandemic relief funds but will work with local authorities to identify other potential public funding. While Ford doesn’t intend to cut jobs at its Valencia plant, a spokesperson from Ford Spain said the company will restructure its local workforce as EVs require fewer labor hours to assemble than combustion-powered vehicles.
Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US
Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
Porsche Plans To Launch IPO In September, Targets $85 Billion Valuation
Porsche is brushing aside worries about the global economy and gloomy predictions about share prices and is preparing to hit the stock market this September. And sources close to matter claim Porsche is targeting a valuation of between €60 billion and €85 billion ($60-85 billion). Anonymous insiders told...
Suzuki Developing A Compact EV For The Indian Market In Collaboration With Toyota
Suzuki is working on a new fully electric model set to launch by 2025 in India, based on a new EV-dedicated architecture jointly developed with Toyota. This move will broaden the collaboration between the automakers who are already trading technology and models in different parts of the world. Details are...
Dongfeng Launches New Hummer-Inspired Mengshi Brand With Two EV Concepts
Dongfeng Motors is introducing Mengshi (warrior in Chinese) as a new standalone brand, with two off-road-focused EV concepts and a goal to enter production in 2023. Some of you might have heard the name before, thanks to the Warrior M50, the Chinese reverse-engineered Hummer based on the Mengshi EQ2050 military truck.
