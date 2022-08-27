ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Delays Spanish Investments But Will Still Build EVs In Valencia

Ford will delay production investments in Spain but still intends to produce some of its next generation of electric vehicles in Valencia. The car manufacturer confirmed during the week that it will not ask for a share of Spain’s European Union pandemic relief funds but will work with local authorities to identify other potential public funding. While Ford doesn’t intend to cut jobs at its Valencia plant, a spokesperson from Ford Spain said the company will restructure its local workforce as EVs require fewer labor hours to assemble than combustion-powered vehicles.
Honda And LG Announce $4.4 Billion Battery Plant In The US

Honda is preparing for an onslaught of EV model launches in the next decade, which creates the need for sourcing more batteries. Thus, the automaker, in collaboration with tech-giant LG, announced a new battery plant in the US with an annual capacity of 40 GWh following an investment of $4.4 billion.
Tesla’s Value Drops After Carmaker’s Three-For-One Stock Split

Tesla shares have lost value since the automaker’s three-for-one stock split on Thursday. Shares in the electric automaker had opened at $302 immediately after the split but by the end of Thursday, they had fallen to $296.07 and $288.09 at close on Friday. Stock splits like Tesla’s don’t have...
Dongfeng Launches New Hummer-Inspired Mengshi Brand With Two EV Concepts

Dongfeng Motors is introducing Mengshi (warrior in Chinese) as a new standalone brand, with two off-road-focused EV concepts and a goal to enter production in 2023. Some of you might have heard the name before, thanks to the Warrior M50, the Chinese reverse-engineered Hummer based on the Mengshi EQ2050 military truck.
Panasonic May Establish A New $4 Billion EV Battery Factory In Oklahoma

Panasonic may build a new $4 billion electric vehicle battery factory in the United States. The company is a key supplier to Tesla and in mid-July, separately confirmed that it would establish a $4 billion EV battery factory in Kansas to produce and supply Tesla with its 4680 cells. It is understood that the new site in Oklahoma would have a similar capacity to the Kansas factory.

