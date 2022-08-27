Day 3 in La Crosse is done, and as we head into Championship Monday, everyone’s catching them and no angler has been able to separate himself from the pack. It’s been so good that competitors had to search for something to complain about. Ray Hanselman drily noted that “Today was the only day I didn’t catch a double.” To the extent he was aggrieved, however, that was assuaged by the fact that he brought 16-02 to the scales today, nearly 3 pounds more than his prior best limit, so that kind of makes up for it. That pulled him up from 25th place to 13th and marked his best Elite Series finish since he was 3rd at the Harris Chain early this year.

LA CROSSE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO