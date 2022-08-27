Read full article on original website
Related
bassmaster.com
Mental focus fueling Team Toyota’s success in La Crosse
The final day of the 2022 Bassmaster Elite Series season begins with three Toyota pros in the Top 10 to begin Championship Monday in La Crosse, Wisconsin. Matt Arey left the dock in 5th, Gerald Swindle sits 8th, and Brandon Lester squeaked into the final spot in 10th, and each graciously shared their thoughts in the pre-dawn regarding what had gone right the past three days to grant them a place in the Top 10.
bassmaster.com
Elite Analysis: Mississippi River – Day 3
Day 3 in La Crosse is done, and as we head into Championship Monday, everyone’s catching them and no angler has been able to separate himself from the pack. It’s been so good that competitors had to search for something to complain about. Ray Hanselman drily noted that “Today was the only day I didn’t catch a double.” To the extent he was aggrieved, however, that was assuaged by the fact that he brought 16-02 to the scales today, nearly 3 pounds more than his prior best limit, so that kind of makes up for it. That pulled him up from 25th place to 13th and marked his best Elite Series finish since he was 3rd at the Harris Chain early this year.
Comments / 0