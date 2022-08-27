Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression

Read full article on original website
Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug
BERLIN, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Bayer (BAYGn.DE) said that new data presented on Monday highlighted the potential of finerenone, compared with a placebo, to reduce the incidence of sudden cardiac death in a broad range of patients, including early and late stages of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes.
Nature.com
Biliary NIK promotes ductular reaction and liver injury and fibrosis in mice
Excessive cholangiocyte expansion (ductular reaction) promotes liver disease progression, but the underlying mechanism is poorly understood. Here we identify biliary NF-ÎºB-inducing kinase (NIK) as a pivotal regulator of ductular reaction. NIK is known to activate the noncanonical IKKÎ±/NF-ÎºB2 pathway and regulate lymphoid tissue development. We find that cholangiocyte NIK is upregulated in mice with cholestasis induced by bile duct ligation (BDL), 5-diethoxycarbonyl-1,4-dihydrocollidine (DDC), or Î±-naphtyl-isothiocyanate (ANIT). DDC, ANIT, or BDL induces ductular reaction, liver injury, inflammation, and fibrosis in mice. Cholangiocyte-specific deletion of NIK, but not IKKÎ±, blunts these pathological alterations. NIK inhibitor treatment similarly ameliorates DDC-induced ductular reaction, liver injury, and fibrosis. Biliary NIK directly increases cholangiocyte proliferation while suppressing cholangiocyte death, and it also promotes secretion of cholangiokines from cholangiocytes. Cholangiokines stimulate liver macrophages and hepatic stellate cells, augmenting liver inflammation and fibrosis. These results unveil a NIK/ductular reaction axis and a NIK/cholangiokine axis that promote liver disease progression.
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
studyfinds.org
Taking aspirin or beta-blockers for heart health may actually cause a heart attack on hot summer days
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The summer can be a dangerous time for those with heart issues, especially if they’re taking certain medications. Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health have discovered that people taking beta-blockers or antiplatelet medications like aspirin have a greater risk of suffering a heart attack when it’s hot out.
Phys.org
Study of ancient skulls sheds light on human interbreeding with Neandertals
Research has established that there are traces of Neandertal DNA in the genome of modern humans. Now an exploratory study that assessed the facial structure of prehistoric skulls is offering new insights, and supports the hypothesis that much of this interbreeding took place in the Near East—the region ranging from North Africa to Iraq.
nypressnews.com
Blood clots: The popular drink linked to a higher risk of clotting ‘in the small arteries’
The study, co-authored by Shirley Beresford, senior associate dean and professor of epidemiology at the University of Washington School of Public Health, and co-author of the study, said: “Part of what makes this study important is that people who regularly drink soda or other sugary beverages tend to switch to artificially sweetened beverages to lose weight when the ideal is to substitute with water.”
MedicalXpress
Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment
In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
The Codex Sinaiticus discovered at the foot of Mount Sinai contains the oldest copy of the New Testament
A page of the Codex SinaiticusCredit: Unknown photographer; Public Domain Image. The Codex Sinaiticus contains the oldest surviving complete manuscript of the New Testament. It also contains sections of the Old Testament and books of the Apocrypha. It is a Greek Bible written in a type of handwritten script called uncial. This script was commonly used during the 4th to 8th centuries AD by both Latin and Greek scribes.
Which vegetables are good for diabetics?
Vegetables are good for us, but are there any in particular that are good for diabetics? Diabetes is a complex condition, split into types: type 1 diabetes and type two diabetes. Both are related to the hormone insulin, which is made in the pancreas and is responsible for helping our bodies to use glucose (sugar) for energy and regulating blood sugar levels.
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of oesophageal cancer... but only if it's piping hot, study claims
Drinking coffee may raise your risk of cancer... but only if it's piping hot, research suggests. Scientists think it's because hot liquids damage tissues in the oesophagus — also known as the food pipe. It means, in theory, tea lovers could also be at risk. Therefore, people should wait...
pharmacytimes.com
Common Antibiotic Associated with Rare, Severe Adverse Effects for Patients with Advanced Chronic Kidney Disease
A new study warns that fluoroquinolone could increase the risk of altered mental status and hospitalizations for advanced chronic kidney disease patients, though it is rare. Older patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who were administered fluoroquinolone at higher than recommended doses were more likely to be hospitalized, according to a study published in JAMA Open Network.
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
EverydayHealth.com
People Who Eat Higher Amounts of Potassium and Calcium May Reduce Their Risk of Recurrent Kidney Stones
People who eat a diet low in calcium and potassium may be more likely to develop first time and recurrent kidney stones, according to a new Mayo Clinic study. Lower dietary caffeine, phytate, and fluid intake were also associated with higher odds of incident symptomatic kidney stones, according to the results, published on August 1 in Mayo Clinic Proceedings.
The ‘Covid’ symptoms that could actually be sign of devastating disease
COVID symptoms could actually be signs of a devastating disease that is difficult to spot but life-long. Signs you are infected with Covid include a fever, chills, headache, muscle and joint aches, nausea and swollen lymph nodes. But while most people are wary of these symptoms and the coronavirus itself,...
studyfinds.org
Taking statins for cholesterol? It’s better for your heart if you stay on them for life
BARCELONA, Spain — If you’re thinking that your prescription for cholesterol-lowering statins is just a temporary situation, think again. A new study finds patients with heart problems who stop taking statins are putting themselves at greater risk for a heart attack or stroke. Researchers found that people in...
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Good News Network
Common Weed May Be ‘Super Plant’ That Holds Key to Drought-Resistant Crops
A drought-proof weed may hold the key to feeding the world, according to new research. The common plant known as purslane, harbors important clues about how to create valuable drought-resistant crops. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that...
MedicalXpress
Hydrogen peroxide: A healing agent for nerve regeneration
Widely used for modern biomedical research, zebrafish share more than 70 percent of the human genome and possess the impressive power of regeneration. Dr. Sandra Rieger's research on appendage regeneration and nerve damage at the University of Miami has utilized zebrafish for years. Now, in a recent study published in...
