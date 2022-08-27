Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure (OBOE): protocol of a prospective longitudinal cohort study
While the health, social, and economic impacts of opioid addiction on adults and their communities are well known, the impact of maternal opioid use on the fetus exposed in utero is less well understood. Methods. This paper presents the protocol of the ACT NOW Outcomes of Babies with Opioid Exposure...
Nature.com
Rare autosomal trisomies detected by non-invasive prenatal testing
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. In this issue of EJOG, Lannoo et al. [1] present the results of a daunting task; a review of rare autosomal trisomies (RATs) with the goal of providing clinical guidance for women receiving genome-wide (gw) non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT). RATs are trisomies not involving chromosomes 13, 18, 21, or sex chromosomes. Non-mosaic RATs are seen in a high proportion of first trimester spontaneous abortions. They are only rarely encountered in amniotic fluid cells and exceedingly rare in livebirths where they are only detected in a mosaic state [2]. RATs are surprisingly common in placental cells. To appreciate the challenge in assessing their clinical significance when detected through gwNIPT, it is necessary to briefly summarize current understanding of their origins and the basis for clinical concern.
Nature.com
Heterogeneity and transcriptome changes of human CD8 T cells across nine decades of life
The decline of CD8+ T cell functions contributes to deteriorating health with aging, but the mechanisms that underlie this phenomenon are not well understood. We use single-cell RNA sequencing with both cross-sectional and longitudinal samples to assess how human CD8+ T cell heterogeneity and transcriptomes change over nine decades of life. Eleven subpopulations of CD8+ T cells and their dynamic changes with age are identified. Age-related changes in gene expression result from changes in the percentage of cells expressing a given transcript, quantitative changes in the transcript level, or a combination of these two. We develop a machine learning model capable of predicting the age of individual cells based on their transcriptomic features, which are closely associated with their differentiation and mutation burden. Finally, we validate this model in two separate contexts of CD8+ T cell aging: HIV infection and CAR T cell expansion in vivo.
Nature.com
ACh signaling modulates activity of the GABAergic signaling network in the basolateral amygdala and behavior in stress-relevant paradigms
The balance between excitatory and inhibitory (E/I) signaling is important for maintaining homeostatic function in the brain. Indeed, dysregulation of inhibitory GABA interneurons in the amygdala has been implicated in human mood disorders. We hypothesized that acetylcholine (ACh) signaling in the basolateral amygdala (BLA) might alter E/I balance resulting in changes in stress-sensitive behaviors. We therefore measured ACh release as well as activity of calmodulin-dependent protein kinase II (CAMKII)-, parvalbumin (PV)-, somatostatin (SOM)- and vasoactive intestinal protein (VIP)-expressing neurons in the BLA of awake, behaving male mice. ACh levels and activity of both excitatory and inhibitory BLA neurons increased when animals were actively coping, and decreased during passive coping, in the light"“dark box, tail suspension and social defeat. Changes in neuronal activity preceded behavioral state transitions, suggesting that BLA activity may drive the shift in coping strategy. In contrast to exposure to escapable stressors, prolonging ACh signaling with a cholinesterase antagonist changed the balance of activity among BLA cell types, significantly increasing activity of VIP neurons and decreasing activity of SOM cells, with little effect on CaMKII or PV neurons. Knockdown of Î±7 or Î²2-containing nAChR subtypes in PV and SOM, but not CaMKII or VIP, BLA neurons altered behavioral responses to stressors, suggesting that ACh signaling through nAChRs on GABA neuron subtypes contributes to stress-induced changes in behavior. These studies show that ACh modulates the GABAergic signaling network in the BLA, shifting the balance between SOM, PV, VIP and CaMKII neurons, which are normally activated coordinately during active coping in response to stress. Thus, prolonging ACh signaling, as occurs in response to chronic stress, may contribute to maladaptive behaviors by shifting the balance of inhibitory signaling in the BLA.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Swept-source OCT for corneal graft quantitative evaluation in the eye bank and the correlation of the measurements to pre-excision values
Quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts stored in the tissue banks is usually limited to endothelial cell density and central thickness. Swept-source OCT (SS-OCT) is capable of measuring the central curvatures of the corneal tissue prepared for transplantation without loss of sterileness, providing insights on its refractive state. The aim of the paper is to compare in vitro SS-OCT measurements with pre-excision values. Hand-held keratometry and ultrasound pachymetry was performed on 22 corneas before excision of corneoscleral button and insertion in the vial with Eusol-C solution (AlchimiaS.r.l, NicolÃ², Italy). After 12 to 36Â h of hypothermic storage the corneas were examined within the vials with custom built SS-OCT system maintaining a sterile environment. The anterior and posterior central curvatures, and central corneal thickness (CCT) were measured. Rotation of the corneoscleral button was controlled by making a 6-o'clock mark during excision. Mean pre-excision CCT was 626.45"‰Â±"‰28.71Â Âµm and 468.05"‰Â±"‰52.96Â Âµm when measured with SS OCT (r"‰="‰0.55; p"‰<"‰0.001). Respective values for average keratometry were 7.74"‰Â±"‰0.39Â mm and 7.92"‰Â±"‰0.57Â mm (r"‰="‰0.6; p"‰="‰0.22). Although high differences were observed in corneal thickness, keratometric radius of curvature at the flat (r"‰="‰0.42; p"‰<"‰0.001) and steep (r"‰="‰0.62; p"‰="‰0.014) meridian of the anterior corneal surface, as well as corneal anterior astigmatism (r"‰="‰0.3; p"‰<"‰0.001), showed good correlation with pre-excision values. SS-OCT is capable of providing quantitative evaluation of the human corneal grafts in hypothermic storage. Good correlation between curvature measurements before excision and during banking in the vial indicates its clinical utility.
Nature.com
"Hypothesis: Patient with possible disturbance in programmed cell death": further insights in pathogenicity and clinical features of Fraser syndrome
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Your institute does not have access to this article. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. $32.00. All...
Nature.com
Dysregulated naÃ¯ve B cells and de novo autoreactivity in severe COVID-19
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Severe SARS-CoV-2 infection1 has been associated with highly inflammatory...
Nature.com
Using metabolic imaging to investigate neuromodulatory mechanisms of rTMS
Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) induces varieties of behavioral effects ranging from cognitive domains to FDA-approved treatments for migraine and depression. Despite these exciting applications, open questions remain about rTMS mechanisms. Through studies that combine TMS with other measures (neuroimaging, electroencephalogram, etc.), we have gained a better understanding of how rTMS influences brain activity; however, these findings leave gaps in our knowledge of the neurochemical underpinnings of how rTMS affects behavior. Neurochemical and related metabolic fluctuations covary with cognitive and disease states and may inform variations in treatment outcome. Investigating the influence of rTMS on metabolism provides the potential to use metabolite concentrations as predictors of TMS response given that rTMS is designed to change behavior via neural effects.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Effect of MA01 rhamnolipid on cell viability and expression of quorum-sensing (QS) genes involved in biofilm formation by methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus
A group of biosurfactants, called rhamnolipids, have been shown to have antibacterial and antibiofilm activity against multidrug-resistant bacteria. Here, we examined the effect of rhamnolipid biosurfactants extracted from Pseudomonas aeruginosa MA01 on cell growth/viability, biofilm formation, and membrane permeability of methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) ATCC6538 bacterial cells. The results obtained from flow cytometry analysis showed that by increasing the concentration of rhamnolipid from 30 to 120Â mg/mL, the cell viability decreased by about 70%, and the cell membrane permeability increased by approximately 20%. In fact, increasing rhamnolipid concentration was directly related to cell membrane permeability and inversely related to cell survival. Microtiter plate biofilm assay and laser scanning confocal microscopy analysis revealed that rhamnolipid, at a concentration of 60Â mg/mL, exerts a reducing effect on the biofilm formation of Staphylococcus aureus. Real-time PCR analysis for monitoring the relative changes in the expression of agrA, agrC, icaA, and icaD genes involved in biofilm formation and related to the quorum-sensing pathway after treatment with rhamnolipid indicated a reduced expression level of these genes, as well as sortase A gene. The results of the present study deepen our knowledge regarding the use of microbial natural products as promising candidates for therapeutic applications.
Nature.com
Low flow nasal cannula requirement among preterm infants: predictors and description of clinical course
We aim to identify potential risk factors associated with longer duration of supplemental oxygen use in preterm infants at risk for bronchopulmonary dysplasia (BPD) to better inform families and weaning protocols. Study design. This is a retrospective study of infants with a birth gestational age (GA)"‰<"‰32 0/7 weeks admitted to...
Nature.com
Are the chronological age cutoffs used in clinical oncology guidelines biologically meaningful?
Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Age is one of the strongest risk factors for cancer and also affects tumour biology, treatment recommendations and response to therapy. Although clinical oncology guidelines advocate against classifying patients on the basis of chronological age alone, most studies and published guidelines use discrete age cutoffs, often heterogeneously. Herein, we discuss age cutoffs from a historical and biological perspective, focusing on breast cancer.
Nature.com
Subpopulation-specific machine learning prognosis for underrepresented patients with double prioritized bias correction
Many clinical datasets are intrinsically imbalanced, dominated by overwhelming majority groups. Off-the-shelf machine learning models that optimize the prognosis of majority patient types (e.g., healthy class) may cause substantial errors on the minority prediction class (e.g., disease class) and demographic subgroups (e.g., Black or young patients). In the typical one-machine-learning-model-fits-all paradigm, racial and age disparities are likely to exist, but unreported. In addition, some widely used whole-population metrics give misleading results.
Nature.com
Neurofibromatosis type 1, severe cervical spinal kyphotic deformity, and vertebral arteriovenous fistula presenting with tetraplegia: case report and literature review
Neurofibromatosis type 1 (NF-1) is an autosomal-dominant disorder affecting 1 in 3000 individuals worldwide. NF-1 is characterized by cafÃ©-au-lait macules and peripheral nerve sheath tumors. Patients with NF-1 frequently exhibit bony dysplasia, including spinal deformities such as scoliosis or kyphosis, pseudarthrosis of the tibia, and soft tissue tumors. Some patients with NF-1 exhibit spinal changes, including acutely angled cervical kyphosis. Prior studies have also described arteriovenous (AV) fistulas in individuals with NF-1, as well as a predisposition to cervical fistulas which display symptoms secondary to mass effect, rather than hemorrhage. Sometimes, fistulas are incidentally detected during evaluations for cervical kyphotic deformities.
Nature.com
Striatal shaping of hypothalamic control
The medial preoptic area (MPOA) and ventrolateral subdivision of the ventromedial hypothalamus (VMHvl) control mating and aggression, respectively. The bed nucleus of the stria terminalis (BNSTpr) projects to both of these hypothalamic nuclei, but how neural representations in the BNSTpr may contribute to this behavioural control is unknown. Here, Yang et al. show that BNSTpr neurons in mice control the transition between the appetitive and consummatory phases of mating and aggression by shaping hypothalamic neural representations.
Nature.com
Ecological and human health risk assessment of heavy metal(loid)s in agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, Southwest China
To determine the heavy metal(loid)s (HMs) contamination of agricultural soil in hotbed chives hometown of Tangchang, 788 topsoil samples were collected and analyzed for their heavy metal(loid)s concentration. The index of geo-accumulation (Igeo), pollution index (PI) and potential ecological risk index (EIi) were used to assess the degree of pollution. Correlation analysis and principal component analysis (PCA) were used to determine the sources of soil HMs. Human health risks estimated with hazard index (HI) and carcinogenic risk (CR) indices based on ingestion, inhalation and dermal exposure pathways for adults and children. The mean values of Cd, Hg, As, Pb, Cr, Cu, Ni and Zn were 0.221, 0.155, 9.76, 32.2, 91.9, 35.2, 37.1 and 108.8Â mgÂ kgâˆ’1, respectively, which did not exceed the threshold values of the risk screening value for soil contamination. The potential ecological risk of soil heavy metal(loid)s was low level and there was no significant human health risk. Based on PCA, Pb and Hg may originate from transportation and atmospheric deposition, Zn, Cr and Ni may originate from natural sources and industrial activities, and Cu and Cd may originate from agricultural activities. Overall, from the perspective of HMs content, the soil quality in this study area was at a clean level. This study provides a reference and a basis for formulating effective measures to prevent and control HMs enrichment in agricultural soils.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Global priority areas for ecosystem restoration
In this article, the abstract has been revised such that "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution" now reads "30% of the total CO2 increase in the atmosphere, or 14% of total emissions, since the Industrial Revolution." In addition, the second paragraph in the "Priority areas for restoration, and outcomes" section has had additional text inserted after the second sentence: "This corresponds to 15% of total anthropogenic CO2 emissions in this period, of which 55% were absorbed by terrestrial and marine sinks." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Ascorbate content of clinical glioma tissues is related to tumour grade and to global levels of 5-hydroxymethyl cytosine
Gliomas are incurable brain cancers with poor prognosis, with epigenetic dysregulation being a distinctive feature. 5-hydroxymethylcytosine (5-hmC), an intermediate generated in the demethylation of 5-methylcytosine, is present at reduced levels in glioma tissue compared with normal brain, and that higher levels of 5-hmC are associated with improved patient survival. DNA demethylation is enzymatically driven by the ten"“eleven translocation (TET) dioxygenases that require ascorbate as an essential cofactor. There is limited data on ascorbate in gliomas and the relationship between ascorbate and 5-hmC in gliomas has never been reported. Clinical glioma samples (11 low-grade, 26 high-grade) were analysed for ascorbate, global DNA methylation and hydroxymethylation, and methylation status of the O-6-methylguanine-DNA methyltransferase (MGMT) promoter. Low-grade gliomas contained significantly higher levels of ascorbate than high-grade gliomas (p"‰="‰0.026). Levels of 5-hmC were significantly higher in low-grade than high-grade glioma (p"‰="‰0.0013). There was a strong association between higher ascorbate and higher 5-hmC (p"‰="‰0.004). Gliomas with unmethylated and methylated MGMT promoters had similar ascorbate levels (p"‰="‰0.96). One mechanism by which epigenetic modifications could occur is through ascorbate-mediated optimisation of TET activity in gliomas. These findings open the door to clinical intervention trials in patients with glioma to provide both mechanistic information and potential avenues for adjuvant ascorbate therapy.
Nature.com
How medical anthropology can contribute to cancer research
Medical anthropology is a social science that uses qualitative methods to better understand how people in different parts of the world perceive and experience illness. This field of study emphasizes research approaches that humanize and add richness to our understanding of cancer in complex settings. Medical anthropology involves long-term empirical...
Nature.com
Correction to: Metagenomic shifts in mucus, tissue and skeleton of the coral Balanophyllia europaea living along a natural CO gradient
Correction to: ISME Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s43705-022-00152-1, published online 05 August 2022. In the original version of this article, the given and family names of Giorgia Palladino, Erik Caroselli, Teresa Tavella, Federica D'Amico, Fiorella Prada, Arianna Mancuso, Silvia Franzellitti, Simone Rampelli, Marco Candela, Stefano Goffredo, and Elena Biagi were incorrectly structured. The name was displayed correctly in all versions at the time of publication.
Nature.com
Memory boost, forever chemicals and dark-matter signal
The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Neuroscientists have shown that zapping people’s brains with weak electric currents over several days led to long-lasting memory improvements (S. Grover et al. Nature Neurosci. https://doi.org/gqpjp7; 2022). Using transcranial alternating current stimulation (tACS),...
Comments / 0