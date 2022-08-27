Read full article on original website
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
ArtCenter Transforms Iconic “Wind Tunnel” Into Transportation Design Center, Doubles Useable Square Footage
Few who had been inside ArtCenter College of Design’s South campus “wind tunnel” on South Raymond Avenue in Pasadena can forget its massiveness and sheer size. Now all that empty space — once vital for aircraft testing — is being ‘subdivided’ into a warren of classrooms and labs that will actually double the square footage of usable space.
City Manager Márquez to Guest on Justin Chapman’s Award-Winning ‘NewsRap Local’ TV Show in September
Local journalist Justin Chapman has scored a major get for his award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman.”. At 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 the Pasadena Now reporter will interview the new City Manager Miguel Márquez. “The city of Pasadena finally has a new, permanent...
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
Savor Local Treasures Saturday During the Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour
Pasadena Heritage is holding a Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, and on the first Saturday of every other month, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ford Place is a residential subdivision created in 1902, a small district of 10 houses that includes a fascinating mix of Craftsman, Shingle, Prairie, Tudor Revival, and Mission Revival styles.
Senior Dance, Fitness and Physical Rehab At Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class
Every Friday morning, the City of Sierra Madre sponsors a Senior Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class at the Sierra Madre Senior Center, at 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. This Friday, Sept. 2, join instructor Barbara Dempsey, as she teaches the art of Hula from 10 to 11 a.m. Barbara Dempsey,...
United Teachers of Pasadena Endorses McKenzie in School Board Race
The United Teachers of Pasadena has voted to endorse Patrice Marshall McKenzie. “Earning the trust and support of our local teachers is critical as we look to tackle the issues facing PUSD schools,” McKenzie said in a text message. “As a proud product of PUSD public schools, I can attest to the transformative power great teachers have on the lives of local students.”
Three-Month-Long Maintenance Work at Devil’s Gate Predicted to Have Much Less Impact on Neighborhoods Than ‘Big Dig’
Trucks brimming with sediment will once again roll through local neighborhoods near the Devil’s Gate Reservoir starting Thursday when Los Angeles County Public Works is scheduled to begin annual maintenance work lasting until December 15. But at least one local nature advocate believes the impact on local residents will...
Free Online Paint Nite For Adults
Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
PWP Successfully Tests New Equipment That Could Eliminate Rotating Power Outages in Pasadena
Pasadena Water and Power has successfully completed testing of new equipment installed at PWP’s Glenarm Receiving Station that may reduce local power disruptions in the future. The new equipment enables the utility to quickly transfer part of its customer load to the power lines from the Los Angeles Department...
Poor Air Quality Likely to Accompany Heat Wave
If the heat wasn’t bad enough, Southland residents were being warned Tuesday about the likelihood of poor air quality over the next week that could reach unhealthy levels in some areas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory, warning of potentially unhealthy air quality...
Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game
After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
This Week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science
This week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science, 7th grade students focused on their Agar plate germ lab by wiping various surfaces to create a germ colony, and 8th grade students focused on Biomedical Engineering and made models of robotic arms and hands!. Barnhart School, 240 West Colorado Blvd.,...
Black Business Month Profile: LaTanya Smith Opened Her Brand New Café Amid Full Force of Pandemic, But Found Her Footing
Apart from café staples like breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and waffles, My Place Café on Los Robles Avenue claims uniqueness in the sense it sells coffee that is sourced directly from a Tanzania coffee co-op run by a member of hometown hero Jackie Robinson’s family. The youngest son...
Pasadena Waldorf School Employees Gather to Prepare for 2022-23 School Year
Back to School! It has been a wonderful week on Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS)’ campuses as employees gathered to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. PWS cannot wait to welcome back the students, starting with the high school next week! It was so important to them that the students feel welcomed, safe, and most importantly, loved, as they enter on that special and exciting first day.
PUSD Superintendent: San Rafael Principal Ramirez Will Return to Campus in “Near Future”
Principal Rudy Ramirez will remain assigned to San Rafael Elementary School and return in the near future, Superintendent Brian McDonald said Tuesday, but “corrective action is being taken to ensure that there is no repeat” of the actions Ramirez took after a recent incident in which he used profanity and made disparaging racial comments.
It’s School Time Again at Clairbourn!
It’s school time again! Clairbourn love the positive energy each of these students and teachers bring. It’s a great day to make new friends, and say hello to kids you know and new ones that you don’t! “Thank you for a tremendous first day of school!”
Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns
The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
St. Francis Varsity Football Team beats Mira Costa, 52-48
On Friday, the St. Francis High School Varsity Football Team won their away non-conference game against Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA) by a score of 52-48. St. Francis High School, 200 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, (818) 790-0325 or visit www.sfhs.net.
First Day of School 22-23 at Bethany Christian School
First day of school 22-23! Welcome to all the wonderful Bethany families! “We are excited for our 22-23 school year and ask you all to join us for a good and God-honoring year!”. Bethany Christian School, 93 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-3527 or visit https://www.bcslions.org/.
Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!
After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
