The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Music Theatre Presents Premiere Show This Labor Day Weekend: ‘Hair’
Altadena Music Theatre presents “Hair” on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 p.m. at the Charles Farnsworth Ampitheatre in Altadena. Choreographed by Melissa Schade, with musical direction by Chris Wade, directed by Oliver Azcarate and produced by Sarah Azcarate, “Hair” is about the dawning of The Age of Aquarius once again. The summer of love springs forth amongst the backdrop of war, political tyranny and cultural strife. A group of freedom fighters bound together by love, independent spirit and critical thought share the message that can heal the world.
pasadenanow.com
Senior Dance, Fitness and Physical Rehab At Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class
Every Friday morning, the City of Sierra Madre sponsors a Senior Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class at the Sierra Madre Senior Center, at 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. This Friday, Sept. 2, join instructor Barbara Dempsey, as she teaches the art of Hula from 10 to 11 a.m. Barbara Dempsey,...
pasadenanow.com
Savor Local Treasures Saturday During the Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour
Pasadena Heritage is holding a Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, and on the first Saturday of every other month, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ford Place is a residential subdivision created in 1902, a small district of 10 houses that includes a fascinating mix of Craftsman, Shingle, Prairie, Tudor Revival, and Mission Revival styles.
pasadenanow.com
Free Online Paint Nite For Adults
Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
pasadenanow.com
Descanso Gardens’ Carved and Enchanted Tickets Go on Sale Thursday
Descanso Gardens announced Monday that tickets will be going on sale for its beloved holiday events, Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light starting at 10:00 a.m. on September 1 for members and September 15 for the general public at descansogardens.org. If you haven’t experienced these events — make this the...
pasadenanow.com
United Teachers of Pasadena Endorses McKenzie in School Board Race
The United Teachers of Pasadena has voted to endorse Patrice Marshall McKenzie. “Earning the trust and support of our local teachers is critical as we look to tackle the issues facing PUSD schools,” McKenzie said in a text message. “As a proud product of PUSD public schools, I can attest to the transformative power great teachers have on the lives of local students.”
pasadenanow.com
It’s School Time Again at Clairbourn!
It’s school time again! Clairbourn love the positive energy each of these students and teachers bring. It’s a great day to make new friends, and say hello to kids you know and new ones that you don’t! “Thank you for a tremendous first day of school!”
pasadenanow.com
Fire Boot Classic Raises Funds to Support Firefighters in Need
You are invited to attend the Fire Boot Classic and support firefighters and their families on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Castaway Burbank. Special guest MC Ellen Leyva, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor, will take us through an action-packed evening featuring:. • Poker tournament and fun games. • Gourmet dinner under...
pasadenanow.com
This Week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science
This week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science, 7th grade students focused on their Agar plate germ lab by wiping various surfaces to create a germ colony, and 8th grade students focused on Biomedical Engineering and made models of robotic arms and hands!. Barnhart School, 240 West Colorado Blvd.,...
pasadenanow.com
PUSD Superintendent: San Rafael Principal Ramirez Will Return to Campus in “Near Future”
Principal Rudy Ramirez will remain assigned to San Rafael Elementary School and return in the near future, Superintendent Brian McDonald said Tuesday, but “corrective action is being taken to ensure that there is no repeat” of the actions Ramirez took after a recent incident in which he used profanity and made disparaging racial comments.
pasadenanow.com
Black Business Month Profile: LaTanya Smith Opened Her Brand New Café Amid Full Force of Pandemic, But Found Her Footing
Apart from café staples like breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and waffles, My Place Café on Los Robles Avenue claims uniqueness in the sense it sells coffee that is sourced directly from a Tanzania coffee co-op run by a member of hometown hero Jackie Robinson’s family. The youngest son...
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Márquez to Guest on Justin Chapman’s Award-Winning ‘NewsRap Local’ TV Show in September
Local journalist Justin Chapman has scored a major get for his award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman.”. At 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 the Pasadena Now reporter will interview the new City Manager Miguel Márquez. “The city of Pasadena finally has a new, permanent...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!
After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
pasadenanow.com
Fighting Hunger with A Little Magic
Pasadena’s One Colorado is welcoming fall with an emphasis on battling hunger, with community giving projects, and a little magic. Thus, Pasadena’s One Colorado is raising awareness and funds for CoreGiving with its annual “A Magical Night to Fight Hunger” Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
pasadenanow.com
Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game
After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns
The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
pasadenanow.com
San Rafael School Incident to Come Before Police Oversight Commission
The City’s Community Police Oversight Commission is scheduled to discuss the police policies and procedures related to the Aug. 14 incident at San Rafael Elementary School. During that incident, police briefly handcuffed a janitor after a 911 caller alerted police he saw someone jump the fence at the school.
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Institute to Launch Sportsmanship Story Contest
Continuing its mission to champion sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship, the Rose Bowl Institute (RBi) is excited to launch a sportsmanship story contest by eliciting stories from around the world featuring instances of inspiring acts of sportsmanship. The RBi welcomes content from any sporting event or activity, ranging from one’s backyard...
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis Varsity Football Team beats Mira Costa, 52-48
On Friday, the St. Francis High School Varsity Football Team won their away non-conference game against Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA) by a score of 52-48. St. Francis High School, 200 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, (818) 790-0325 or visit www.sfhs.net.
pasadenanow.com
Three-Month-Long Maintenance Work at Devil’s Gate Predicted to Have Much Less Impact on Neighborhoods Than ‘Big Dig’
Trucks brimming with sediment will once again roll through local neighborhoods near the Devil’s Gate Reservoir starting Thursday when Los Angeles County Public Works is scheduled to begin annual maintenance work lasting until December 15. But at least one local nature advocate believes the impact on local residents will...
