Altadena, CA

pasadenanow.com

Altadena Music Theatre Presents Premiere Show This Labor Day Weekend: ‘Hair’

Altadena Music Theatre presents “Hair” on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 p.m. at the Charles Farnsworth Ampitheatre in Altadena. Choreographed by Melissa Schade, with musical direction by Chris Wade, directed by Oliver Azcarate and produced by Sarah Azcarate, “Hair” is about the dawning of The Age of Aquarius once again. The summer of love springs forth amongst the backdrop of war, political tyranny and cultural strife. A group of freedom fighters bound together by love, independent spirit and critical thought share the message that can heal the world.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Savor Local Treasures Saturday During the Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour

Pasadena Heritage is holding a Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, and on the first Saturday of every other month, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ford Place is a residential subdivision created in 1902, a small district of 10 houses that includes a fascinating mix of Craftsman, Shingle, Prairie, Tudor Revival, and Mission Revival styles.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Free Online Paint Nite For Adults

Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Descanso Gardens’ Carved and Enchanted Tickets Go on Sale Thursday

Descanso Gardens announced Monday that tickets will be going on sale for its beloved holiday events, Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light starting at 10:00 a.m. on September 1 for members and September 15 for the general public at descansogardens.org. If you haven’t experienced these events — make this the...
DESCANSO, CA
pasadenanow.com

United Teachers of Pasadena Endorses McKenzie in School Board Race

The United Teachers of Pasadena has voted to endorse Patrice Marshall McKenzie. “Earning the trust and support of our local teachers is critical as we look to tackle the issues facing PUSD schools,” McKenzie said in a text message. “As a proud product of PUSD public schools, I can attest to the transformative power great teachers have on the lives of local students.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

It’s School Time Again at Clairbourn!

It’s school time again! Clairbourn love the positive energy each of these students and teachers bring. It’s a great day to make new friends, and say hello to kids you know and new ones that you don’t! “Thank you for a tremendous first day of school!”
SAN GABRIEL, CA
pasadenanow.com

Fire Boot Classic Raises Funds to Support Firefighters in Need

You are invited to attend the Fire Boot Classic and support firefighters and their families on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Castaway Burbank. Special guest MC Ellen Leyva, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor, will take us through an action-packed evening featuring:. • Poker tournament and fun games. • Gourmet dinner under...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

This Week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science

This week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science, 7th grade students focused on their Agar plate germ lab by wiping various surfaces to create a germ colony, and 8th grade students focused on Biomedical Engineering and made models of robotic arms and hands!. Barnhart School, 240 West Colorado Blvd.,...
ARCADIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!

After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Fighting Hunger with A Little Magic

Pasadena’s One Colorado is welcoming fall with an emphasis on battling hunger, with community giving projects, and a little magic. Thus, Pasadena’s One Colorado is raising awareness and funds for CoreGiving with its annual “A Magical Night to Fight Hunger” Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game

After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns

The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

San Rafael School Incident to Come Before Police Oversight Commission

The City’s Community Police Oversight Commission is scheduled to discuss the police policies and procedures related to the Aug. 14 incident at San Rafael Elementary School. During that incident, police briefly handcuffed a janitor after a 911 caller alerted police he saw someone jump the fence at the school.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rose Bowl Institute to Launch Sportsmanship Story Contest

Continuing its mission to champion sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship, the Rose Bowl Institute (RBi) is excited to launch a sportsmanship story contest by eliciting stories from around the world featuring instances of inspiring acts of sportsmanship. The RBi welcomes content from any sporting event or activity, ranging from one’s backyard...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Three-Month-Long Maintenance Work at Devil’s Gate Predicted to Have Much Less Impact on Neighborhoods Than ‘Big Dig’

Trucks brimming with sediment will once again roll through local neighborhoods near the Devil’s Gate Reservoir starting Thursday when Los Angeles County Public Works is scheduled to begin annual maintenance work lasting until December 15. But at least one local nature advocate believes the impact on local residents will...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

