Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The iconic statue of a once very popular hamburger restaurant from Bob's Big Boy to Shoney's RestaurantCJ CoombsGlendale, CA
Outlining Water Restrictions for Los Angeles County and Pasadena During SeptemberDon SimkovichLos Angeles County, CA
These are the Best French Fries in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Women's Equality Weekend at Hotel ZiggySusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Fire Boot Classic Raises Funds to Support Firefighters in Need
You are invited to attend the Fire Boot Classic and support firefighters and their families on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Castaway Burbank. Special guest MC Ellen Leyva, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor, will take us through an action-packed evening featuring:. • Poker tournament and fun games. • Gourmet dinner under...
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Music Theatre Presents Premiere Show This Labor Day Weekend: ‘Hair’
Altadena Music Theatre presents “Hair” on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 p.m. at the Charles Farnsworth Ampitheatre in Altadena. Choreographed by Melissa Schade, with musical direction by Chris Wade, directed by Oliver Azcarate and produced by Sarah Azcarate, “Hair” is about the dawning of The Age of Aquarius once again. The summer of love springs forth amongst the backdrop of war, political tyranny and cultural strife. A group of freedom fighters bound together by love, independent spirit and critical thought share the message that can heal the world.
pasadenanow.com
San Rafael School Incident to Come Before Police Oversight Commission
The City’s Community Police Oversight Commission is scheduled to discuss the police policies and procedures related to the Aug. 14 incident at San Rafael Elementary School. During that incident, police briefly handcuffed a janitor after a 911 caller alerted police he saw someone jump the fence at the school.
pasadenanow.com
Fighting Hunger with A Little Magic
Pasadena’s One Colorado is welcoming fall with an emphasis on battling hunger, with community giving projects, and a little magic. Thus, Pasadena’s One Colorado is raising awareness and funds for CoreGiving with its annual “A Magical Night to Fight Hunger” Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf School Employees Gather to Prepare for 2022-23 School Year
Back to School! It has been a wonderful week on Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS)’ campuses as employees gathered to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. PWS cannot wait to welcome back the students, starting with the high school next week! It was so important to them that the students feel welcomed, safe, and most importantly, loved, as they enter on that special and exciting first day.
pasadenanow.com
Free Online Paint Nite For Adults
Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
pasadenanow.com
First Day of School 22-23 at Bethany Christian School
First day of school 22-23! Welcome to all the wonderful Bethany families! “We are excited for our 22-23 school year and ask you all to join us for a good and God-honoring year!”. Bethany Christian School, 93 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-3527 or visit https://www.bcslions.org/.
pasadenanow.com
Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!
After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
IN THIS ARTICLE
pasadenanow.com
This Week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science
This week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science, 7th grade students focused on their Agar plate germ lab by wiping various surfaces to create a germ colony, and 8th grade students focused on Biomedical Engineering and made models of robotic arms and hands!. Barnhart School, 240 West Colorado Blvd.,...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th Graders: Basic Shapes, Light and Shadows
Basic shapes, light, and shadow with Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th grade and color theory and mixing with seniors. “We love these foundational projects setting the tone and strengthening the skillsets for what’s to come this year!”. The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) in Creative Arts Media...
pasadenanow.com
Hampton, Holden, Pomeroy Endorse Bailey
School Board incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey picked up three key endorsements in her reelection campaign this week. Outgoing School Board President Elizabeth Pomeroy, City Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Assemblymember Chris Holden have thrown their support behind Bailey. “I enthusiastically endorse Michelle Richardson Bailey for reelection to the Board of Education,”...
pasadenanow.com
Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game
After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pasadenanow.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 thru 20, and will impact the cities of...
pasadenanow.com
Descanso Gardens’ Carved and Enchanted Tickets Go on Sale Thursday
Descanso Gardens announced Monday that tickets will be going on sale for its beloved holiday events, Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light starting at 10:00 a.m. on September 1 for members and September 15 for the general public at descansogardens.org. If you haven’t experienced these events — make this the...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns
The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
pasadenanow.com
City Council to Discuss Process to Appoint District 3 Councilmember
The City Council on Sept. 12 will dive deeper into the process to appoint a District 3 Councilmember. The City Council must appoint a new councilmember in the district represented by John J. Kennedy. Kennedy died in July. “There will be a preliminary discussion on September 12th regarding the format...
pasadenanow.com
Black Business Month Profile: LaTanya Smith Opened Her Brand New Café Amid Full Force of Pandemic, But Found Her Footing
Apart from café staples like breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and waffles, My Place Café on Los Robles Avenue claims uniqueness in the sense it sells coffee that is sourced directly from a Tanzania coffee co-op run by a member of hometown hero Jackie Robinson’s family. The youngest son...
pasadenanow.com
Rose Bowl Institute to Launch Sportsmanship Story Contest
Continuing its mission to champion sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship, the Rose Bowl Institute (RBi) is excited to launch a sportsmanship story contest by eliciting stories from around the world featuring instances of inspiring acts of sportsmanship. The RBi welcomes content from any sporting event or activity, ranging from one’s backyard...
pasadenanow.com
Flintridge Prep Girls Cross Country Coach Jill Henry Recognized For Her Wellness-Focused Coaching
When a student is interested in joining Prep’s girls cross country team, coach Jill Henry lets them know right off the bat that they’ll be joining a supportive environment. “There is so much kindness among teammates,” she says. “Our team culture revolves around true camaraderie. The girls will work hard with each other at practice, but not to beat one another. It’s to collectively, as a group, become stronger.”
pasadenanow.com
State Senate Passes Local Assemblymember’s Bill To Regulate Fast-Food Wages
California’s Senate passed a landmark bill Monday authored by Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden that would create a council of unelected officials to set minimum wages and working conditions for the fast-food industry across the state. Holden’s bill, AB-257 Food Facilities and Employment passed the Assembly Floor on concurrence and...
Comments / 0