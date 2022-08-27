Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”

PASADENA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO