Fire Boot Classic Raises Funds to Support Firefighters in Need

You are invited to attend the Fire Boot Classic and support firefighters and their families on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Castaway Burbank. Special guest MC Ellen Leyva, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor, will take us through an action-packed evening featuring:. • Poker tournament and fun games. • Gourmet dinner under...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Altadena Music Theatre Presents Premiere Show This Labor Day Weekend: ‘Hair’

Altadena Music Theatre presents “Hair” on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 p.m. at the Charles Farnsworth Ampitheatre in Altadena. Choreographed by Melissa Schade, with musical direction by Chris Wade, directed by Oliver Azcarate and produced by Sarah Azcarate, “Hair” is about the dawning of The Age of Aquarius once again. The summer of love springs forth amongst the backdrop of war, political tyranny and cultural strife. A group of freedom fighters bound together by love, independent spirit and critical thought share the message that can heal the world.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

San Rafael School Incident to Come Before Police Oversight Commission

The City’s Community Police Oversight Commission is scheduled to discuss the police policies and procedures related to the Aug. 14 incident at San Rafael Elementary School. During that incident, police briefly handcuffed a janitor after a 911 caller alerted police he saw someone jump the fence at the school.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Fighting Hunger with A Little Magic

Pasadena’s One Colorado is welcoming fall with an emphasis on battling hunger, with community giving projects, and a little magic. Thus, Pasadena’s One Colorado is raising awareness and funds for CoreGiving with its annual “A Magical Night to Fight Hunger” Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
PASADENA, CA
Altadena, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Waldorf School Employees Gather to Prepare for 2022-23 School Year

Back to School! It has been a wonderful week on Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS)’ campuses as employees gathered to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. PWS cannot wait to welcome back the students, starting with the high school next week! It was so important to them that the students feel welcomed, safe, and most importantly, loved, as they enter on that special and exciting first day.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Free Online Paint Nite For Adults

Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

First Day of School 22-23 at Bethany Christian School

First day of school 22-23! Welcome to all the wonderful Bethany families! “We are excited for our 22-23 school year and ask you all to join us for a good and God-honoring year!”. Bethany Christian School, 93 N. Baldwin Ave., Sierra Madre, (626) 355-3527 or visit https://www.bcslions.org/.
SIERRA MADRE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!

After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

This Week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science

This week in Barnhart School’s Middle School Science, 7th grade students focused on their Agar plate germ lab by wiping various surfaces to create a germ colony, and 8th grade students focused on Biomedical Engineering and made models of robotic arms and hands!. Barnhart School, 240 West Colorado Blvd.,...
ARCADIA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th Graders: Basic Shapes, Light and Shadows

Basic shapes, light, and shadow with Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th grade and color theory and mixing with seniors. “We love these foundational projects setting the tone and strengthening the skillsets for what’s to come this year!”. The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) in Creative Arts Media...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Hampton, Holden, Pomeroy Endorse Bailey

School Board incumbent Michelle Richardson Bailey picked up three key endorsements in her reelection campaign this week. Outgoing School Board President Elizabeth Pomeroy, City Councilmember Tyron Hampton and Assemblymember Chris Holden have thrown their support behind Bailey. “I enthusiastically endorse Michelle Richardson Bailey for reelection to the Board of Education,”...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game

After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
ALTADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Descanso Gardens’ Carved and Enchanted Tickets Go on Sale Thursday

Descanso Gardens announced Monday that tickets will be going on sale for its beloved holiday events, Carved and Enchanted Forest of Light starting at 10:00 a.m. on September 1 for members and September 15 for the general public at descansogardens.org. If you haven’t experienced these events — make this the...
DESCANSO, CA
pasadenanow.com

Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns

The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

City Council to Discuss Process to Appoint District 3 Councilmember

The City Council on Sept. 12 will dive deeper into the process to appoint a District 3 Councilmember. The City Council must appoint a new councilmember in the district represented by John J. Kennedy. Kennedy died in July. “There will be a preliminary discussion on September 12th regarding the format...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Rose Bowl Institute to Launch Sportsmanship Story Contest

Continuing its mission to champion sportsmanship, leadership, and citizenship, the Rose Bowl Institute (RBi) is excited to launch a sportsmanship story contest by eliciting stories from around the world featuring instances of inspiring acts of sportsmanship. The RBi welcomes content from any sporting event or activity, ranging from one’s backyard...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Flintridge Prep Girls Cross Country Coach Jill Henry Recognized For Her Wellness-Focused Coaching

When a student is interested in joining Prep’s girls cross country team, coach Jill Henry lets them know right off the bat that they’ll be joining a supportive environment. “There is so much kindness among teammates,” she says. “Our team culture revolves around true camaraderie. The girls will work hard with each other at practice, but not to beat one another. It’s to collectively, as a group, become stronger.”
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

State Senate Passes Local Assemblymember’s Bill To Regulate Fast-Food Wages

California’s Senate passed a landmark bill Monday authored by Pasadena Assemblymember Chris Holden that would create a council of unelected officials to set minimum wages and working conditions for the fast-food industry across the state. Holden’s bill, AB-257 Food Facilities and Employment passed the Assembly Floor on concurrence and...
CALIFORNIA STATE

