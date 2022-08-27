Read full article on original website
pasadenanow.com
Altadena Music Theatre Presents Premiere Show This Labor Day Weekend: ‘Hair’
Altadena Music Theatre presents “Hair” on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 8 p.m. at the Charles Farnsworth Ampitheatre in Altadena. Choreographed by Melissa Schade, with musical direction by Chris Wade, directed by Oliver Azcarate and produced by Sarah Azcarate, “Hair” is about the dawning of The Age of Aquarius once again. The summer of love springs forth amongst the backdrop of war, political tyranny and cultural strife. A group of freedom fighters bound together by love, independent spirit and critical thought share the message that can heal the world.
pasadenanow.com
Free Online Paint Nite For Adults
Palak StudioInk welcomes you to its Art Class in Pasadena with a Free Online Paint Nite For Adults on Thursday, Sept. 1, starting at 5 p.m. The class is taught by Palak Dhorajiya, who grew up in India and relocated to Calgary, Canada to pursue a career in Interior design. Her art journey was a sacrifice, and she almost let it slip. But passionate dreams leave you restless as she soon discovered; during the pandemic, she suddenly had lots of free time to pursue her passion. And she did, by learning a new form of art called “Alcohol Inks.”
pasadenanow.com
Savor Local Treasures Saturday During the Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour
Pasadena Heritage is holding a Ford Place and Blinn House Walking Tour on Saturday, Sept. 3, and on the first Saturday of every other month, from 10 to 11:15 a.m. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Ford Place is a residential subdivision created in 1902, a small district of 10 houses that includes a fascinating mix of Craftsman, Shingle, Prairie, Tudor Revival, and Mission Revival styles.
pasadenanow.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6 thru 20, and will impact the cities of...
pasadenanow.com
Sycamores Foster Youth vs. Altadena Sheriffs Basketball Game
After a two-year hiatus, Sycamores, a behavioral health organization with 11 locations throughout Southern California, welcomed back officers from the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for a spirited game of basketball with the foster youth at the organization’s El Nido residential campus. The event, generously hosted by the Las Candelas support group, was an opportunity to build positive relationships between the law enforcement officers and the youth at Sycamores’ Short Term Residential Therapeutic Program.
pasadenanow.com
City Manager Márquez to Guest on Justin Chapman’s Award-Winning ‘NewsRap Local’ TV Show in September
Local journalist Justin Chapman has scored a major get for his award-winning local news talk show “NewsRap Local with Justin Chapman.”. At 5 p.m. on Sept. 16 the Pasadena Now reporter will interview the new City Manager Miguel Márquez. “The city of Pasadena finally has a new, permanent...
pasadenanow.com
Senior Dance, Fitness and Physical Rehab At Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class
Every Friday morning, the City of Sierra Madre sponsors a Senior Hawaiian and Polynesian Dance Class at the Sierra Madre Senior Center, at 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd. This Friday, Sept. 2, join instructor Barbara Dempsey, as she teaches the art of Hula from 10 to 11 a.m. Barbara Dempsey,...
pasadenanow.com
Fighting Hunger with A Little Magic
Pasadena’s One Colorado is welcoming fall with an emphasis on battling hunger, with community giving projects, and a little magic. Thus, Pasadena’s One Colorado is raising awareness and funds for CoreGiving with its annual “A Magical Night to Fight Hunger” Friday, September 23 at 7 p.m.
pasadenanow.com
It’s School Time Again at Clairbourn!
It’s school time again! Clairbourn love the positive energy each of these students and teachers bring. It’s a great day to make new friends, and say hello to kids you know and new ones that you don’t! “Thank you for a tremendous first day of school!”
pasadenanow.com
Black Business Month Profile: LaTanya Smith Opened Her Brand New Café Amid Full Force of Pandemic, But Found Her Footing
Apart from café staples like breakfast sandwiches, smoothies and waffles, My Place Café on Los Robles Avenue claims uniqueness in the sense it sells coffee that is sourced directly from a Tanzania coffee co-op run by a member of hometown hero Jackie Robinson’s family. The youngest son...
pasadenanow.com
ArtCenter Transforms Iconic “Wind Tunnel” Into Transportation Design Center, Doubles Useable Square Footage
Few who had been inside ArtCenter College of Design’s South campus “wind tunnel” on South Raymond Avenue in Pasadena can forget its massiveness and sheer size. Now all that empty space — once vital for aircraft testing — is being ‘subdivided’ into a warren of classrooms and labs that will actually double the square footage of usable space.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Waldorf School Employees Gather to Prepare for 2022-23 School Year
Back to School! It has been a wonderful week on Pasadena Waldorf School (PWS)’ campuses as employees gathered to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. PWS cannot wait to welcome back the students, starting with the high school next week! It was so important to them that the students feel welcomed, safe, and most importantly, loved, as they enter on that special and exciting first day.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th Graders: Basic Shapes, Light and Shadows
Basic shapes, light, and shadow with Pasadena High School’s VADA 10th grade and color theory and mixing with seniors. “We love these foundational projects setting the tone and strengthening the skillsets for what’s to come this year!”. The Visual Arts and Design Academy (VADA) in Creative Arts Media...
pasadenanow.com
United Teachers of Pasadena Endorses McKenzie in School Board Race
The United Teachers of Pasadena has voted to endorse Patrice Marshall McKenzie. “Earning the trust and support of our local teachers is critical as we look to tackle the issues facing PUSD schools,” McKenzie said in a text message. “As a proud product of PUSD public schools, I can attest to the transformative power great teachers have on the lives of local students.”
pasadenanow.com
Poor Air Quality Likely to Accompany Heat Wave
If the heat wasn’t bad enough, Southland residents were being warned Tuesday about the likelihood of poor air quality over the next week that could reach unhealthy levels in some areas. The South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued an ozone advisory, warning of potentially unhealthy air quality...
pasadenanow.com
Assumption School: Welcome Back Gators!
After an enjoyable and relaxing summer… Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary School (ABVM) would like to take this opportunity to welcome its students and staff back for another exciting school year. ABVM have a strong tradition of excellence, in and out of the classroom, and the goal is for all students, staff and teachers to find success in both!
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Center Operating Company Loan on the Horizon When Council Returns
The City Council won’t return until Sept. 12, but when it returns elected officials could approve a $2.5 million loan to The Pasadena Center Operating Company. The PCOC operates the Pasadena Civic Auditorium and the Convention Center. The $2.5 million, 10-year loan would be used for future PCOC capital...
pasadenanow.com
St. Francis Varsity Football Team beats Mira Costa, 52-48
On Friday, the St. Francis High School Varsity Football Team won their away non-conference game against Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, CA) by a score of 52-48. St. Francis High School, 200 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada, (818) 790-0325 or visit www.sfhs.net.
pasadenanow.com
Fire Boot Classic Raises Funds to Support Firefighters in Need
You are invited to attend the Fire Boot Classic and support firefighters and their families on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Castaway Burbank. Special guest MC Ellen Leyva, ABC7 Eyewitness News Anchor, will take us through an action-packed evening featuring:. • Poker tournament and fun games. • Gourmet dinner under...
pasadenanow.com
New One-Day-A-Week Watering Schedule Takes Effect on Wednesday
Effective Sept. 1, the Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) service area is under a one day per week outdoor irrigation schedule. The watering schedule allows homes with even-numbered street addresses to water on Mondays and local homes with odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. Outdoor watering must take place...
