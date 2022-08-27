Read full article on original website
Cindy Utter
3d ago
I was there with my granddaughter just yesterday… it’s crazy the escalation in gun violence here in Spokane
‘It’s terrifying’: Neighbors live in fear from multiple shootings at local parks
SPOKANE, Wash. — Some people are avoiding local parks after two shootings happened in under a week. One was at Franklin Park on Saturday. Just days before, there was another shooting at Dutch Jake’s Park. One person is dead, and several others are injured. So far, police still haven’t made any arrests. Days later, neighbors say these shootings are on...
Two teens injured in Trent Ave crash have life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Two teenage girls have critical, life-threatening injuries from a crash on Trent Ave early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. just east of Sullivan. The Washington State Patrol said the two 17-year-old girls were driving in an SUV when they collided with a dump truck. WSP the SUV was going east and turned left,...
SWAT arrests uncooperative suspect in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — SWAT arrested a suspect on Sunday after he refused to come out of his home. At around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Spokane Valley Deputies contacted a woman who reported a Domestic Violence Order for Protection Violation. According to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said 33-year-old Jacob A. Northrup violated a No Contact Order and...
KHQ Right Now
Two teenagers in serious condition after crash with dump truck on Trent
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Trent Ave. have been reopened to traffic. Last Updated: August 30 at 10:30 a.m. Reports from the scene of the crash say an SUV with two underage people inside turned left in front of the dump truck. The two SUV passengers were...
KHQ Right Now
Accused road rage shooter pleads not guilty to murder, drive-by shooting charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Treven Lewis, accused of a fatal road rage shooting on I-90 in July entered a not guilty plea to all counts in Spokane Superior Court. He is facing second-degree murder, drive-by shooting and unlawful possesion of a firearm. Last Updated August 30 at 11:00 a.m. The Spokane...
Trent Avenue in Spokane Valley reopens after crash involving dump truck
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Updates as 10 a.m.: A morning crash involving a SUV and dump truck caused Westbound traffic on E. Trent Avenue in the Spokane Valley area to be blocked. The line was closed for nearly two hours. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT),...
Victim thought she was going to die in Kendall Yards trail attack
A woman attacked while taking an early morning walk in Kendall Yards earlier this month recognized the man who attacked her as someone who hung around where she works.
KHQ Right Now
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt
A shooting early in the morning of Aug. 27 left one person dead and three injured, according to the Spokane Police Department. It happened near Franklin Park and the NorthTown Mall.
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County fire crews responding to brush fire northeast of Spokane
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - Stevens County Fire District #1 reports a brush fire northeast of Spokane on Weaver Way. Fire crews responded to reports of a garage and chicken coop potentially on fire, along with extension into the surrounding wildland, just after 8 p.m. Monday night. Several callers also reported a large, visible cloud of black smoke.
Documents: Victim in Centennial Trail assault 'thought she was going to die' during violent attack
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of assaulting a woman on the Centennial Trail in Spokane appeared in court Monday afternoon. 25-year-old Michael Trout was arrested and charged with second-degree assault for allegedly tackling and strangling a woman on the Centennial Trail on the morning of Aug. 24. According...
FOX 28 Spokane
Court documents: Woman assaulted while walking Centennial Trail had seen suspect before
SPOKANE, Wash. – The woman who reported being strangled and fighting for her life while on her morning walk down the Centennial Trail Wednesday had seen the suspect before, according to court documents. The victim told police she had been walking near the area of Ohio Ave. and Nettleton...
Highway 2 road rage shooter at large
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a shooting that took place on Highway 2 on Saturday night. Troopers say the shooting happened at the intersection of SR 2 and Denison-Chattory Road near Denison just past 11 p.m. WSP says the victim involved in the shooting was driving a white Chrysler 300. Detectives are looking for any information and/or...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane city leaders speak out over recent shootings
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police continue to investigate two separate shootings late last week. The first happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Dutch Jake Park in West Central Spokane that left four people injured. The second was Saturday morning near Franklin Park in North Spokane. Police found one man dead...
KHQ Right Now
CLEARED: Major vehicle accident in Colbert blocks traffic on US-395
COLBERT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a major vehicle accident on US-395 near Half Moon Rd. which was blocking traffic has been cleared. However, emergency responders remain on scene, so drivers passing through may still have delays and should be mindful of crews. Half Moon Rd. crash. Multiple...
‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured in shooting in West Central neighborhood
Dutch Jake's Park has seen its ups and downs. The park was made over a few years ago to include better lighting and new landscaping after years of being rundown and unsafe.
FOX 28 Spokane
Brush fire threatens buildings west of Airway Heights
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A brush fire is threatening structures in the Deep Creek area along Highway 2 just west of Brooks Road, according to Spokane County Fire District 3 (SCFD). SCFD crews from district 3 and 10, Airway Heights Fire Department, Fairchild AFB Fire Department, City of Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Firefighting equipment stolen off of DNR truck assigned to wildfire north of Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. - Firefighting equipment and personal gear was stolen off of a truck belonging to the Department of Natural Resources, according to Spokane County Fire. The crew was working on cleaning up the Palisades Fire north of Government Way which sparked last Friday. Fire crews are asking anyone with...
FOX 28 Spokane
Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
SPOKANE, Wash. – In a press conference on Monday, Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer provided updates on recent wildfires in the area, including the between Hatch and Paradise on SR-195 which was reported on Aug. 17. According to Schaeffer, the brush fire was caused by someone’s brakes. The fire...
KHQ Right Now
Four people injured in shooting near west central Spokane
A shooting overnight in west central Spokane sent four people to the hospital. Three of the people who were shot were teenagers.
KHQ Right Now
Brush fire west of Airway Heights burns estimated 109 acres, some evacuations lowered as crews establish perimeter
SPOKANE, Wash. - According to most recent estimates, the Deep Wood fire, reported just before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening, has covered 109 acres west of Airway Heights. Firefighters have worked hard to control the brush fire and now report the perimeter is 98 percent lined, with the fire itself zero percent contained.
