ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Art & Wine Tour to feature works by artist Erin Hanson

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K4YGr_0hXkrvj500
Artist Erin Hanson.

– In celebration of Paso Robles’ iconic wine country landscapes, Erin Hanson is sponsoring an art and wine tour with five popular wineries in Paso Robles. The contemporary impressionist artist will display her paintings of wine country landscapes at each of the following wineries: Adelaida Vineyards, Allegretto Vineyard Resort, Calipaso Winery, Pelletiere Estate Vineyard, and Rava Wines.

This self-guided tour will allow guests to enjoy tastings at their leisure while exploring the texture and colors of Paso Robles landscape captured in Hanson’s stylistic “Open Impressionism.” Guests will have the opportunity to enter a free raffle at each wine tasting location along the Art & Wine Tour. The more wineries they visit, the more chances they will have to enter the raffle. Prizes will range from Erin Hanson 3D Textured Replicas and coffee table books to a selection of wines from the participating vineyards.

The tour will take place between Sept. 9 and Oct. 30. During this time, guests can visit each of the local wineries to view the paintings on display. Visitors are encouraged to check with each winery for their open hours and to make tasting appointments. For all other inquiries please email Adeyln Reed at adelyn@erinhanson.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

In Bloom restaurant unveils new cocktail program

Restaurant recently celebrated its six-month anniversary. – Handcrafted farm-to-glass cocktails are now being served at Paso Robles’ newest restaurant, In Bloom, which is celebrating its six-month anniversary. The new seasonally-driven cocktail menu complements In Bloom’s curated wine list which includes the “best of Paso Robles” and marquee selections from around the world.
PASO ROBLES, CA
splashmags.com

Wining and Dining in Paso Robles, California – Four Wineries and Two Restaurants Not to Miss

August 29, 2022 Marilyn Anderson U.S. Restaurant Reviews 1. The charming city of Paso Robles — midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and foodies alike. With its rolling hills, lush vineyards and picturesque orchards, El Paso de Robles, (the formal name, meaning The Pass of the Oaks) has grown over the past few decades from 3 wineries to over 300. People can enjoy visiting a myriad of tasting rooms and fabulous eateries, which makes it a perfect vacation spot to sip and sup.
PASO ROBLES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Entertainment
Paso Robles, CA
Lifestyle
Paso Robles, CA
Entertainment
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby returns Oct. 8

Annual event fundraiser to support Rotary’s ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign. – You saw it once before and you will see it again; the harbor at Morro Bay filled with ducks. Little yellow rubber ducks, that is. It’s the Second Annual Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby fundraiser to support Rotary’s “Help Us Help Others” campaign. This campaign focuses on providing grants to local non-profit organizations that are working to enhance the well-being of the community.
MORRO BAY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine Tasting#Wine Country#Adelaida Vineyards#Calipaso Winery#Rava Wines#The Art Wine Tour
Paso Robles Daily News

Arté de Tiza returns to downtown Paso Robles Sept. 17

– On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will come alive with excited kids and boxes of colored chalk, creating Arte de Tiza (chalk art.) Local students will create art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park. The event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Main Street Association, and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

SLO Symphony to kick off opening of concert season Oct. 8

– The San Luis Obispo Symphony has announced its opening night for the 2022-2023 season. The first concert of the season will be held on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center SLO and will feature Beethoven’s Seventh. Tickets range from $21-$89 and will be available on Sept. 9, through the Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo Box office at pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Freida

Adoption fees waived for beautiful and independent 6-year-old girl. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Freida from Woods North County. Freida is a big, sassy girl that likes her independence and the space to just be herself. She’ll let you know when she wants an ear scratch or someone to sit next to but the shelter life has her feeling rather cranky these days.
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Paso Robles Daily News

Fall season of recreation classes now open for registration

New instructor partnerships bring a creative spark to youth activities this season. –The fall lineup of classes offered through Paso Robles Recreation Services is now open for registration and includes a variety of activities for all ages, from youth to seniors. All fall classes can be viewed at prcity.com/recreationonline under the activities tab. Scholarship applications for youth and seniors are available at prcity.com/recreation under the activities, classes & sports tab.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Escape room brings family fun to North County

The Great Escape offers escape rooms, virtual reality games, refreshments. – Looking for that next great adventure? Look no further than The Great Escape, a family-friendly, all-around fun venue located in the heart of downtown Atascadero. Since opening in 2021, The Great Escape has welcomed thrill-seekers from across the Central...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Pete Barraza, 72

– We are sad to announce that Pete Barraza, 72, of Paso Robles passed on from this earthly realm in August of 2022. He was the firstborn son of Pedro and Juanita Barraza. Pete was gifted as an artist, runner, mechanic, handyman, singer, and whistler of any tune. He enjoyed listening to Elvis, reading, traveling, spending time with family, time in nature, watching old westerns, dancing, and going to the casino. He kept to himself, but he was also a great storyteller who liked to joke around.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Icarus, Leo, and Clarissa

Hey, friends! I’m Icarus, and I need your help. I have recently been informed that I am overweight. The words “chonky” and “impressively large” may have been (rudely) thrown around. I have also been told that since I’m only 6 years old, and I want to live a long, happy, healthy life, I need to lose weight.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy