packinsider.com
2023 Center Braden Pierce Schedules Official Visit to NC State
2023 Center Braden Pierce (7’0″/230) will be taking an Official Visit to NC State on September 17th. Pierece took an Official Visit to East Carolina in November of last year. Pierce was originally a part of the 2022 recruiting class, but has decided to play for IMG Academy’s...
footballscoop.com
Florida A&M players pen scathing letter after UNC, days before facing Deion Sanders' JSU
Florida A&M’s football team played the game, its leaders presumably collected the $450,000 check and now Willie Simmons’ Rattlers have turned their focus toward Sunday’s showdown against Deion Sanders’s Jackson State University squad. But the overriding issue – how 26, yes TWENTY-SIX! Rattlers were ruled ineligible...
Florida A&M busts at key moment against North Carolina
The first half play that didn't pan out for the Rattlers. The post Florida A&M busts at key moment against North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game
Black UNC alumni are glad to see the school host a HBCU football team in its season-opening game The post Black UNC alums happy to see Florida A&M game appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina
Rattler defense wears down after staying close early against the Tar Heels. The post Florida A&M puts up valiant effort in loss to North Carolina appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
247Sports
UNC basketball picked No. 1 by college basketball coaches in anonymous poll
Caesar’s Sportsbook has Gonzaga and Houston as co-favorites to win the national championship in 2023. But college basketball coaches interviewed by CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander apparently disagreed, with North Carolina landing the highest percentage of No. 1 votes. In the first part of CBS Sports’...
Scarlet Nation
Drake Powell Discusse His Official Visit To Carolina
**************************************************************************************. Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!. ***************************************************************************************. High school basketball recruits were able to begin taking official visits for the 2022-23 recruiting calendar a few weeks back when August rolled around. The North Carolina program hosted its first official visitor Tuesday....
UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing
While Florida A&M was unable to get all its frontline players to Saturday's game at UNC, the Rattlers famed Marching 100 Band was its usual electrifying self. They appear here at halftime joined by the Marching Tar Heels. The post UNC- Florida A&M pregame, halftime live up to billing appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former 5-star North Carolina football CB Tony Grimes forced to exit after scary injury
The University of North Carolina football world is holding their breath during their game against Florida A&M after one of their best players went down with an injury. Tony Grimes is one of the better corners in the country this year. His presence on the Tar Heels has helped them greatly in the last few years.
NBA star gives North Carolina elementary schoolers a head start
Kids across the Triad are heading back to school, and some students in Guilford County get to walk through the doors with a new backpack full of supplies thanks to an NBA player.
wfmynews2.com
NC A&T student makes history, first to become 2022 Astronaut Scholar
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured is NC A&T receiving $23M for clean energy programs. N.C. A&T student makes history becoming a 2022 Astronaut Scholar. Youngsville native, Tanae Lewis, is a senior chemistry student and university's first Goldwater Scholar to also be named an Astronaut Scholar -- the first from a historically Black college or university (HBCU) to achieve this dual recognition.
Reidsville, August 30 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Reidsville Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Rockingham County High School on August 30, 2022, 15:00:00. Reidsville Senior High SchoolRockingham County High School.
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice Network
DURHAM – North Carolina Central University has been selected as an education partner for Amazon’s Career Choice Program, providing Amazon’s hourly employees access to its award-winning undergraduate and graduate degree programs in more than 140 fields and disciplines.
cbs17
Chapel Hill police receive ‘numerous complaints’ about UNC student’s arrest by NC ALE agents, chief says
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill police said they’ve received “numerous complaints” regarding an incident on Franklin Street Thursday night between a UNC-Chapel Hill student and two North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. An ALE spokesperson said the arrest involved the use of force. Erin...
cbs17
Only Durham public school built in last decade welcomes its inaugural class of 400 students
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public Schools welcomed more than 30,000 students back to the classroom Monday. For the first time in a decade, hundreds of students got the opportunity to walk through brand new doors. Lyons Farm Elementary is a brand new, two-story, state-of-the-art facility that welcomed over...
chapelboro.com
Alcohol Law Enforcement Charges 1 UNC Student; Photo Sparks Social Media Outrage
Alcohol Law Enforcement agents with the state division charged a UNC student in Chapel Hill Thursday night for purchasing alcohol with a fake ID — before a photo of the incident sparked confusion and criticism on social media. A statement from the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to Chapelboro on...
Greensboro couple hit floor when bullet came through wall
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro couple hit the floor of their home when a bullet came through their wall. The couple told FOX8 they heard several shots outside their West Florida Street home around 8:45 p.m. They never expected to be dodging a bullet. The couple told us police spent more than an hour […]
qcitymetro.com
A call for political change
This item first appeared in our morning newsletter, which is delivered Monday through Saturday to more than 7,000 smart subscribers in the Charlotte area. You can become one of them. The Rev. William Barber, who launched the “Moral Monday” protest movement in Raleigh nearly a decade ago, announced plans for...
Greensboro residents duck for cover after random shooter opens fire during drive-by
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several families in north Greensboro found themselves ducking for cover after someone started shooting from a car Saturday evening. People living on Matt Place and Mizzell Road in Greensboro said that around 8 p.m., they were startled by the sound of shooting. Michael Dombroski said he was in his laundry room […]
Triad neighbor's cable left out in the open for two years: 2 Wants to Know
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Damian Vaughan is a fairly reasonable person. Vaughan doesn’t get upset if the grocery store is out of milk for one week, won’t scream and yell if his garbage can is the only one in the neighborhood not emptied on trash day, and won’t even make a fuss if a neighbor’s party went a bit too long and kept him up.
