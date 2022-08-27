Read full article on original website
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game
The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout
The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Clark Lea said following Vanderbilt's dominant Week 0 win at Hawaii
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores went out to Hawaii on Saturday night and left the island with a massive 63-10 victory. After the game, Lea was understandably in a good mood, having just won the season opener by 53 points. Here’s some of what Lea said in his postgame...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history
Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pittsburgh sweeps Hawaii on second day of Texas A&M volleyball tournament
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lessons continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational. They came not from the host Aggies as they did in a five-set defeat in Friday’s 2022 season opener. The other side of the net was occupied by No. 6 Pittsburgh, steaming after an upset defeat at the hands of No. 25 San Diego the day before.
Showdown between No. 1 Kahuku, No. 2 Punahou looms
A pair of 3-0 teams in Kahuku and Punahou are set to meet on the North Shore this week.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Pitcher Transferring To Lipscomb
Tennessee pitcher Ethan Smith is transferring to Lipscomb after spending one year in Knoxville, Smith announced on Twitter Monday night. Smith posted a 7.36 ERA while pitching just 3.2 innings in his lone season at Tennessee. The Mount Juliet native couldn’t earn a major role in Tennessee’s loaded pitching staff and struggled in his limited opportunities early in the season.
Hawaii women’s soccer closes weekend with victory over Nicholls State
The Hawaii soccer team improved to 2-1 for the 2022 season on Sunday.
Hawaii women’s volleyball swept by No. 25 San Diego
The UH women's volleyball team was swept by San Diego on Sunday.
Hawaii’s youth baseball prowess stands alone
With Hawaii's relatively tiny population of 1.4 million residents, how do the islands dominate the rest of the heavily-played Little League Baseball world?
hawaiinewsnow.com
Greeted with cheers and fanfare, Honolulu team returns home after winning Little League World Series
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Members of the Honolulu Little League team received a warm welcome Monday afternoon as they returned home following their World Series win. Their plane touched down at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport around 1:30 p.m. with a water cannon to celebrate their big win. Family, friends...
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022
Hawaii high school football scores from Aug. 27, 2022.
Hawaii cruises past Curacao to capture Little League World Series crown
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Kama Angell was a heavenly hitter for Hawaii in the final of the 75th Little League World Series. Angell had a solo home run and a three-run double to cap a six-RBI day, and Keko Payanal added a solo homer as Hawaii cruised to a 13-3 victory in the championship game at Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. It was the fourth LLWS title for Hawaii and the second for the Honolulu Little League squad, which dominated this year’s tournament.
Honolulu completes dream run to capture Little League World Series Championship in Williamsport
Williamsport, Pa. — Honolulu capped a dominant run through the United States bracket and ended its run with a 13-3 win over Caribbean to claim the Little League World Series Championship. The boys produced timely hits as Lancaster backed it all up on the mound to help capture a 13-3 win over the Caribbean. The victory also named Honolulu Little League World Series Champion for 2022. “Hat’s off to the...
Hawaii’s meth trade resembles ‘Breaking Bad’
"It's never been worse. For the past four decades. Methamphetamine has been Hawaii's greatest drug threat," Hawaii High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area executive director Gary Yabuta said.
KHON2
Koa, 4, handling the drop at Hanalei Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s time to catch that energy swell. Now check out this ride of the day. Koa Mentz is handling the drop at Hanalei Bay this past weekend. Koa has been surfing for just over a month now and he loves it. He just turned four...
yourmileagemayvary.net
Resort Review: Disney’s Aulani Resort & Spa (Ko Olina, Hawai‘i)
Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa is located in Hawai’i, on Oahu. It’s a part of the Disney Vacation Club, which is the Disney Company’s version of a timeshare. Since we’re DVC members, staying at Aulani is the most economical way for us to stay when we’re on Oahu.
AOL Corp
Hawaii travel booker to pay over $155,000 to victims for failed vacations
HONOLULU – An Oahu woman who called herself a "Hawaiian Virtual Travel Counselor" has pled guilty to two felony counts for not refunding money to customers when she failed to provide travel services to them and instead illegally withdrew the money from their accounts, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Honolulu Airport Cultural Gardens are Hidden Find in Plain Sight
Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport has had a unique garden feature for decades. And they keep improving with new renovations, including beautiful new restrooms that don’t see much foot traffic. The Cultural Gardens at HNL joins a list of 7 top airport gardens in the world that includes Jewel Changi (Singapore), Sky Garden at Incheon (Seoul), and Central Garden at Ben Gurion (Tel Aviv).
