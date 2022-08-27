ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt reveals slick uniform combination for Hawaii game

The Vanderbilt Commodores are the only team in the SEC that opens during Week 0. Vandy travels to Hawaii Saturday night to take on the Rainbow Warriors. On Saturday evening before kickoff, Vanderbilt revealed its uniform combination, and the Commodores will go with the all-white icy look, as released on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss

Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
NASHVILLE, TN
FanSided

Vanderbilt at Hawaii: 3 takeaways from 63-10 Vandy rout

The Vanderbilt Commodores came out of the gate rocking last night in Honolulu, as they crushed the Rainbow Warriors of Hawaii 63-10. Here are three takeaways from Vanderbilt at Hawaii. With Vanderbilt at Hawaii, many thought this game would be a weird one for the Commodores to pull out. After...
HONOLULU, HI
saturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt sells naming rights to stadium for first time in school history

Vanderbilt and FirstBank made history on Monday by signing a 10-year football stadium naming rights and campus collaboration agreement. The deal was announced by Candice Lee, vice chancellor for athletics and university affairs and athletics director. Vanderbilt Stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium starting immediately with the 2022 football season....
NASHVILLE, TN
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pittsburgh sweeps Hawaii on second day of Texas A&M volleyball tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lessons continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational. They came not from the host Aggies as they did in a five-set defeat in Friday’s 2022 season opener. The other side of the net was occupied by No. 6 Pittsburgh, steaming after an upset defeat at the hands of No. 25 San Diego the day before.
HONOLULU, HI
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Pitcher Transferring To Lipscomb

Tennessee pitcher Ethan Smith is transferring to Lipscomb after spending one year in Knoxville, Smith announced on Twitter Monday night. Smith posted a 7.36 ERA while pitching just 3.2 innings in his lone season at Tennessee. The Mount Juliet native couldn’t earn a major role in Tennessee’s loaded pitching staff and struggled in his limited opportunities early in the season.
NASHVILLE, TN
