COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The lessons continued for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team on Day 2 of the Texas A&M Invitational. They came not from the host Aggies as they did in a five-set defeat in Friday’s 2022 season opener. The other side of the net was occupied by No. 6 Pittsburgh, steaming after an upset defeat at the hands of No. 25 San Diego the day before.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 2 DAYS AGO