Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO