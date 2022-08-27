ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

600 ESPN El Paso

Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions

Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
EL PASO, TX
Myhighplains.com

State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
TEXAS STATE
papercitymag.com

Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else

SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations

TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory

The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
DALLAS, TX
iheart.com

$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?

One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
ALTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
PLANO, TX

