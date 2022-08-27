Read full article on original website
Carroll ISD Rejects New In God We Trust Signs Written in ArabicLarry LeaseSouthlake, TX
Frisco Water Park is throwing a swim party for dogs that want to have funT. WareFrisco, TX
Prosper ISD School Board Hears from Angry Parents After Bus Driver Accused of Sexually Assaulting Two Female StudentsLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Grapevine Students Hold Walkout Protesting Alleged Transphobic PoliciesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Family Suing Prosper ISD Alleging Abuse of DaughterLarry LeaseProsper, TX
Missed Opportunities Could Cost UTEP Fans and Millions
Saturday night, a sold out Sun Bowl weathered the storm and stuck around to watch the most hyped UTEP football season opener in a long time. They needed to make a statement about their 2022 season, but instead the Miners did not capitalize on a ton of chances that they had in the first half. Rather than go into the locker room with a two touchdown lead over North Texas, they trailed by a point. The sad part is that UTEP played the next two quarters like they were still in the locker room.
underdogdynasty.com
North Texas defense and weather spoil UTEP’s sellout in 31-13 fashion
Saturday evening was set to be the party in El Paso. The West Texas city was set to welcome one of the most electric atmospheres of college football’s opening “Week 0,” as the Sun Bowl witnessed a sellout for the first time since 2008. But when the...
It’s Clear That Some People In Texas Love to Mess with Texas
Tons of people in El Paso were stoked about the first UTEP Miners football game. The first game of the year for UTEP Miners football certainly amps up those party vibes for people who love to tailgate. I remember many years back when my uncles would tailgate for UTEP Miners...
Chuck Cox: Denton Ryan upset in its season opener as New Braunfels posts second-half rally
By Chuck Cox BELTON — Denton Ryan losing a regular-season game happens about as often as a unicorn sighting. Heading into Thursday's season opener against New Braunfels at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor's Crusader Stadium, the Raiders were a combined 68-1 in the ...
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
Fort Worth ISD could have found its new superintendent right here in West Texas
MIDLAND, Texas — Could a change be coming to leadership at the Midland Independent School District? It's been the talk on social media. The Fort Worth School District is looking for a new Superintendent and some have speculated they're looking right here in West Texas. On August 30th, Fort...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant County Candidate's Goddaughter Racially Taunted at Game
Brigham Young University banned a fan who yelled a racial slur at a Black player on the Duke volleyball team during a match Friday night, the university said in a statement Saturday. The fan was sitting in the BYU student section but was not a student, and has been banned...
Myhighplains.com
State of Texas: Drought effects remain despite flooding rain
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Record-setting rainfall Monday brought floods and damage to many parts of Texas. Flash floods in north Texas put busy roads underwater, trapping drivers. Some had to swim to safety, others were saved by rescue teams. A 60-year-old woman, a rideshare driver, died on a flooded Dallas-Fort Worth road.
papercitymag.com
Where to Eat Near SMU — Great Restaurants For Students, Alumni and Everyone Else
SMU students have moved back in. It's time to learn Where to Eat Near SMU. With Southern Methodist University (SMU) students back in school, it’s a good time to look at where the best spots to eat near campus are. Whether you’re a student, alumni or just find yourself near the vibrant university, knowing where to go is sometimes half the battle.
Google reviews have a beef with DFW Whataburger locations
TEXAS, USA — Y'all, we're sick of North Texas food getting dragged through the mud. First, there was that list of "best BBQ cities" in the U.S. where San Antonio topped the list. Now, there's apparently a problem with our Whataburger spots. According to Google reviews, the second- and...
Dallas Cowboys End Preseason on a High Note with Victory
The Cowboys wrapped up their preseason with a win against Seattle.Pedro Mexicano/Unsplash. The Dallas Cowboys put the preseason in the rearview mirror with a win against the Seattle Seahawks 27-26 on Friday night. Fox 4 says that a pair of unknowns recorded the winning touchdown. Ben DiNucci completed a pass to tight end, Peyton Hendershot, on a 14-yard touchdown with four minutes left.
iheart.com
$25,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Sold In Texas. Are You A Winner?
One lucky Texas resident could be $25,000 richer! All they need to do is claim their lottery ticket. It was sold at Pic N Pac Drive Inn Grocery on South Alton Boulevard in Alton. The claimant has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the ticket. In total, there...
How gas prices have changed in Dallas in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Dallas using data from AAA.
This Is The Best Fried Chicken In Texas
Eat This, Not That! conducted a study to determine the best fried chicken in each state.
Update: Greg Abbott Refutes Allegation That He Didn’t Tip Texas Servers
Update: There's a new wrinkle in this story. We reached out to Governor Greg Abbott's office about the viral Twitter claims and received the following statement from his press secretary, Renae Eze. "The Governor has never been to the Rainforest Cafe in Grapevine, but looks forward to visiting it in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles | Dallas News
Hundreds rally in Austin to demand Governor Abbott take action on assault-style rifles. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Hundreds, including families of Uvalde and Santa...
August Marks 37 Years Since Flight 191 Crashed in Dallas, Texas
August 2 marked a tragic day in commercial air travel. Delta flight 191 from from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Los Angeles, California was making it's regularly scheduled stop in Dallas/Fort Worth when it crashed on it's final descent. One-hundred thirty-seven people died in the crash and miraculously 27 survived. Delta...
Video: Crazy Racist Karen in Plano Arrested for Attacking Indian-American Women In Parking Lot
A video of a racist Karen in Plano, Texas has gone super viral. She was arrested following an incident caught on video showed her screaming profanities and physically attacking several Indian-American women in a parking lot, telling them to go back to their own country. Fifty-eight-year-old Esmeralda Upton was certainly...
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
