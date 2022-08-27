ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

WWD

The 23 Best Lip Plumpers for a Naturally Plump Pout

According to Google Trends, search interest in lip plumpers has skyrocketed since May 2021. The sudden rise in popularity may be in part due to a few recent viral TikTok videos showcasing how effectively lip plumpers can volumize a pout. The lip-plumping serums and lip glosses’ popularity could also be attributed to the change in lip filler trends, with many filler-proud celebrities announcing in recent years that they’re allowing their fillers to dissolve. A natural lip-plumping alternative to fillers, the best lip plumpers can provide a temporary add volume to your lips without the needle.  A topical plumper is any lip...
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us The Best Treatments For Dark Spots, Once And For All

Typically caused by sun exposure and general aging, hyperpigmentation is a common beauty issue that many of us will run into at some point in our lives. While dark spots shouldn’t be reason for alarm, you may find yourself wishing for a more even skin tone. Luckily, there are many treatments and products out there that can help you target this particular problem. But which ones will work the best?
Us Weekly

Holy Skin! This Is the No. 1 Retinol Night Cream in the U.S.

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don’t want to shock you, but every day, we’re all aging more and more. Every second, even. We’re aging right now! Okay, okay. We all know how time works — but sadly, so does our skin. Our […]
StyleCaster

The Viral Under-$30 Brand That Gives Your Skin an Instant Filter Is Now at Target

Target is seriously upping the ante on its skincare game lately — and the best part is, it’s all at an extremely affordable price point. There’s nothing better than finding skincare products that actually work and that you can afford to restock as soon as they run out, and if you’re looking to get into a new routine, Target is a great place to start. From fermented skincare to customized skincare to Canadian brand Indeed Labs launching as of today, there are so many effective skincare products to choose from. Indeed Labs is famous for its Nanoblur technology that aims to...
shefinds

Hair Stylists Say These 3 Quick Updos For Thinning Hair Hide Signs Of Hair Loss

If you’re seeing signs of hair loss (bald spots, more hair falling out in the shower, etc.), experts will say reevaluating your diet and visiting a doctor or hair specialist can help. In the meantime, you can still rock chic and elegant hair styles that will highlight your facial features and work for any occasion! We checked in with professional hair stylists and experts for tips, suggestions and insight. Read on for advice and quick style ideas from Ghanima Abdullah, cosmetologist and hair expert at The Right Hairstyles, Dr. Michael May, hair transplant surgeon and medical director at Wimpole Clinic, and Amr Salem, scalp micro-pigmentation specialist at INKredible Scalp.
The Guardian

New season beauty launches: 10 of the best

Most people don’t realise that beauty products have expiry dates: mascara three months; foundation a year to 18 months; moisturisers six months to a year… Beyond their best-by dates, products are less efficient and they could give you an infection. September might just be the time to spruce up your beauty kit. Chanel’s tweed-inspired eyeshadow range features shades people actually want to wear. Gucci’s new blusher collection has wonderfully wearable colours as well as an impressive skincare-first formula, as does the brilliant black mascara from Rose Inc. If you are not quite ready for full-on foundation, Westman Atelier’s complexion drops (a serum-meets-skin-tint hybrid) is a dream. The 20-strong concealer range from Vieve is also skincare focused – think moisture-boosting hyaluronic acid and a radiance inducing complex. US hair brand Function of Beauty is finally winging its way to the UK. Unlike other customised brands, its prices are incredibly accessible. StriVectin’s retinol is fast-acting, – smooths and improves skin texture in just seven days – but without the irritation, so it’s also great for sensitive skin. Multi-purpose balms are wonderful,- useful for grazes, dryness etc – especially when they smell as good as Le Labo’s. Looking for a new cleanser? Tata Harper’s will refine the skin without stripping it – and it’ll last ages. And if you’re in the market for a new mask, Sisley’s – which breaks down dead skin cells to deliver radiance in just one minute – is phenomenal. It is also expensive, but if you want a highly efficacious investment buy, this is it.
StyleCaster

These Skincare Products Are the Next Best Thing To Injectables, According To a Professional

While a comprehensive skincare routine is undoubtedly key when it comes to the pursuit of attaining perfect skin, it should go without saying that there is truly no topical skincare product that works just like Botox, or that even comes close to rivaling the results of injectables like filler and neurotoxins (aka Botox). With that being said, if you are going to commit to spending a few extra minutes in front of the mirror each morning and night (not to mention a pretty penny on product) knowing the best active ingredients and formulations that will give you the most bang...
Daily Mail

Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts

A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion. Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee...
Glamour

Marilyn Monroe’s Eye Shadow Trick Is an Optical Illusion

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The world's fascination with Marilyn Monroe spans decades, and if the past year is any indication, her influence may be stronger than ever. See: Kim Kardashian's controversial Marilyn Monroe cosplay at the 2022 Met Gala and Ana de Armas's lead role in the upcoming Netflix biopic Blonde.
StyleCaster

Nicole Kidman Loves This Hair-Thickening Serum — & It’s On Major Sale During the Anniversary Blowout

Nicole Kidman is known for many things, being an award-winning actor at the top. But her hair is a close second. Those curls! That strawberry blonde hue! It’s gorgeous. It makes sense Kidman would join forces with Vegamour, a brand that focuses on healthy hair and scalp. Vegamour announced Kidman is now an “investor and brand advocate” as the brand continues to grow globally. “It wasn’t about being the face of the brand or selling products, but being an advocate for a holistically minded lifestyle that prioritizes self-care,” Kidman said in a statement. According to the brand, the actor was looking for...
Mic

40 clever, cheap ideas to make your home look better

Something about having a stylish, organized home just feels good. Gorgeous accent walls, a tidy kitchen, and a cozy bedroom can make a world of difference when it comes to being in a good mood after a full day of work. But if you aren’t sure how to decorate, don’t worry. I’ve come up with a ton of clever, cheap ideas that can make any home look better.
StyleCaster

Charlotte Tilbury’s New Concealer Is So Good, Sarah Hyland Wore It On Her Wedding Day

It looks like Sarah Hyland and I have something in common. OK, so she married literal Bachelor Wells Adams and I took my very single self to run errands in LA. But we were both wearing the same new concealer: Charlotte Tilbury Beautiful Skin Medium to Full Coverage Radiant Concealer. I’ve been testing it for a few days, both during full-glam moments and more no-makeup makeup days. But Hyland wearing it to her wedding is a good indicator of how great this concealer actually is. Denika Bedrossian was responsible for Hyland’s makeup on her big day. “Sarah’s glam was effortless, romantic, and delicate...
goodmorningamerica.com

We found the most uncommon gifts from Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is a great place to find things you never knew existed. Whether you're shopping for a friend who's difficult to buy gifts for, the family member who already has everything or an expectant parent, the online retailer has something interesting for everyone. "An uncommon good is something that...
