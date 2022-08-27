Lopsided outcomes in Westmoreland football clashes. The opening week of the WPIAL football season featured some marquee matchups, including four games that pitted a pair of Westmoreland County schools against one another. All of those showdowns were decided by 21 or more points, with the larger school by classification winning three of the clashes. Greater Latrobe whitewashed Derry Area 55-0, Hempfield Area dismantled Greensburg Salem 49-3, Burrell bested Jeannette 31-10, and Greensburg Central Catholic outlasted Mount Pleasant Area 56-35. Greater Latrobe unleashed newcomer Robby Fulton, who rushed 12 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns. The Spartans scored all of their points in the first half, as the game was cancelled at halftime due to lightning. Prior to that, QB Jake Phillips hit on 14-of-16 passes for 263 yards and three scores, and he added 60 yards and another TD on the ground. Burrell relied heavily on a rushing attack, with Devin Beattie, Mason Jones, and Antonio Cook combining for more than 250 yards and three scores on the ground. Lastly, Jaydin Canady and Da’sjon Craggette each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and found the end zone on multiple occasions for the Centurions, who scored 28 consecutive points in the second half.

