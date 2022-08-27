ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook

Lopsided outcomes in Westmoreland football clashes. The opening week of the WPIAL football season featured some marquee matchups, including four games that pitted a pair of Westmoreland County schools against one another. All of those showdowns were decided by 21 or more points, with the larger school by classification winning three of the clashes. Greater Latrobe whitewashed Derry Area 55-0, Hempfield Area dismantled Greensburg Salem 49-3, Burrell bested Jeannette 31-10, and Greensburg Central Catholic outlasted Mount Pleasant Area 56-35. Greater Latrobe unleashed newcomer Robby Fulton, who rushed 12 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns. The Spartans scored all of their points in the first half, as the game was cancelled at halftime due to lightning. Prior to that, QB Jake Phillips hit on 14-of-16 passes for 263 yards and three scores, and he added 60 yards and another TD on the ground. Burrell relied heavily on a rushing attack, with Devin Beattie, Mason Jones, and Antonio Cook combining for more than 250 yards and three scores on the ground. Lastly, Jaydin Canady and Da’sjon Craggette each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and found the end zone on multiple occasions for the Centurions, who scored 28 consecutive points in the second half.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Carl Thomas Departs Duquesne For Return Home

During his time as the Jackson College head men’s basketball coach, Carl Thomas developed a relationship with Heather Bateman and as the years passed and both switched roles, the playful, joking nature of the pair reuniting to begin the Cleary University Men’s Basketball program. Bateman departed for Cleary...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers named to All-Star team

HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion

An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville

Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
MURRYSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Applebee's looking to move locations in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
ALTOONA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses

Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
PLUM, PA
abc23.com

Somerset County Gas Leak

A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Injuries reported in early morning crash in Penn Hills

One person was unconscious and another was trapped in their vehicle after a crash early Monday in Penn Hills, officials said. Crews responded to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard after reports of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries, according to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company. At the scene, responders found one patient unconscious in one vehicle and another patient entrapped but uninjured in another.
PENN HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
MONROEVILLE, PA

