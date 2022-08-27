Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Birdie has some pet peeves with Westmoreland County football
The Birdie, long in the tooth and the written word, has plenty of pet peeves. “Mister Perfect” hates Crocs and slides at practice. He doesn’t like it when people wear pajamas to the grocery store. He frowns when people say, “I’m not going to lie … .”...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County football players to watch in 2022 Week 1
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound senior began his Wildcats career with a bang Friday night. The Central Catholic transfer rushed for 209 yards and five touchdowns in helping Latrobe defeat Derry, 55-0. Payton Molter. Jeannette, Jr., QB. The 5-9, 174-yard junior had a solid first game against Burrell. He completed 15 of...
westmorelandsports.com
Monday's Westmoreland Sports Notebook
Lopsided outcomes in Westmoreland football clashes. The opening week of the WPIAL football season featured some marquee matchups, including four games that pitted a pair of Westmoreland County schools against one another. All of those showdowns were decided by 21 or more points, with the larger school by classification winning three of the clashes. Greater Latrobe whitewashed Derry Area 55-0, Hempfield Area dismantled Greensburg Salem 49-3, Burrell bested Jeannette 31-10, and Greensburg Central Catholic outlasted Mount Pleasant Area 56-35. Greater Latrobe unleashed newcomer Robby Fulton, who rushed 12 times for 211 yards and five touchdowns. The Spartans scored all of their points in the first half, as the game was cancelled at halftime due to lightning. Prior to that, QB Jake Phillips hit on 14-of-16 passes for 263 yards and three scores, and he added 60 yards and another TD on the ground. Burrell relied heavily on a rushing attack, with Devin Beattie, Mason Jones, and Antonio Cook combining for more than 250 yards and three scores on the ground. Lastly, Jaydin Canady and Da’sjon Craggette each eclipsed 100 yards rushing and found the end zone on multiple occasions for the Centurions, who scored 28 consecutive points in the second half.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Carl Thomas Departs Duquesne For Return Home
During his time as the Jackson College head men’s basketball coach, Carl Thomas developed a relationship with Heather Bateman and as the years passed and both switched roles, the playful, joking nature of the pair reuniting to begin the Cleary University Men’s Basketball program. Bateman departed for Cleary...
Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers named to All-Star team
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– Two Hollidaysburg Little Leaguers were named to the 2022 All-Star team. Chase Link And Beau Rabel were selected in their respective positions of infielder and outfielder. The two were noted for their offensive efforts throughout the Little League World series. Link recorded three home runs in the series and had a […]
Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieves Braves grand slam from Allegheny River
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh River Rescue retrieved an Atlanta Braves grand slam from the Allegheny River on Tuesday. On Aug. 24, Matt Olson hit a grand slam out of PNC Park, contributing to a 14-2 win for the Braves over the Pirates. It was Olson’s fifth career grand slam, a 420-foot blast that bounced into the river.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr., 83, remembered as family-focused owner of well-known Allegheny Township eatery
Longtime restaurateur Ralph Kuhn of Allegheny Township is being remembered as a tireless worker and dedicated family man. Ralph Lee Kuhn Jr. died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at home from health-related issues. He was 83. Kuhn was the co-owner and operator of Crossroads Inn & Motel in Allegheny Township since...
wtae.com
Man dies in collision in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died in a two-vehicle crash in South Huntingdon Township, Westmoreland County, on Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road between Nichols Road and Renaissance Lane. The coroner's office said Nathan T. Dzimiera, 29, of Monessen, was pronounced...
WJAC TV
911: One transported after truck overturns underneath Stone Bridge in Johnstown
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 officials say crews are on scene of an overturned truck underneath the Stone Bridge in Johnstown. Dispatchers say the incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. and that the individual was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Authorities say the area of the Stone Bridge is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport alum killed in Armstrong County burn barrel explosion
An Alle-Kiski Valley native died in Armstrong County last week when something inside a burn barrel he was using exploded. Mark Liti, 48, was struck by debris in the explosion Tuesday and later died at ACMH Hospital. “He was a great family guy,” his brother, Chris Liti, told Tribune-Review news...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dollar General moving from Salem Plaza to Route 66 corridor in Murrysville
Murrysville council will vote next month on a proposal to bring a Dollar General store to the Route 66 corridor just north of Delmont. Bob Gage of GBT Realty, a Tennessee firm that contracts with Dollar General, outlined plans for a 10,640 square foot store on the northeast side of Route 66 across from Ringertown Road. Murrysville and adjacent towns are currently home to a dozen Dollar General stores.
Von Maur department store coming to South Hills Village
BETHEL PARK, Pa. — After years of working to pivot to new uses and plans to its major malls in Pittsburgh, Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group is now ready to plug a tried and true department store into one of its anchor vacancies at South Hills Village. Davenport,...
Applebee’s looking to move locations in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– The neighborhood may be eating good at a new Applebee’s location in Altoona. The restaurant chain is reportedly looking to move from it’s Logan Valley Mall location and into the old Bob Evans building on Plank Road. Before the movement can be finalized, a public council must be held to vote on […]
1 dead in wrong-way crash in Westmoreland County
SOUTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on Route 31 in South Huntingdon Township.The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road on Tuesday. The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office said Nathan Dzimiera was driving south in the northbound lane when another person driving north in the proper lane tried to avoid Dzimiera's vehicle but the two crashed in a "T-Bone type collision."
In Cost v. Quality Ranking, Two Pa. Universities Rise to List of 50 Best Public Colleges in Nation
Two Pennsylvania universities are among the best public colleges in the nation in 2022. But they also represent some of the most expensive options on the list, according to a new ranking from Stacker.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Early reopening possible for Logans Ferry Road as slide work progresses
Logans Ferry Road in Plum may reopen to traffic earlier than expected, a PennDOT spokesman said Monday. The heavily traveled road between Entrance Drive and Columbia Road near New Kensington has been closed since Aug. 2 while a contractor works to repair a landslide. The closure has forced the more...
abc23.com
Somerset County Gas Leak
A gas line was hit by construction workers in Somerset County causing it to rupture. County dispatch says Windber and Scalp Level Fire Departments were called to the area of Terrapin and Falcon Drive in Paint Township. Officials say no one was injured. No other details are available.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Injuries reported in early morning crash in Penn Hills
One person was unconscious and another was trapped in their vehicle after a crash early Monday in Penn Hills, officials said. Crews responded to the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard after reports of a two-vehicle crash with multiple injuries, according to the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company. At the scene, responders found one patient unconscious in one vehicle and another patient entrapped but uninjured in another.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dr. Oz to host town hall in Monroeville
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Pennsylvania Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is hosting a town hall event in Monroeville tonight. Called the “Dose of Reality Town Hall,” Oz will be at Premier Automation in Monroeville. The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon,...
Winning lottery ticket worth more than $600K sold in Allegheny County
MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. — A winning lottery ticket worth $603,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five balls drawn in Monday’s drawing. These numbers are 3-5-8-28-42. The Giant Eagle on Cochran Road in Mount Lebanon earns a $5,000 bonus for...
