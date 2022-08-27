Read full article on original website
Echo seeks $1.5M to help with Umatilla River flooding
ECHO — The city of Echo is requesting $1.5 million in state and federal funds for restoration work and protection of the southern part of the town and northern part of the shoreline caused by the high waters in the Umatilla River last June. “If we don’t get protection...
Pasco sees major economic developments on the way
PASCO, Wash. — Major growth is coming to the city, and they’re just the beginning. Economic development is at the forefront of Pasco right now. Randy Hayden, the Executive Director for the Port of Pasco said, “Between the Port, the City, our local PUD, TRIDEC, Franklin County, we’ve all really been working closely together to make this an attractive and easy spot for people to locate new companies. So, I think that’s paying off to allow the economic development projects that we’re hearing about.”
Residential contents fire squelched in Pilot Rock
PILOT ROCK — Pilot Rock fire and police responded Monday afternoon, Aug. 29, to a small residential fire. Pilot Rock Rural Fire Protection District, Pilot Rock Police Department and Pendleton Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Pierotti were all a part of the response to the call at 788 S.W. Cedar St.
Four new businesses get a boost from the city
PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission has approved four winners in the Path to Success business plan competition. They all are working to open up shop in the downtown area. The following is a news release from the city of Pendleton:. Pendleton, Ore. — The Pendleton Development Commission (PDC)...
Tri-Cities opioid overdose deaths skyrocket. You can carry this medicine to save a life
Overdose deaths are up 300% in food service workers and up 100% in construction workers and laborers.
New overpass is taking shape
PASCO – The first steel girders have been placed on the Lewis Street Overpass project in downtown Pasco. Slated for fall 2023 completion, the project will join Second Avenue on the west to Oregon Avenue on the east. Improvements include the construction of a 625-foot, four- span concrete overpass...
Water line work closes top half of Pendleton’s Airpport Road
PENDLETON — The city of Pendleton announced it is closing the top half of Airport Road on Thursday, Sept. 1, due to the installation of a new water line crossing. Tim Simons, Pendleton community development director, reported the work will close the road from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from Northwest H Avenue to Northwest A Avenue.
Hermiston School District busy on first day of fall term
HERMISTON — Hermiston School District had a busy morning on the first day of school for Monday, Aug. 29. A reset of the electrical panel initiated a lockdown alarm at Armand Larive Middle School. There were traffic jams around the streets close to the school with mostly parents taking their children to the classes.
Environmental Group Challenges new gas Pipeline, Generator Near Washington/Oregon Border
PORTLAND — The environmental group Columbia Riverkeeper announced Aug. 26 it filed a petition challenging the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approval of the Coyote Springs Cogeneration Project near Boardman, Ore. According to state and federal energy department documents, the $32.5 million gas pipeline compressor station would operate on...
Body found in Walla Walla Park identified
A body discovered in Walla Walla's Jefferson Park on Monday has been positively identified by Walla Walla Police. A 9-1-1 call was placed at roughly 12pm Monday to the Walla Walla Dispatch Center reporting an adult body along the tree line of Jefferson Park. Wednesday the body was identified as that of 59 year old Ricky L LaForge who had a last known address in Yakima.
Brush Fire Burns 10 Cars in Finley
(Kennewick, WA) -- Benton County Fire District One responded to a brush fire around 8:48am Wednesday after a brush fire was reported on Bowels Road in Finley. The fire burned about 10 vehicles that were inoperable. According to a statement from BCFD 1, firefighters will be on the scene for the next few hours to ensure all of the affected vehicles are out. There were no injuries reported. Several sections of a wood fence had to be cut to gain access to the burning vehicles. The fire began after a towing operation on one of the vehicles caused a spark that spread the fire around.
UPDATE: Fire in Benton County is now 85% contained
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- As of 6:15pm Saturday, the fire is 85% contained off S Meals Rd and S Piert Rd. Crews are on scene to continue monitoring. Dozers and Hanford fire are also on scene with the crews. Captain Ron Fryer with BCFD #1 tells me the fire has burned...
Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
THE Most Delicious Burger in the Tri-Cities is Found Where?
We often ask, "Where is the best burger in Tri-Cities?" Right? I rarely eat meat, so this is a big deal for me. Yesterday, my husband and I decided to go out to lunch. Jeff said that was in the "mood for a burger." I remembered a sign somewhere boasting that they had the best burgers. Who was it?
Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
Main Street businesses struggle amid persistent inflation, looming recession and corporate decision making
PENDLETON — Two prominent Main Street stores are going out of business. The windows of Sears Hometown Store, 124 S. Main St., and Dean’s Pendleton Athletic, 249 S. Main St., displayed high-visibility lime-green closing sale signs on Monday, Aug. 29. Transformco, the parent company of Sears and Kmart,...
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
New Pendleton School District superintendent embraces ‘Les Schwab model of customer service’
PENDLETON — Pendleton School District’s new superintendent said he follows a model of customer service locals might know well. “I embrace the Les Schwab model of customer service,” Kevin Headings said, “which is consistent, exceptional service, earning the trust of your stakeholders and valuing partnership.”
Pendleton Center for the Arts executive director now serves on Oregon Arts Commission
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts offers a lot behind its double doors, from open mic nights to crafting classes to exhibitions of world-class artists. Through all that and more is one constant. Roberta Lavadour has been the center’s executive director since 2005. And Gov. Kate Brown...
Kennewick School Board passes new CRT policy. Did they actually teach it?
One members called it an accountability measure for teachers who may veer into political opinion.
