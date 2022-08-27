ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Daily Mail

Judge pumps the breaks on Lindsey Graham's grand jury appearance in Georgia election probe: Trump ally scores temporary order blocking his testimony

South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham scored a temporary reprieve on Sunday when an Atlanta-based federal judge put his testimony before a Georgia grand jury on pause. Graham was due to testify under oath on Tuesday in the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation into whether Donald Trump and his allies...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS News

Judge denies Lindsey Graham's appeal to delay testimony before Georgia grand jury investigating Trump

Sen. Lindsey Graham's latest attempt to delay his testimony before the Fulton County grand jury investigating whether then-President Trump and his allies interfered in the 2020 presidential election has been denied by a federal judge. Graham asked for an emergency stay over the order to testify, pending appeal, and asked the district judge to halt the grand jury's ability to enforce the subpoena. That request was denied.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Federal court cancels upcoming hearing on possession of Trump attorney’s phone

A New Mexico federal judge on Tuesday canceled a scheduled hearing over a Trump attorney’s attempt to get back his cellphone that was seized by federal investigators. Conservative lawyer John Eastman, who advised former President Trump on efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, said in June that the FBI had seized his phone during the execution of a search warrant that he argued was unlawful.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fulton County, GA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Feds are (finally) turning MAGA threats made to elections officials into maximum jail time

Hell, it’s past time. By a lot. One of the conspiracy-infused MAGA idiots who thought it was OK to threaten Maricopa County election officials has been indicted with one count of communicating an interstate threat and one count of making a threatening telephone call against county Recorder Stephen Richer, offenses that could – and hopefully will – get the dope five years in the slammer.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
CBS News

Trump legal adviser Jenna Ellis appears before special grand jury in 2020 election probe

Jenna Ellis, a legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, appeared before a special grand jury in Atlanta on Thursday. The grand jury is looking into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia, and prosecutors are interested in Ellis' role in helping coordinate hearings in Georgia and other states where false claims of election fraud were pushed. Tamar Hallerman, a senior reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, joined Major Garrett to discuss.
ATLANTA, GA
Law & Crime

Trump Lawyer Rudy Giuliani Confirmed as ‘Target’ of Georgia Investigation, ‘Is Now on Notice’ That He’s in Danger of Indictment

Former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani is now a confirmed target of a Georgia prosecutor’s investigation into efforts to overturn the Peach State’s 2020 presidential election results, the former New York City mayor’s attorney told Law&Crime. “Today, Nathan Wade called our local counsel, Bill Thomas,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Judge Orders Georgia Guv to Testify in Trump Election Probe

A judge ruled Monday that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is required to testify before a special grand jury in Atlanta that’s investigating former President Donald Trump’s actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election—but not until after the Nov. 8 election. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney rejected a claim from Kemp’s attorneys insisting that as governor, he was immune from having to testify before a grand jury convened by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. McBurney said Kemp’s immunity applies to civil cases and not criminal ones. However, the judge agreed to delay this required appearance until after the upcoming race against Democrat Stacey Abrams, saying his testimony “should not be used by either the DA, the governor’s opponent or the governor himself” to influence the outcome of the gubernatorial election. Other state officials, including Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, have already testified before the grand jury, which wants to question Kemp about Trump’s efforts to have him help overturn the 2020 election results. Kemp, who resisted that pressure campaign, was scheduled for a July 25 video interview with prosecutors before negotiations over the rules fell apart. After an Aug. 4 subpoena, he was set to appear on Aug. 18 but asked the subpoena be quashed in a motion he filed the evening before. In a reply to that motion, Willis and Kemp accused the other of playing politics.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Justice Department says it has already reviewed seized documents after Trump asks for special master examination

The Department of Justice on Monday said it has already completed a review of the documents it seized from former president Donald Trump’s home after the ex-president demanded a third-party special master be appointed to determine if any of what the department took from him was protected by attorney-client privilege.On Friday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon notified Mr Trump’s attorneys and the Justice Department of her intention to appoint a special master to review the 11 boxes of documents which FBI agents seized from Mr Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home pursuant to a search warrant on 8 August.Ms Cannon,...
POTUS

