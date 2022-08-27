Our next 350 Mass Greater Franklin Node meeting will be on Zoom, this Thursday, September 1, 7:00-9:00 PM. Zoom link for the meeting, Thursday, September 1, 7:00-9:00 PM. As September arrives, the news is full of climate-related tragedies and warnings, even as we celebrate legislative progress and technological advances to address the crisis. We invite you to become involved, to learn about opportunities for change, and to take action. Our Greater Franklin Node meetings offer updates on major developments--globally, nationally, regionally, and locally--along with information on campaigns and advocacy, and discussion and planning of activities that we can undertake in our own communities and throughout the region. Please consider joining us.

FRANKLIN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO