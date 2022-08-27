ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Town of Franklin (MA): Five Year Fiscal Forecast - FY 2025 (part 4 of 5)

This continues to share the Five Year Fiscal Outlook for the Town of Franklin as published by the Town Administrator, Jamie Hellen:. It is impossible to predict the state of our economy or world next week, let alone three years from now. Regardless of those factors, FY25 is when the confluence of flooded rivers are likely to converge for a very challenging year. Those factors are:
350 Mass Greater Franklin Node, Virtual Meeting, Thursday, September 1, 7:00 PM

Our next 350 Mass Greater Franklin Node meeting will be on Zoom, this Thursday, September 1, 7:00-9:00 PM. Zoom link for the meeting, Thursday, September 1, 7:00-9:00 PM. As September arrives, the news is full of climate-related tragedies and warnings, even as we celebrate legislative progress and technological advances to address the crisis. We invite you to become involved, to learn about opportunities for change, and to take action. Our Greater Franklin Node meetings offer updates on major developments--globally, nationally, regionally, and locally--along with information on campaigns and advocacy, and discussion and planning of activities that we can undertake in our own communities and throughout the region. Please consider joining us.
Why 2290 purple flags?

"In recognition of Overdose Awareness Day, an annual observance in Massachusetts and around the world, Governor Charlie Baker, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders, Department of Public Health Deputy Commissioner Jennifer Barrelle, DPH Director of Bureau of Substance Addiction Services Deirdre Calvert, and other state and local officials today joined families, friends, and volunteers in planting 20,000 flags on Boston Common, signifying the Massachusetts residents who died as a result of drug overdose in the past 10 years. The Baker-Polito Administration also issued a proclamation declaring August 31st Overdose Awareness Day across the Commonwealth.
Franklin Art Association sets monthly meetings, welcomes new members

The purpose of the Franklin Art Association is the advancement of the arts of painting, drawing, graphics, textiles and all creative art media in the greater Franklin area. To preserve the finest artistic traditions by means of exhibiting work, conducting classes, demonstrations, lectures, and sponsoring other activities favorable to artistic expression and for the development of friendly exchanges among artists and those interested in the arts.
Franklin TV and wfpr.fm schedule for Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

9:00 AM 12:00 Noon and 6:00 PM Jazz Journey – with Pamela Hines. 2 hours. An insightful tour of Jazz Greats in a golden era. 11:00 AM 2 PM and 8:00 PM SAFE Radio– Jim Derick and Dr. Anne Bergen Addressing issues of Drug Abuse Disorder. Franklin All...
Franklin High School Names Chris Spillane Head Varsity Boys’ Ice Hockey Coach

Franklin High School is proud to announce the appointment of Chris Spillane as the school’s new Varsity Boys’ Ice Hockey Coach. Coach Spillane previously served as Franklin’s head coach from 1998 to 2019. Under his leadership, the team earned 14 Hockomock League Championships, four Division II State Finalists honors, a 2015 berth in the Super 8, and a 2016 State Title.
LiveARTS Concert Season Announced for 2022-2023

The LiveARTS String Quartet, the eminent pianist Victor Rosenbaum, Nathan Krishmaswami, tenor, and Ann Sears, piano present music of Britten, Barber, Brahms, Mozart, and Vaughn Williams. LEGACY!. Nov 6th, 2022. Famed pianist and LiveARTS Artists of the Year, Victor Rosenbaum, celebrates his 80th birthday with a LiveARTS recital! Works by...
